Investors to protest against N4.8bn alleged market fraud

Stanley Opara
The 300 investors affected in the alleged N4.8bn capital market fraud case leveled against the erstwhile Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Limited, Victor Ogiemwonyi, say they will stage a protest in Lagos in March if the issue is not amicably resolved.
The investors said they had made their concerns known to the relevant stakeholders and had given ample time to the parties concerned to address the problem; hence, the choice of the month of March as the protest period.
One of the investors and spokesperson for the investor group, Mr. Olusola Alabi, disclosed this to our correspondent on the telephone on Saturday, stressing that the investors would continue to express their worry and disappointment until the matter was resolved.
He said one of the locations the group would be staging its planned protest is the Nigerian Stock a Exchange.
Meanwhile, Ogiemwonyi had been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the alleged multi-billion naira fraud charges.
Ogiemwonyi is currently remanded in the Ikoyi Prisons awaiting further trial.
Related Articles
Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead
Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and
Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan
France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors
In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor
The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property
- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'
Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
Fulani man calls out his tribesmen on Twitter for violence in the north
A Fulani man on Twitter has called out his tribesmen for the violence in the northern part of the country. Fulani man tweeting with @HAHayatu calls
Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor
- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lumen Christi Catholic TV now on DSTV platform
By Chris Onuoha Africa’s foremost Catholic Television Network, Lumen Christi TV that started operation in Nigeria about 2 years ago under MyTV cable platform has hit
Blame Nigeria for my aging, Omokri shows off gray hairs (Photos)
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has grown some premature grey hairs and has blamed Nigeria for it.Omokri shows of his heat haircut,
Buhari to meet massive protest on day of resumption
By Anthony Ogbonna Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari who has been on a 10-day working leave in London will resume work on Monday 6th of February 2017.
FG must prosecute hate preachers – Afuye
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A former Commissioner in Ekiti State and Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, has urged the Federal
Fresh Fulani Herdsmen vs Farmers Clash in Taraba: 12 Killed, 80 Houses Razed
A fresh spate of violence has erupted in Lau LGA, Taraba state between Fulani herdsmen and Mummeye farmers, Vanguard reports. Pockets of attacks started last Friday
PHOTOS of Nigeria’s Ezekiel Bassey Undergoing Medicals at Barcelona
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Most Watched Movies
My Son Will Never Marry You 2
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Game Of Romance
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Witch As Second Wife
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>