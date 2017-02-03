BREAKING: DSS queries ex-convict Ibori

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

BREAKING: DSS queries ex-convict Ibori

Operatives of the Department of State Services picked up deported former Governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori in Abuja on Saturday morning.

Friends, family and associates of Ibori, who were expecting him in the country next Wednesday, were said to have been astonished when they learnt that the ex-convict had arrived in the country unheralded.

They were said to have been planning to give him a hero’s welcome devoid of his status as an ex-convict.

Our correspondent gathered that the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawan Daura, instructed that Ibori be brought to his office at Aso Drive, Abuja, for questioning.

The former governor was said to have been interrogated on his sojourn in the United Kingdom where he was recently released from prison.

He was also said to have been asked about his plan in the country.

Details later

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 20 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 45 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 52 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 40 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 45 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 49 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/01/2017 08:00:00 Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)

- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani

0 Videos 10/01/2017 01:25:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before

0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:03:00 FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August

0 Videos 31/01/2017 01:51:00 Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for

0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

0 Videos 23/01/2017 02:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 29/01/2017 23:25:00 Any extradition proceeding against me’ll be illegal — Kashamu

Any extradition proceeding against me’ll be illegal — Kashamu

By Abdulwahab  Abdulah The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has said that initiating any extradition proceedings against him over drug dealing allegations in

0 News 04/02/2017 03:58:00 Skye Bank announces resignation of four EDs

Skye Bank announces resignation of four EDs

Lagos – Skye Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the voluntary resignation of four of its Executive Directors from the services

0 News 04/02/2017 04:35:00 US judge deals severe legal blow to Trump travel ban

US judge deals severe legal blow to Trump travel ban

A US federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary, nationwide halt to President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, in the most

0 News 31/01/2017 06:02:00 Travel Ban: New Acting Attorney General, Boente Vows To Defend Trump's Order

Travel Ban: New Acting Attorney General, Boente Vows To Defend Trump's Order

It took only hours for US President Donald Trump to replace the fired Acting Attorney-General, Sally Yates, and replaced by Dana Boente, the US Attorney

0 News 29/01/2017 14:41:00 Big Brother Naija: 2 new housemates join reality show, Marvis, Tboss get 'evicted'

Big Brother Naija: 2 new housemates join reality show, Marvis, Tboss get 'evicted'

Every Sunday on a Big Brother show expected to see the eviction of a housemate or maybe two, and Sunday, January 29, 2017, wasn't an

0 News 03/02/2017 11:36:00 2face told me some people asked him to protest, it wasn't his original idea - Femi Kuti (video)

2face told me some people asked him to protest, it wasn't his original idea - Femi Kuti (video)

- Femi Kuti has joined the train of celebrities against 2face planned protest - Femi said 2face told him some people met with him and told

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:37:00 African Beauty

African Beauty

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:30:00 Beach Fun

Beach Fun

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:31:00 My Matrimonial Bed

My Matrimonial Bed

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:22:00 Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:58:00 Doro Queens

Doro Queens

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh