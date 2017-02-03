Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

read more 04/02/2017 07:11:00
They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

They are singing and dancing for a man who stole their money and betrayed their trust, Nigerians react to Ibori's arrival

On Saturday, February 4, the media was hit with the news of the arrival of James Ibori from the United Kingdom. Ibori arrived Nigeria from UK

read more 04/02/2017 07:38:00
how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

how Boko Haram attacked military formation in Yobe (photos)

A Nigerian military formation in Yobe – a state in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria – was attacked by the dreaded Boko Harama terrorists. Although, the

read more 04/02/2017 06:46:00
Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Nnamdi Kanu under pressure to dump Biafra agitation as Igbo chieftain says he is being 'bought over'

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), is being pressurised to drop his agitation for a secession from Nigeria. This pressure

read more 04/02/2017 03:19:00
Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

Another Corps Member Dies in Bayelsa Camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director,

read more 04/02/2017 03:55:00
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | Niger Delta |

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants Former militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta

- The amnesty office has also said the three months yet to be paid will be paid very soon

- The former militants are still being owed three months arrears including January 2017

For the fear of further uprising in the Niger Delta, the federal government has given assurance to former militant warlords under the amnesty programme of paying the monthly stipends yet to be paid to them.

According to Reuters, the office of the amnesty programme, in a statement, said: "We advise all to remain calm as all stipend arrears and other outstanding payments under the program will soon be paid.”

Former militants

Investigation revealed that the former militants who were owed five months including January 2017 were paid two months in January with three months yet to be paid.

Following the development, the amnesty beneficiaries are still being owed three months stipends by the federal government of Nigeria.

The 30,000 former militants spent the end of 2016 without their allowance being paid to them.

Many could not make provision for their families as many depend entirely on the N65,000 amnesty stipends for their means of livelihood.

Hence, they threatened the government through various means to make it pay their outstanding arrears.

Some even called for the sack of the amnesty boss, Paul Boroh, over what they described as being unfit for the administration of the office.

The resumption of payment, it was learnt, was to calm frayed nerves as there were agitations from the repentant militants, a development which the government feared could lead to further hostilities in the volatile region.

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

The amnesty office said foreign school fees and other allowances had not been sent by the federal government yet but there are assurance that they would be sent.

President Muhammadu Buhari met Niger Delta leaders and representatives for the militants in November to discuss their demands but little progress has emerged publicly since then.

The militants and residents who sympathize with them say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished region.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

  

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

4 hours 54 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

5 hours 26 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

20 hours 14 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

20 hours 23 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

23 hours 31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

23 hours 36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

03/02/2017 08:32:00
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

03/02/2017 08:28:00
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

03/02/2017 08:26:00
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

03/02/2017 08:23:00
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

03/02/2017 06:44:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

03/02/2017 06:24:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Niger Delta 04/02/2017 07:11:00 Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

Fear of uprising, federal government assures paying outstanding stipends to ex - militants

- The federal government has assured of the continuous payment of the amnesty stipends to former militants in the Niger delta - The amnesty office has

0 Niger Delta 03/02/2017 02:34:00 Niger Delta Ex-militants to Support 2face' Planned Protest

Niger Delta Ex-militants to Support 2face' Planned Protest

Some former militants, under the auspices of Urhobo Ex-Militant Leaders Forum, have sent message of support to hip-hop singer, 2face Idibia, who is planning a

0 Niger Delta 02/02/2017 09:49:00 Niger Delta youths resort to illegal refineries as recession bites harder (photos, video)

Niger Delta youths resort to illegal refineries as recession bites harder (photos, video)

- Illegal refineries have become a major issue in the Niger Delta region - Young men use the illegal trade to survive as Nigeria battles economic

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:31:00 Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies

Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies

- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

0 Videos 16/01/2017 04:40:00 Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB

Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB

- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:24:00 Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 12:21:00 Trump, Australian PM in war of words – report

Trump, Australian PM in war of words – report

President Donald Trump ripped into his Australian counterpart during their call last week, reports said, castigating a refugee accord he later described on Twitter as

0 News 30/01/2017 09:23:00 Justice reform: Osinbajo recommends day-to-day trials

Justice reform: Osinbajo recommends day-to-day trials

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday identified delay in the administration of justice as a major challenge that must be jointly tackled by all

0 News 02/02/2017 01:25:00 Coping with personal economic recession

Coping with personal economic recession

Ugo Obi-Chukwu Lateef was taking his usual 20-minute walk on his way back from work. He usually rides with his colleague who drops him off the

0 News 30/01/2017 13:00:00 Nigeria: Igbos Should Talk About Presidency After Buhari- Okorocha

Nigeria: Igbos Should Talk About Presidency After Buhari- Okorocha

Imo state's governor Rochas Okorocha has advocated for an Igbo Presidency after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.He spoke after meeting with Vice President Yemi

0 News 02/02/2017 08:53:00 US and 9 other countries hosting the most migrants in the world (SEE LIST)

US and 9 other countries hosting the most migrants in the world (SEE LIST)

The rate at which people migrate to other countries is increasing in the world. According to United Nations data, there are 243 million international migrants

0 News 02/02/2017 06:08:00 Beyonce takes over internet with twins news

Beyonce takes over internet with twins news

Beyonce is pregnant — and this time, she’s expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z. The pop superstar — who already has a five-year-old

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:49:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:24:00 Agony Of My Wife

Agony Of My Wife

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:57:00 Go Slow

Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:35:00 African Magic

African Magic

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:24:00 Gods Chosen Child 2

Gods Chosen Child 2

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:51:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller

Jenifa The Tomato Seller

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.