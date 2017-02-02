The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks.
According to NAN, the pound sterling and the euro traded at N616 and N530 respectively at the open market.
The Nigerian currency, however, remained stable at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market exchanging at N399 to a dollar, while the pound sterling and euro closed at N617 and N527, respectively.
The Naira also remained stable at the interbank window exchanging at N305.25 to a dollar.
Traders at the market said that the scarcity of the greenback was far from being over.
NAN reports that in spite of the weekly sale of forex to BDCs by the apex bank, the naira could not resist the temptation to fall.
The parallel market, which was declared illegal by the BDCs, no longer responds to rising foreign exchange reserves, depreciating even as the reserves appreciate.
The forex reserves have gained more than $2 billion in 2017, rising to $28.2 billion as at Thursday, February 2.
Related Articles
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1
The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to
NNPC reveals how Nigeria saves $500 million through direct sales of crude oil
- NNPC says no fewer than 128 Indigenous and International Oil and Gas companies have indicated interest to participate in the DSDP programme - Spokesperson for
NNPC raised alarm over fraudsters Making Crude Oil Deals At Transcorp Hilton Rooms
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has raised alarm over fraudsters who parade themselves as representatives of the corporation to sell crude oil to them. NNPC
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigeria Quiz: Nigeria's Top Daily News Snapshot - 21-01-2017 (Day 231)
For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the video below and answer the simple question
Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu
- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
5 Truly Shocking And Horrifying Moments Caught on Camera
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has
Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor
- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
Most Read NewsView all posts
Oil rig count jumps by 17
Oil rig count jumps by 17 Published: 28 minutes ago The US oil rig count climbed for the third week in a row, rising by 17 to
You're on Your Own, We Wont Follow You To DSS Office – CAN Tells Apostle Suleman
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has restated its support for the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, after he was invited by
Okonjo-Iweala: Former minister says she is not running for President [PICTURES]
The former minister of finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has distanced herself from a social media campaign calling on her to run for President in 2019. The
Serena beats Venus to win record 23rd Slam title
Serena Williams rewrote history Saturday to surpass Steffi Graf and capture a record 23rd Grand Slam title as well as the world number one ranking
Leaders, activists criticise ‘secrecy’ of US-Australia refugee deal
Australian opposition leaders and human rights activists have heavily criticised a US-Australia deal that will decide the fate of hundreds of refugees currently languishing on
‘Our agricultural system would collapse’ if Trump starts mass deportations, says farm worker advocate
Though the plans are merely under discussion, they reinforce Trump's commitment to anti-immigration policies — an agenda that also includes his proposed wall along the
Most Watched Movies
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Heart Of Darkness
Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Post Your Comment below: >>