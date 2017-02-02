Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

Kudirat Abiola’s murder: Al-Mustapha threatens to reveal secret letter

- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

Using another man’s certificate, this fake lawyer practised for 10 years and won Supreme Court cases (photo)

- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Why only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Like Trump's America, Kuwait bans issuance of visas to 5 Islamic countries

Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite recession: See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

Seun Egbegbe handcuffed as police release official statement (photos)

On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


Worth Reading

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Due to stress, wrong food and other factors; some men don't 'take care' of their woman very well in the bedroom. You are not alone,

read more 03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Joint pain causes great discomfort, aches, and inflammation, and might vary from mild to severe, acute or chronic. The main causes of joint pain are injuries,

read more 03/02/2017 08:26:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | LifeStyle |

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!! File photo

Joint pain causes great discomfort, aches, and inflammation, and might vary from mild to severe, acute or chronic.

The main causes of joint pain are injuries, gout, lupus, broken or dislocated bones, and fibromyalgia. Joint pain might be aggravated or relieved by certain foods.

The following 8 foods should be avoided, in order to soothe the joint pain and its accompanying symptoms:

Sugar

If you suffer from joint pain, you should avoid processed sugars, as they stimulate the release of inflammatory messengers, called cytokines. Therefore, do not consume cereals, donuts, chocolate bars,  and sodas, as excessive sugar levels also apply pressure to bones and cause weight gain.

Refined Carbohydrates

White flour products like breads and crackers, white potatoes, white rice, and cereals are refined carbohydrates, which are the leading causes of obesity and chronic issues. They have a high glycemic index and trigger the production of AGE, which stimulates inflammation.

Red And Processed Meats

These meats contain chemicals, purine, and nitrate, which worsen pain and support inflammation, as well as cancer growth.

Dairy Products

Dairy is a highly inflammatory food for numerous people, and it can lead to an inflammatory response. 

Corn Oil

Corn oil is added to various snacks and baked goods, just like numerous oils rich in omega-6 fatty acids. Yet, studies confirm that these oils cause inflammation. Therefore, you should stop consuming salad dressings, soy, and grape seed oil, and replace them with anti-inflammatory omega-3 alternatives, such as nuts, olive oil, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Alcohol

Joint pain is significantly aggravated by the excessive alcohol consumption. Beer is rich in gluten, and purines, which are converted into uric acid in the body, and thus have a negative effect on joint pain.

Salt

Numerous packaged and pre-made foods are high in salt and other preservatives, as ways to extend their shelf life. Refined salt is abundant in chemicals and additives, which disrupt the fluid balance in the body.

Hence, make sure you avoid junk food and microwaveable meals and use pink Himalayan sea salt instead of regular table salt.

Monosodium glutamate

Monosodium glutamate or MSG is an additive used to improve the taste of foods and is often added to salad dressings, deli meats, prepared soups and soup mixes. This additive seriously aggravates joint pain and inflammation, so make sure you stay away from foods that contain it.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

4 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

14 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

16 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

1 hour ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

1 hour ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

1 hour ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

1 hour ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

2 hours 18 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

19 hours 18 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

19 hours 22 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 LifeStyle 03/02/2017 08:28:00 You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Due to stress, wrong food and other factors; some men don't 'take care' of their woman very well in the bedroom. You are not alone,

0 LifeStyle 03/02/2017 08:26:00 Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Joint pain causes great discomfort, aches, and inflammation, and might vary from mild to severe, acute or chronic. The main causes of joint pain are injuries,

0 LifeStyle 02/02/2017 08:02:00 Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:03:00 Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport

0 Videos 04/01/2017 12:34:00 Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx

Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx

The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick

0 Videos 27/01/2017 12:25:00 Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Nigerian air force

Customs hands over 2 seized helicopters to Nigerian air force

- The Nigerian Customs Service has seized two civil model bell helicopters - The service said the owners of the helicopters are yet to be identified -

0 Videos 19/01/2017 10:47:00 Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:29:00 Imo state pensioners lament 77 months debt, blast Rochas Okorocha for delay

Imo state pensioners lament 77 months debt, blast Rochas Okorocha for delay

- Some pensioners in Imo state on Thursday, January 6, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 77 months pension debt - The pensioners said

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:29:00 Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 02:30:00 Thugs Block Gov Mimiko From Presenting 2017 Budget at Ondo Assembly

Thugs Block Gov Mimiko From Presenting 2017 Budget at Ondo Assembly

Dr. Olusegun Mimiko on Wednesday was forced to postpone a scheduled presentation of the 2017 appropriation bill at the Ondo state house of Assembly.According to

0 News 30/01/2017 13:46:00 DSS were right to invite me for questioning – Apostle Suleman

DSS were right to invite me for questioning – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the invitation by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) saying it was in order.The president of Omega

0 News 31/01/2017 03:37:00 Photo Of The Day: Ufuoma McDermott and her cute daughter

Photo Of The Day: Ufuoma McDermott and her cute daughter

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott shared this adorable photo of herself and daughter. She shared the cute shot on Instagram on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. "#Sweetness all the

0 News 02/02/2017 23:13:00 A little known part of Amazon is growing fast — and directly competes with Google and Facebook (AMZN)

A little known part of Amazon is growing fast — and directly competes with Google and Facebook (AMZN)

According to Amazon's latest earnings, the "other" revenue from its North America business — believed to be mostly comprised of its online advertising sales —

0 News 02/02/2017 10:02:00 "Industreet": Watch Funke Akindele, Linda Ejiofor, Freeze in 1st trailer for TV drama

"Industreet": Watch Funke Akindele, Linda Ejiofor, Freeze in 1st trailer for TV drama

Sceneone Productions has released the trailer for the upcoming music oriented TV drama. Based on the African entertainment scene, "Industreet" focuses on survival in the entertainment

0 News 31/01/2017 02:37:00 Pandemonium as Boko Haram bomber strikes mosque kills scores of Muslims

Pandemonium as Boko Haram bomber strikes mosque kills scores of Muslims

A suspected Boko Haram bomber has reportedly attacked a group of Muslims having their early morning prayers at a mosque opposite the University of Maiduguri. A

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:06:00 My Sex Client 2

My Sex Client 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:11:00 Marriage Counsellor

Marriage Counsellor

An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:20:00 The Hostage

The Hostage

Starring; James Gardiner, Ramzy Noah