Kano state DSS director is dead

The Kano state director of the Department of State Service (DSS) Abdullahi Chiranchi is dead.

The director died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano

Abdullahi Chiranchi, the Kano state director for DSS died on Saturday, February 4, at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano state, Daily Nigerian reports.

He died after he was rushed to the hospital over complaints of stomach cramps.

Chiranchi’s body will be transported to his home town in Kastina state for burial according to Islamic rites today.

The late director served the service at the time when the DSS discovered and raided the cell linked to the Islamic State of Syria (ISIS) in Kano.