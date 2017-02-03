Gabon to host U-17 AFCON as Tanzania replace Congo over MRI scan

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Gabon to host U-17 AFCON as Tanzania replace Congo over MRI scan

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has replaced Madagascar with Gabon as hosts of the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF took the decision at its meeting on Friday after it withdrew the hosting rights from Madagascar following delays in preparations as demanded in the list of requirement.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled for April will now take place from May 21 to June 4, 2017.

Two countries had submitted bids to host the tournament, after the withdrawal, but after voting, Gabon polled eight votes against six for Sudan.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are not taking part in the event after failing to qualify.

The then reigning world champions failed to progress to the final round of qualifiers after losing 2-3 to the Junior Menas of Niger Republic in August.

Meanwhile, Tanzania will be replacing Congo on the list of qualifiers for the competition, following a CAF Executive Committee decision to disqualify Congo with Tanzania as its replacement.

The Tanzania Football Association had filed a protest on the eligibility of Congolese player, Langa Bercy.

After several correspondences regarding the player in question, it was decided to carry out a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test in Cairo, Egypt.

However, the player never showed up, with a final ultimatum being issued for him to travel to Libreville to undergo the said test.

Yet again, Bercy failed to turn up, leading to Congo being disqualified.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 21 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 46 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 53 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 41 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 46 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 50 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 30/01/2017 09:28:00 Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:52:00 Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement

Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement

- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:50:00 NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel

NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel

- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The

0 Videos 23/01/2017 06:58:00 Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic

0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 07:42:00 Trump to keep Obama LGBT workplace protections – WHouse

Trump to keep Obama LGBT workplace protections – WHouse

President Donald Trump will continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace, the White House said Tuesday. An executive

0 News 01/02/2017 06:40:00 Tuface Idibia, Buhari And The Limits Of Activism By Ohimai Godwin Amaize

Tuface Idibia, Buhari And The Limits Of Activism By Ohimai Godwin Amaize

Among the top news headlines of the past few days have been President Donald Trump’s supposed Muslim ban; the intrigue surrounding the rumours about President

0 News 31/01/2017 07:21:00 Premier League: Week 23 fixtures

Premier League: Week 23 fixtures

Tuesday,31 JanuaryArsenal vs Watford- 8:45pmSwansea vs Southampton- 8:45pmSunderland vs Tottenham- 8:45pmMiddlesbrough vs West Brom- 8:45pmBournemouth vs Crystal Palace- 8:45pmBurnley vs Leicester City- 8:45pmLiverpool vs Chelsea-

0 News 04/02/2017 07:11:00 James Ibori Picked up by DSS Agents

James Ibori Picked up by DSS Agents

Former Delta state governor James Ibori, who returned Nigeria today after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK, has been picked up by

0 News 01/02/2017 12:09:00 EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff For Fraud

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday 1 February 2017 arraigned one Prince Spencer Adikibi, before Justice U.N. Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting

0 News 31/01/2017 07:57:00 My life is not guaranteed with my wife, husband tells court

My life is not guaranteed with my wife, husband tells court

Azure – Mr Idowu Gbadamosi on Tuesday at an Akure Customary Court said that his life was not guaranteed with his wife, Mercy. The complainant said

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:48:00 College Girls Are Back 2

College Girls Are Back 2

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:38:00 Queen Of The World 2

Queen Of The World 2

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:36:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 3

Jezebel In Holy Land 3

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:12:00 Dirty Mistakes 2

Dirty Mistakes 2

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:43:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa