'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa Local Government Area of Lagos – remains calm, antithetical to the usual bubbling lifestyle. But for the music blaring from huge speakers, the main bar remains dry, dull as the sisters of the night who wait fruitlessly for would-be-customers.
Clad in skimpy see-through dresses, the prying eyes of the sex workers race back and forth, shaking their ‘assets’ to attract the few customers on patronage.
‘Babe, how far?’ one of them hail this journalist. ‘Come, I will do you well,’ Esther (not real name) added after an initial scorn. In seconds, this reporter was surrounded by the girls, advertising their market.
Harboured in chalets, hotels and guest houses, Lagos sex workers have a direct livelihood sustenance with the country’s economy.
In December 2016, the Nation’s consumer prices increased by 18.55 per cent year on year, the highest figure since October 2005. Also, unemployment figure rose to 13.9 per cent month under review. The report released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics showed that 555,311 persons that fall under labour force were unemployed.
Many believed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would have helped to cater for the economy which largely depends on the survival of any business in Nigeria, even for the night workers. However, this seem not to be the case as lamentations takes over many of their conversations.
Some of the sex workers wants the federal government to operate an economic policy which will favour all.
For Bukola, President Buhari should maintain a stable price level for goods and services. “Before now, I make between N8, 000 to N12, 000 but this time, I barely make up to N2000 in a day.”
“I want the president to help us. If things are not expensive, our customers will be able to save money and make it trickle to us too.
Esther, on her own part wants the President to maintain a good economic policy and as well legalise the sex work in Nigeria. She explains how economic hardship has force working class ladies to sex hawking.
“Presently, many ladies who are employed have joined us. They come back from work, dress up and hit the street. I don’t blame them, some of them are owed months of salaries and they need to survive. The economy is bad, the president should help us. I also want Buhari to legalise prostitution. That will allow us to have a balanced price for our services.” she said.
Post Your Comment below: >>