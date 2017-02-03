Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta
- The amnesty office has also said the three months yet to be paid will be paid very soon
- The former militants are still being owed three months arrears including January 2017
For the fear of further uprising in the Niger Delta, the federal government has given assurance to former militant warlords under the amnesty programme of paying the monthly stipends yet to be paid to them.
According to Reuters, the office of the amnesty programme, in a statement, said: "We advise all to remain calm as all stipend arrears and other outstanding payments under the program will soon be paid.”
Former militants
Investigation revealed that the former militants who were owed five months including January 2017 were paid two months in January with three months yet to be paid.
Following the development, the amnesty beneficiaries are still being owed three months stipends by the federal government of Nigeria.
The 30,000 former militants spent the end of 2016 without their allowance being paid to them.
Many could not make provision for their families as many depend entirely on the N65,000 amnesty stipends for their means of livelihood.
Hence, they threatened the government through various means to make it pay their outstanding arrears.
Some even called for the sack of the amnesty boss, Paul Boroh, over what they described as being unfit for the administration of the office.
The resumption of payment, it was learnt, was to calm frayed nerves as there were agitations from the repentant militants, a development which the government feared could lead to further hostilities in the volatile region.
President Muhammadu Buhari
The amnesty office said foreign school fees and other allowances had not been sent by the federal government yet but there are assurance that they would be sent.
President Muhammadu Buhari met Niger Delta leaders and representatives for the militants in November to discuss their demands but little progress has emerged publicly since then.
The militants and residents who sympathize with them say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished region.
