Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Fake doctor nabbed for illegal abortion

Fake doctor nabbed for illegal abortion File photo

The Ogun State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, says it has arrested a fake doctor who procured an illegal abortion on a woman at Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The woman was said to be six months pregnant, a statement by the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy,  Mr. Adedayo Adeneye, said.

Adeneye said the state’s Ministry of Health and NANNM had uncovered the crime while monitoring the level of compliance with the Revalidation and Registration Exercise of health facilities across the state.

Over 60 illegal health facilities were shut in different parts of the state during a similar monitoring exercise in 2015.

Confirming the arrest, the Chairman of NANNM, Mrs. Roseline Solarin, said in the statement that the fake doctor was also discovered to have organised a graduation ceremony for a fake nurse.

While commending the state government in its war against quackery in the health sector, Solarin lamented that fake doctors and nurses were gradually taking over.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, also said the government was ready to combat quackery in the health sector to a standstill.

 

