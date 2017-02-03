SEE photos of people waiting for James Ibori at the Delta Airport

While the ex-convict and former governor of Delta state James Ibori is being interrogated by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) his associates and kinsmen are awaiting his arrival in Delta state.
Most of his supporters NAIJ.com gathered are at the Osubi Airport in Delta state, pateinetly waiting for Ibori’s homecoming.
Ibori arrived Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, after serving a jail term slammed on him by a court in the United Kingdom.
The former governor has also said he will be back to continue his suspended political career.
He was however, whisked away by men of the DSS on arriving Nigeria on Saturday. Sources say he is currently being question over criminal activities he might have committed during his tenure as the governor of Delta state.
Some of the people waiting are wearing crested t-shirts
