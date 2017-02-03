Buhari to meet massive protest on day of resumption

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Buhari to meet massive protest on day of resumption

By Anthony Ogbonna

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari who has been on a 10-day working leave in London will resume work on Monday 6th of February 2017. However, the President will be resuming with a supposed massive protest to greet him after his relaxation in London.

The protest is against his supposed economic policies that have not yet saved Nigeria from the sea of recession despite the promises given the people of a better economy during campaigns. The protest is led by the popular musician, 2face Idibia.

Although the planned protest had earlier on met with stiff objection especially from the president’s spokespersons (Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and  from the Specia Assistant on Electronic Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie), the Presidency has again assured Nigerians that their rights to peaceful protest and lawful assembly are the business of the government to protect.

The Presidency also said that it is not against any peaceful protest by Nigerians since such is the right given to them by the constitution.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President, Mr Laolu Akande who gave the statement also said that government has no such business as countering protests but rather has the one of protecting them.

He said the Buhari-led government is very much aware of the rights of the people and would always protect them.

“Government is not in the business of countering any protest, particularly, the Buhari Presidency.”

“We are very much aware of the rights of the people and we want to protect the rights of the people, that’s the business of the government. “

Mr. Akande also said that the government is absolutely not against anybody who wants to exercise his or her rights especially those of peaceful protest and assembly because she knows that those rights are for the people and must be exercised by the people.

“People have right to lawful assembly and lawful protest and we are absolutely not against anybody who wants to exercise their right to freedom of assembly, and express whatever grievances they have in a lawful way.”

This is sequel to the planned nationwide protest by the popular musician, 2face Idibia who is garnering support from supposed millions of like-thinking Nigerians to protest the crippling economic situation in the country come February 6th.

Although the federal government has said it won’t prevent anybody from exercising their rights to peaceful protest and assembly, the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni had been quoted to have said the force would prevent the protest from taking place on the pretext that some hoodlums also planned on hijacking the protest to cause mayhem.

Although the police commissioner has equally said the force has dialogued with the organisers of the planned protest and reached an agreement, however, news still making the rounds say the police is pleading with the African Queen crooner to shelve the protest.

But 2face has voiced strongly that the protest must go as planned.

The protest is supposed to coincide with the resumption day of the President who has been in U.K on a 10 days working leave.

Mr President’s leave has sparked controversy ever since his departure from Nigeria for London when rumours got the social media abuzz that he was critically ill and may have even died of the ailment.

These rumours were debunked by the Presidency and even Mr President himself had released a photo of himself watching a news programme about his country from his London room.

As Nigerians eagerly await the return of President Buhari from his leave on Monday, his resumption would be met with the protest against what the organisers of the protest described as the unfavourable economic policies Mr President’s government has implemented which they think have brought the economy to its knees.

Watch Mr. Akande say government not against protest:

The business of govt is to protect the rights of the people. Our people have a right to lawful protest.—@akandeoj pic.twitter.com/4jTlv6AHug

— We ASOcial (@DigiCommsNG) February 4, 2017

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 20 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 45 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 40 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 45 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 49 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 08:04:00 Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and

0 Videos 25/01/2017 04:23:00 FG to end recesion by increasing workers' salary

FG to end recesion by increasing workers' salary

- The federal government is set to review the current minimum wage for Nigeria civil servants - The committee will be set up after the submission

0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

0 Videos 06/01/2017 01:35:00 Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:42:00 NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The

0 Videos 07/01/2017 01:27:00 Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt

Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt

Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 16:02:00 PENGASSAN opposes Reps move to amend NLNG Act

PENGASSAN opposes Reps move to amend NLNG Act

Oil and gas workers have rejected the proposed amendment of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) (Fiscal Incentives, Guarantees and Assurances) Act by the House

0 News 02/02/2017 12:13:00 Iran rejects Trump missile warning as provocative, relations sour

Iran rejects Trump missile warning as provocative, relations sour

Iran on Thursday rejected a warning from President Donald Trump over its latest missile test as unfounded and “provocative”, reflecting growing tensions between Tehran and

0 News 03/02/2017 00:42:00 DSS Storms Calabar School, Flogs Teachers in Front of Students

DSS Storms Calabar School, Flogs Teachers in Front of Students

Six teachers at the Federal Government Girls College in Calabar on Thursday alleged that they were beaten in the presence of pupils by operatives of

0 News 29/01/2017 12:18:00 PHOTOS: How Fulani herdsmen destroyed farm products in Niger

PHOTOS: How Fulani herdsmen destroyed farm products in Niger

In Sabondaga, a small village of predominantly farmers in Niger State, many of the locals are still counting their losses following the invasion of Fulani

0 News 01/02/2017 16:32:00 Gambian Children Imitate Ex-President, Yahya Jammeh And His Wife (WATCH)

Gambian Children Imitate Ex-President, Yahya Jammeh And His Wife (WATCH)

[embedded content] It is reportedly during the last Common Wealth Day in Gambia. search feed search feed

0 News 01/02/2017 09:41:00 Fujah: 'This life' [Video]

Fujah: 'This life' [Video]

Fujah 'This life' [Video] Singer shares a video where he talks about taking a chance on life and the opportunities it brings. Published: 4 minutes ago Abiola Solanke ');

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:28:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:40:00 Jezebel In Holy Land

Jezebel In Holy Land

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 29/07/2016 11:59:00 A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:17:00 Dirty Mistakes

Dirty Mistakes

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:35:00 Virtue Of A Good Woman

Virtue Of A Good Woman