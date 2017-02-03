In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor.

The church made this known in sermons read at mass across the country this weekend, three church sources said on Saturday.

Rodrigo Duterte won the 2016 Philippine presidential election on May 9 promising to kill tens of thousands of criminals, and urging people to kill drug addicts.

As Mayor of Davao City, Duterte was criticised by groups like Human Rights Watch for the extrajudicial killings of hundreds of street children, petty criminals and drug users carried out by the Davao Death Squad.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, in its most strongly worded comments so far on the crackdown on drug pushers and users, said that killing people is not the answer to trafficking of illegal drugs.

The church, however, voiced its concern about the indifference of many to the bloodshed.

An additional cause of concern is the reign of terror in many places of the poor.

“Many are killed not because of drugs, while those that kill them are not brought to account,’’ they said in a pastoral letter.

More than 7,600 people have been killed since Duterte launched his anti-drugs campaign seven months ago, over 2,500 in what police say were shootouts during raids and sting operations.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

6 hours 21 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

6 hours 46 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

6 hours 53 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

21 hours 41 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

21 hours 46 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

21 hours 50 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 04:24:00 Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Emirates Golf Club: Sergio Garcia grabs three-shot Dubai lead

Sergio Garcia made the most of perfect scoring conditions Saturday to finish his second round of the Dubai Desert Classic with a five-under-par 67 and

0 News 04/02/2017 07:15:00 Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

Davis Cup: France complete win over Japan

France wrapped up victory in their Davis Cup first-round tie against Japan after Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won Saturday's doubles to give the visitors

0 News 04/02/2017 09:04:00 In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

In Philippine: Catholic Church says drug war behind ‘reign of terror’ on poor

The Philippines’ Catholic Church has assailed President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs for creating a “reign of terror” among the poor. The church made this known

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:31:00 Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

0 Videos 10/01/2017 13:24:00 Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)

Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)

- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:12:00 Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses

0 Videos 18/01/2017 03:14:00 DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts

DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts

- The State Security Services on Tuesday, January 17, described how millions of cash both in foreign and local currencies were recovered from the Abuja

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:39:00 Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle

MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 04:21:00 Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

0 News 30/01/2017 01:33:00 Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman: Netflix shows are top digital original shows in 2016

Stranger Things, BoJack Horseman: Netflix shows are top digital original shows in 2016

This interesting chart comes from a Parrot Analytics report on the top digital original shows in the third quarter of 2016. As you can see, "Stranger

0 News 01/02/2017 08:17:00 Agbomhere: El Rufai Ordered DSS to Arrest Apostle Suleiman

Agbomhere: El Rufai Ordered DSS to Arrest Apostle Suleiman

Blessing Agbomhere, the Deputy Director of Buhari Support Organization, has hinted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state gave the order for the initial arrest

0 News 01/02/2017 05:06:00 $15m: Court strikes out Patience Jonathan’s suit against SERAP

$15m: Court strikes out Patience Jonathan’s suit against SERAP

Ramon Oladimeji The Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out the suit filed by wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, against Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability

0 News 30/01/2017 05:15:00 Benoit Hamon: French presidential nominee is a Socialist 'dreamer'

Benoit Hamon: French presidential nominee is a Socialist 'dreamer'

Benoit Hamon, who clinched the presidential nomination for the French Socialist party on Sunday, believes his bold economic and environmental ideas can revitalise the left

0 News 03/02/2017 08:55:00 Trump can't take credit for Friday's jobs report

Trump can't take credit for Friday's jobs report

The report beat expectations on headline jobs growth, with 227,000 jobs added versus the Wall Street expectation of only 180,000. The number is a strong one,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:39:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 29/07/2016 11:55:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:23:00 Unpleasant Yoke

Unpleasant Yoke

Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:47:00 Seductive Electrician 2

Seductive Electrician 2

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the