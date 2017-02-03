Investors to protest against N4.8bn alleged market fraud

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists.

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria.

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died.

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Investors to protest against N4.8bn alleged market fraud

Stanley Opara

The 300 investors affected in the alleged N4.8bn capital market fraud case leveled against the erstwhile Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Limited, Victor Ogiemwonyi, say they will stage a protest in Lagos in March if the issue is not amicably resolved.

The investors said they had made their concerns known to the relevant stakeholders and had given ample time to the parties concerned to address the problem; hence, the choice of the month of March as the protest period.

One of the investors and spokesperson for the investor group, Mr. Olusola Alabi, disclosed this to our correspondent on the telephone on Saturday, stressing that the investors would continue to express their worry and disappointment until the matter was resolved.

He said one of the locations the group would be staging its planned protest is the Nigerian Stock a Exchange.

Meanwhile, Ogiemwonyi had been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the alleged multi-billion naira fraud charges.

Ogiemwonyi is currently remanded in the Ikoyi Prisons awaiting further trial.

