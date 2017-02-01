Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according to Daily Trust. The man was suspected to have hung himself for reasons best known to him, an eye witness, said.

"The man kept his shirt, shoe and a local counter (Charbi) under the tree and then wrote his name before he commits suicide," he said.

