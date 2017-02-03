Africa Cup of Nations brings joy back to demoralised Egypt

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Africa Cup of Nations brings joy back to demoralised Egypt

The Africa Cup of Nations has proved a welcome relief to the ordinary and football-mad people of Egypt living through tough times of austerity and economic crisis.

“People want some joy in their life again after such a long period of crisis. We really need to win” Sunday’s final against Cameroon, said Rabih Hilal, 68, seated in a Cairo coffee shop brimming with anticipation.

Amro Mustafa, another customer, said he has plastered the inside of his home with two giant Egyptian flags in honour of the Pharaohs who will take to the field in the final in the Gabonese capital Libreville.

Egypt has already won the trophy seven times since 1957.

The tally includes a hat-trick of consecutive triumphs as champions of Africa in 2006, 2008 and 2010, and the Pharaohs aim to set a new record in the tournament normally staged every two years.

With the country thrown into turmoil since its 2011 revolution toppled longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak, a demoralised Egypt failed to qualify for any of the last three tournaments.

Egypt’s forward Mohamed Salah (L) takes a free kick to score a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Egypt and Ghana in Port-Gentil on January 25, 2017. AFP PHOTO

“I’m confident and optimistic that we’ll win,” said 33-year-old engineer Amro Mustafa, holding a baby daughter in his arms. “Winning the championship for an eighth time will restore our prestige.”

His wife Samia has ordered bottles of fruit juice and sodas for the family and friends who are to converge on their apartment to watch the final on Sunday evening, when homes and coffee shops across the land will be transformed into mini-stadiums.

Out on the streets, the excitement is already palpable with motorists making even more liberal use than usual of their car horns and flying Egypt’s red-white-black tricolour. Hawkers are doing a brisk business in flags as well as vuvuzelas.

– High hopes –

“We have high hopes in our team, especially Hadary,” the pride and joy of fans of the national team, said Ali Nour, a 58-year-old taxi driver.

Veteran goalie Essam El Hadary, 44, had gone 653 minutes without conceding in the Cup of Nations until Burkina Faso struck in the semi-final on Wednesday. His two saves in a penalty shoot-out took the Pharaohs through to the showdown with Cameroon, the Indomitable Lions.

At the Calypso cafe, owner Mohammad Ibrahim has lined up an array of multi-screen televisions and an impressive sound system to blast out the sights and sounds of the final in Libreville.

But the opposition is unlikely to be a walkover, even if Cameroon’s last African Nations triumph dates back to 2002.

Having disposed of Ghana 2-0 in the semi-final, the Indomitable Lions are hungry to avenge their defeat at the hands of Egypt in the 2006 final.

“Cameroon are a well-organised team, with a better defence, a better attack. They are quite frightening,” admits Mahmud al-Farmawi, an engineer aged 30.

Eid Mannah, a Cairo doctor smoking a nargileh, said he’s been impressed by Cameroon being able to “keep their shape for the full 90 minutes” of matches. “I’m optimistic but worried,” he said.

