Kano state DSS director is dead

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Kano state DSS director is dead

The Kano state director of the Department of State Service (DSS) Abdullahi Chiranchi is dead.

The director died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano

A director at the Department State Services (DSS) is dead.

Abdullahi Chiranchi, the Kano state director for DSS died on Saturday, February 4, at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano state, Daily Nigerian reports.

He died after he was rushed to the hospital over complaints of stomach cramps.

Chiranchi’s body will be transported to his home town in Kastina state for burial according to Islamic rites today.

The late director served the service at the time when the DSS discovered and raided the cell linked to the Islamic State of Syria (ISIS) in Kano.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 20 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 45 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 40 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 45 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 49 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

0 Videos 02/02/2017 04:23:00 Acting President Osinbajo makes another crucial decision in Buhari's absence

Following the need to provide affordable prices of food across the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has constituted a Presidential Task Force. The acting president Yemi

0 Videos 27/01/2017 09:45:00 Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

0 Videos 03/02/2017 12:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:39:00 Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in

0 Videos 31/01/2017 07:08:00 Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors

Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises

0 News 30/01/2017 12:56:00 Buhari’s health: APC condemns attacks on President

Katsina – The North-West zone of All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the issues being raised over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation, saying it

0 News 29/01/2017 02:24:00 Nigeria: Helicopters Seized By Customs Was Imported By Amaechi – Wike

The two armoured helicopters seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were ordered by Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, the incumbent

0 News 31/01/2017 11:50:00 NBBF seals $12m sponsorship deal

BY JUDE OPARA, ABUJA THE Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) yesterday in Abuja said it has concluded arrangements for the signing of a sponsorship deal worth a

0 News 03/02/2017 12:56:00 For women, age 33 is the best for sex

Experts have said that 33 is the age at which women start having the best sex. Naturally, in your 20s, you have the boundless energy of

0 News 02/02/2017 07:05:00 Federal government run to World Bank for more loans, to start bond roadshow

- Nigeria will soon meet investors before a Eurobond sale - The federal government plans to apply for a $1 billion loan from the World Bank -

0 News 02/02/2017 06:01:00 Top 10 Immigrants Hosting/Sending Countries [LIST]

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:46:00 Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:07:00 Widows War

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:12:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:43:00 Queen Of The World

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson