Breaking: Ibori heads for Delta state after release from DSS custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released former Delta state governor, James Onanefe Ibori after holding a meeting with the director-general, Lawal Daura.

The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday, February 4, after serving a 13 year jail term for fraud in the UK.

Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.

He is reportedly on his way to Oghara, his hometown where he is eagerly being awaited in by his relations and supporters.

Shortly after his release from UK prison, the former governor had promised he would return to Nigeria to continue his political career in Delta his home state and Nigeria at large.

According to Sahara Reporters, the British government this morning, February 4, issued a statement to the effect that Ibori was deported to Nigeria following the conclusion of his jail term in Britain.

The statement disclosed that British officials would continue the legal process to confiscate the proceeds of the former governor’s loot, which would then be returned to Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Having been jailed for his crimes in the UK and served his sentence, Mr. Ibori has now been returned to Nigeria. The UK will continue to pursue, vigorously, the legal process to confiscate and return to Nigeria, Ibori's criminal assets.

The UK is determined to lead the way in a coordinated global effort to bring the corrupt to justice. That is why it was vital we sent a clear message to the world that James Ibori, a man who stole millions from the Nigerian Government and laundered those proceeds in the UK, has been held to account.

Mr. Ibori's return will not prevent prosecutors from pursuing confiscation proceedings against him.‎”