A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according to Daily Trust. The man was suspected to have hung himself for reasons best known to him, an eye witness, said.
"The man kept his shirt, shoe and a local counter (Charbi) under the tree and then wrote his name before he commits suicide," he said.
Related Articles
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos
A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos
A man was spotted casually wandering the streets of New York while ON FIRE. A footage posted online captured the victim engulfed in flames -
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos
A four-year-old boy was miraculously saved after being involved in a deadly rollover accident. A semitrailer carrying full truck of coal had a rollover at
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Soldiers rampage: They fed us two Indomie per day - Nigerian soldiers
- A leaked video has shown the Nigerian soldiers speaking on why they went on rampage in Sambisa - The soldiers complained of poor treatment and
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Fani-Kayode said the federal government is set to attack churches with the new law
- The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the new regulatory law on churches - The former minister said the new law was put
Fuel subsidy fraud suspect Opeyemi Ajuyah dies
- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel
Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau
Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on
Most Read NewsView all posts
Boko Haram sacks military base, 3 soldiers feared dead in Borno
By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri Suspected members of Boko Haram have invaded a military camp of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in Kamuya village of Buratai ward of Biu
Scores feared killed as Boko Haram ambushes motorists in Borno
BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURISuspected members of Boko Haram, yesterday, ambushed motorists along Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu road, leading to unspecified number of people dead and injured,
Scarcity Looms in 6 States as Independent Marketers Threaten To Stop Lifting Fuel
Fuel dealers in the South-West geopolitical zone (Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti states) of the country under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Declassified 1967 CIA files predicted the first 'Biafra' civil War
Recently, some secret documents were recovered from the archive of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). These files analysed and assessed many sectors of the Nigerian
Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe Stuns In Khaki [Photos]
Nollywood actress/producer, Mercy Aigbe, wowed in this number from her boutique. Another photo below:
Most Watched Movies
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
College Girls Are Back 3
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Queen Of The Niger
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Tempted To Touch
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Post Your Comment below: >>