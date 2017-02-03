Breaking: Ibori heads for Delta state after release from DSS custody

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Home | News |

Breaking: Ibori heads for Delta state after release from DSS custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released former Delta state governor, James Onanefe Ibori after holding a meeting with the director-general, Lawal Daura.

Breaking: James Ibori leaves DSS custody after ‘meeting’ with DG

Breaking: James Ibori leaves DSS custody after ‘meeting’ with DG

The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday, February 4, after serving a 13 year jail term for fraud in the UK.

READ ALSO: Let's watch as Ibori joins his fellow thieves at the Senate - Nigerian

Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.

He is reportedly on his way to Oghara, his hometown where he is eagerly being awaited in by his relations and supporters.

Shortly after his release from UK prison, the former governor had promised he would return to Nigeria to continue his political career in Delta his home state and Nigeria at large.

According to Sahara Reporters, the British government this morning, February 4, issued a statement to the effect that Ibori was deported to Nigeria following the conclusion of his jail term in Britain.

The statement disclosed that British officials would continue the legal process to confiscate the proceeds of the former governor’s loot, which would then be returned to Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Having been jailed for his crimes in the UK and served his sentence, Mr. Ibori has now been returned to Nigeria. The UK will continue to pursue, vigorously, the legal process to confiscate and return to Nigeria, Ibori's criminal assets.

The UK is determined to lead the way in a coordinated global effort to bring the corrupt to justice. That is why it was vital we sent a clear message to the world that James Ibori, a man who stole millions from the Nigerian Government and laundered those proceeds in the UK, has been held to account.

Mr. Ibori's return will not prevent prosecutors from pursuing confiscation proceedings against him.‎”

