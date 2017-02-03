Kano state DSS director is dead

The Kano state director of the Department of State Service (DSS) Abdullahi Chiranchi is dead.
The director died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano
A director at the Department State Services (DSS) is dead.
Abdullahi Chiranchi, the Kano state director for DSS died on Saturday, February 4, at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano state, Daily Nigerian reports.
He died after he was rushed to the hospital over complaints of stomach cramps.
Chiranchi’s body will be transported to his home town in Kastina state for burial according to Islamic rites today.
The late director served the service at the time when the DSS discovered and raided the cell linked to the Islamic State of Syria (ISIS) in Kano.
Related Articles
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan
France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors
In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor
The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Acting President Osinbajo makes another crucial decision in Buhari's absence
Following the need to provide affordable prices of food across the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has constituted a Presidential Task Force. The acting president Yemi
Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)
A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari’s health: APC condemns attacks on President
Katsina – The North-West zone of All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the issues being raised over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation, saying it
Nigeria: Helicopters Seized By Customs Was Imported By Amaechi – Wike
The two armoured helicopters seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were ordered by Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, the incumbent
NBBF seals $12m sponsorship deal
BY JUDE OPARA, ABUJA THE Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) yesterday in Abuja said it has concluded arrangements for the signing of a sponsorship deal worth a
For women, age 33 is the best for sex
Experts have said that 33 is the age at which women start having the best sex. Naturally, in your 20s, you have the boundless energy of
Federal government run to World Bank for more loans, to start bond roadshow
- Nigeria will soon meet investors before a Eurobond sale - The federal government plans to apply for a $1 billion loan from the World Bank -
Top 10 Immigrants Hosting/Sending Countries [LIST]
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Widows War
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Queen Of The World
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>