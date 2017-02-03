2017 AFCON standard low but competitive, says football lovers

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

2017 AFCON standard low but competitive, says football lovers

Nigerian football buffs have said that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was losing standards though competitive and urged the African Football Confederation (CAF) to review the competition.

They expressed the view that the competitiveness which saw the favourites leave the 2017 competition in Gabon at the preliminary stage meant that there were no minnows in African football.

The enthusiasts said this that for some teams that prepared well ahead, the tournament was worthy of note, while those not ready had been shown the exits.

As unexpected, the tournament is full of surprises and disappointments with the forecast favourites like the defending champions, Ivory Coast, Senegal and Algeria leaving early.

The 31st edition of the biennial championship for African countries in the oil-rich Gabon remains one of the most sought after competitions.

Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Amun, said on Saturday that the stronger teams eventually made it to the final of the tournament but the standards was a bit low.

“The stronger teams made it to the semi-finals and the strongest teams in terms of technical abilities made it to the final. Egypt and Cameroon so far are the strongest.

“The Cameroonian team made it to the finals but I think Burkina Faso team should have been in the final too. I also fancy Senegal too as the most enterprising team in the tournament.

“It is unfortunate that Senegal crashed out of the tournament,’’ he said analysing the countries’ performances.

Amun said that CAF needed to put up some measures to ensure that the standard of the AFCON was improved upon.

“AFCON that I knew very well has lost its value and credibility. The only consolation I have is that we have Cameroon and Egypt in the final; both blended youthfulness and experience.

Gabon’s forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) advances with the ball during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l’Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

“Egypt has young and old members which means there is a future for them as far as the competition is concerned.

“I, however, want to suggest to CAF that it should review the competition with the aim of adding value to it. Some matches played in the tournament are too boring.

“It is necessary for CAF to know that AFCON is gradually losing its credibility unlike in the past when people want to see veterans of the game,’’ he said.

Amun said that some players had made the tournament interesting to look forward to owing to the quality of their play.

“In the past spectators look forward to players such as Abedi Pele, Sunday Oliseh, Daniel Amokachi and Stephen Keshi play. That is what I’m expecting.

“I want to see the players take the centre stage from the veteran Egyptian goalkeeper that is above 44 years.

“I urge CAF to revisit the standard of AFCON programmes and create efficiency in the areas of Coaches, Team Administrators and others to improve on their standards.

“The improved standards will help to create a better team, and at the same time, have more discovery such as DR Congo and other teams,’’ he said.

But ex-Nigerian Goalkeeper Trainer, Joe Erico, said that AFCON is quite competitive and he was not surprised at the level of play of the two finalists of the tournament.

“AFCON is quite competitive; I think I have the privilege of watching all the games played so far till yesterday.

“There were no surprises to me and the level of competitiveness is so high; it tells us that there are no more minnows in African football.

“The big countries can now be dispatched by less fancied teams in Africa and this is a plus to the continental competitiveness.

“Egypt can go ahead to win the tournament due to their high and in-depth technicality, but the ruggedness of their Cameroonian counterparts may be a hindrance,’’ he said.

The run to the competition has Group A comprising Burkina Faso, Cameroun Gabon and Guinea Bissau, while Group B has Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe.

In Group C are DR Congo, Morocco Ivory Coast and Togo and the Group D comprises Egypt, Ghana, Mali and Uganda.

Expectedly, many analysts had tipped that top ranking teams such as Algeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Senegal will spring surprises, but that was not to be.

On records, Algeria was the highest ranked team according to FIFA ranking, and they are expected to do well in the competition but they were knocked out in the preliminaries.

Algeria in Group B could only manage a 2-2 draw in their opening fixtures against less fancied Zimbabwe, the Desert Warriors was beaten by Tunisia 1-2 in the second game.

The Leeken-tutored side then drew Senegal 2-2 in their last game in Franceville to come third on the log and consequently crashed out. Such is a fate that befell the highest ranked team in Africa.

The Ivorian team, however, not only came to the competition with high expectations, they are the defending champions placed in a group that many expected to be a ride for them.

The Ivorian’s did not, however, live up to the hype notwithstanding the parade of stars the team was blessed with.

The Group C contenders failed to dispatch tournament rookies Togo in their first match ending the game goalless. The Elephants could not also overrun the DR Congo team but played 1-1.

The Ivorian’s has nothing at stake again in the last match and was beaten by Morocco 1-0 which means the team did not win any of its matches in the competition.

For Gabon, expectations were on them to perform being the host country and also have in their squad former African Footballer of the Year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The team had a woeful campaign in the tournament playing a 1-1 with Guinea Bissau to the disappointment of their cheering home fans.

The team Gabon also played a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso after which it drew 0-0 with Cameroun to end their woeful campaign in the competition.

After the preliminary matches, Group A was topped with five points by Burkina Faso and was rewarded for their brilliant performances with two draws against Cameroon 1-1 and Gabon 1-1and 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau.

Cameroon was the second runners-up with two draws, 1-1 with Burkina Faso, and 0-0 with Gabon; the Lions, however, beat the weeping team Guinea Bissau 2-1.

Group B standing has Senegal on top with seven points. The Teranga Lions overran Tunisia by 2-0 in the first game and consolidated the victory with 2-0 win over Zimbabwe 2-0 in the second match.

The West African team then played a 2-2 draw with tournament favourites on paper Algeria to scale through.

The runners-up for Group Tunisia had six points. They were spanked 0-2 by Senegal, but defeated Algeria 2-1 and played an impressive 4-2 win over Zimbabwe.

In Group C, DR Congo defied all odds to top the standing with seven points. It played a lone goal win over Morocco and 2-2 draw with the tournament favourite Ivory Coast.

The team eventually walloped the tournament rooky Togo by 3-1 to lead the pack.

The runners-up in Group C Morocco followed with six points it lost 0-1 DR Congo and comfortably dispatched Togo by 3-1 after which it defeated the tournament favourite, Ivory Coast 1-0.

For the Group D, Egypt in spite of a slow start to the campaign led the table with seven points. The Pharaohs played a boring 0-0 draw with Mali in the first match after which it defeated Uganda 1-0.

The Hector Cupper side was, however, able to overrun another tournament favourite Ghana on the last match with a lone goal win. The team qualified from the group without conceding a goal.

The Black Stars of Ghana were, however, second in the standings. The Avram Grant-tutored side played a 1-0 win over Uganda, and had the same result with Mali. Ghana, however, suffered a 0-1 defeat to Egypt.

In the knockout stage, Burkina Faso defeated Tunisia 2-0 while Cameroun after a scoreless duration time was able to beat Senegal 4-3 on penalties with Sadiou Mane penalty miss.

The tournament revelation Dr Congo ended its fiery tale run in the competition when they were beaten by the hopeful Ghana 1-2.

The Pharaohs of Egypt were able to continue with their impressive clean sheet orchestrated by the iconic goalkeeper Assam El Hadary with a 1-0 win over Morocco.

The semi-finals games saw the men sifted from the boys as Egypt defeated hard-fighting Burkina Faso team on penalties 4-3 after 1-1 draw at the regulation time.

The Lions of Cameroun punished tournament hopeful, Black Stars of Ghana’s defensive error with a 2-0 win to book a well-deserved final showdown with the highly technical Egypt.

Ghana and Burkina Faso will on Saturday play for the bronze medal, while Egypt take on Cameroon in the final on Sunday.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 19 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 44 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 51 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 39 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 44 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 48 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:28:00 Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer breathes FIRE, says police has no right to stop Trump's rally

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer breathes FIRE, says police has no right to stop Trump's rally

- A lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu Has said that his client's safety is paramount - The lawyer also

0 Videos 23/01/2017 05:18:00 Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)

A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have

0 Videos 19/01/2017 10:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 18/01/2017 02:00:00 Residents of Otuoke, Jonathan’s town, cry out over 4-year-old power outage

Residents of Otuoke, Jonathan’s town, cry out over 4-year-old power outage

Residents of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s hometown, Otuoke, are not currently happy as they have been in darkness since 2013. They have now cried out for

0 Videos 01/02/2017 04:23:00 Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:21:00 Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 04/02/2017 02:13:00 Bovi, Stella Damasus, Others to Boycott Tuface Idibia's Protest [LIST]

Bovi, Stella Damasus, Others to Boycott Tuface Idibia's Protest [LIST]

Tuface Idibia may have the support of Nigerians for the planned anti-government protest but some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry will be boycotting

0 News 01/02/2017 14:17:00 3 Dead as Fulani Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Fishermen

3 Dead as Fulani Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Fishermen

Three people have been reported dead as a result of a bloody clash between farmers and fulani herdsmen in Gereng community, Girei LGA of Adamawa

0 News 02/02/2017 09:44:00 Where Is Melania Trump, 12 Days After Inauguration?

Where Is Melania Trump, 12 Days After Inauguration?

Have you not noticed yet? Amid the flurry of protests since the inception of new administration in the United States – since 12 days ago

0 News 02/02/2017 07:09:00 In Abuja: Landlord in court for allegedly removing tenant’s roof

In Abuja: Landlord in court for allegedly removing tenant’s roof

A 50-year-old man, Usman Hadare, was on Thursday arraigned in a  Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly removing the roof of his tenant. The

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

0 News 29/01/2017 01:16:00 2019 Election: New mega party zones presidency to North, VP to South-East

2019 Election: New mega party zones presidency to North, VP to South-East

A source close to the new mega party known as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has revealed that the party has resolved to zone the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:38:00 Queen Of The World 2

Queen Of The World 2

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 29/07/2016 11:59:00 A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

0 Movies 26/01/2017 10:59:00 The Checkmate Season 2

The Checkmate Season 2

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:13:00 Dangerous Models 2

Dangerous Models 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:46:00 College Girls Are Back 3

College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:11:00 Test of Kindness

Test of Kindness

Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion,  Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.