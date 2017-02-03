BREAKING: DSS queries ex-convict Ibori

Operatives of the Department of State Services picked up deported former Governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori in Abuja on Saturday morning.
Friends, family and associates of Ibori, who were expecting him in the country next Wednesday, were said to have been astonished when they learnt that the ex-convict had arrived in the country unheralded.
They were said to have been planning to give him a hero’s welcome devoid of his status as an ex-convict.
Our correspondent gathered that the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawan Daura, instructed that Ibori be brought to his office at Aso Drive, Abuja, for questioning.
The former governor was said to have been interrogated on his sojourn in the United Kingdom where he was recently released from prison.
He was also said to have been asked about his plan in the country.
Details later
