Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a young man and rammed into a supermarket.

It was gathered that the Truck first hit a Keke operator with 3 passengers and a Toyota jeep caring four(4) school children before descending on the young man standing.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertain.