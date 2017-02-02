We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | Crime News |

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs Suspects

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd of December 2016 at Tin Can Island, Apapa.

Chief organizer of the gang, Lanre Humphreh Aimudo told reporters that the informant that gave them the job, told him that the Customs officer was carrying a cash amount of N4 million and undisclosed amount of dollars and that was why the gang went after him.

He said that they were able to distinguish the officer from others after the close of work on the day of the attack because he was wearing a Chelsea T-shirt. Asked How much they retrieved from the officer and why they killed him, Lanre said that contrary to the information given them, the bag that was taken from the officer only contained N600, 000 which 10 of them who were involved in the crime shared at N50, 000 each.

He said after they robbed the officer, they were about leaving when they heard gunshot and it turned out that one of them shot the officer. Giving details of the arrest of the gang, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood said,

“We are parading before you, a five member gang of vicious armed robbers and killers of ASC Aliyu Dayyab on 22/12/2016 at Tin Can Area of Lagos. “Sequel to the report of the incident and a coordinated operation carried out by the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), on the directive of the IGP to fish out the killers of the Customs Officer, the following suspects were trailed and arrested between December 2016, and 18th January 2017.

“They are Lucky Williams-Gang Leader; Akinloye Samuel, Abraham Lot, Bolaji Taiwo and Lanre Humphreh Aimudo. One GSM Infinite phone belonging to the late Customs Officer was recovered from Lucky Williams.

The FPRO noted that Humphreh organized the gang that robbed and killed the Customs Officer on the said day when he closed from duty on his way home. “The suspects confessed to have information that the officer had in his possession, four million cash and some dollars and this prompted the attack and killing of the officer after they snatched the bag containing some money.

He said “All the suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the heinous crime. “They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation for murder, armed robbery and conspiracy,” the FPRO added.

 

 

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

34 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

59 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

1 hour ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

15 hours 54 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

15 hours 59 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

16 hours 3 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

19 hours 11 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

19 hours 16 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

20 hours 11 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

20 hours 17 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

20 hours 21 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

20 hours 23 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

20 hours 26 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

21 hours 51 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

21 hours 55 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

22 hours 1 minute ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

22 hours 5 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

22 hours 25 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Crime News 04/02/2017 03:50:00 We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

0 Crime News 04/02/2017 01:34:00 Fake doctor nabbed for illegal abortion

Fake doctor nabbed for illegal abortion

The Ogun State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, says it has arrested a fake doctor who procured

0 Crime News 04/02/2017 02:09:00 Nigerian Air Force woman allegedly drugged, raped by superior heads to court

Nigerian Air Force woman allegedly drugged, raped by superior heads to court

A Nigerian Air Force personnel, IgbobieUzezi, who accused one of her superiors, Flight Lieutenant B.S Vibelko, of drugging and raping her in 2011, has sued

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:16:00 Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, from his daughter Shahida and her husband. Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed

0 Videos 09/01/2017 10:12:00 FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active

0 Videos 17/01/2017 01:58:00 Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau

Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on

0 Videos 27/01/2017 09:45:00 Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’

0 Videos 19/01/2017 10:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 04:44:00 Fayose - I Will Join Anti-Govt Protest in February

Fayose - I Will Join Anti-Govt Protest in February

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose on Tuesday night announced that he'll join the anti-government protest in February.''To organisers of Feb. 5 "Enough is Enough" National

0 News 29/01/2017 02:24:00 Nigeria: Helicopters Seized By Customs Was Imported By Amaechi – Wike

Nigeria: Helicopters Seized By Customs Was Imported By Amaechi – Wike

The two armoured helicopters seized by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were ordered by Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, the incumbent

0 News 02/02/2017 05:30:00 Houthi Rebels: US may have to consider firing on Iranian boats after latest attack

Houthi Rebels: US may have to consider firing on Iranian boats after latest attack

On Monday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen launched an attack on a Saudi Arabian naval vessel using suicide boats, or fast-attack craft

0 News 31/01/2017 02:46:00 Boko Haram: Suicide bomber kills 3 during prayers in Maiduguri

Boko Haram: Suicide bomber kills 3 during prayers in Maiduguri

A suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber has reportedly killed three persons in a fresh attack in Maiduguri, Borno State. Details are still sketchy, but accordingto Sahara

0 News 03/02/2017 13:08:00 5 deadly drinks many Lagosians consume

5 deadly drinks many Lagosians consume

Drinking is a human habit that is both necessary and optional. Necessary in the case of water as food and to satisfy thirst, optional as

0 News 03/02/2017 11:36:00 Aguero still has Man City future – Guardiola

Aguero still has Man City future – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted on Friday the arrival of exciting young Brazilian Gabriel Jesus does not mean the end of Sergio Aguero’s glittering

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:20:00 Death In The Pot

Death In The Pot

JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:17:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:23:00 Rooted Madness

Rooted Madness

This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:14:00 Forbidden Kiss

Forbidden Kiss

Starring; Tonto Dikeh      

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah