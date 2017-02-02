A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a young man and rammed into a supermarket.
It was gathered that the Truck first hit a Keke operator with 3 passengers and a Toyota jeep caring four(4) school children before descending on the young man standing.
The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertain.
Related Articles
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....
The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos
A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos
A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border
A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO
- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under
Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel
- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019
- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active
Most Read NewsView all posts
Oil prices turn higher
By Sebasine Obasi with Agency report OIL prices went up yesterday amidst speculation that the move may be stunted by United States production outlook. On the
Sign death warrants, Delta CJ tells governors
The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has urged state governors to sign death warrant of inmates on death sentence in order to decongest
Buhari: Gov Ajimobi speaks on President's health
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the health and wellbeing of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ajimobi described the
Reactions trail Buhari’s latest picture in London
A cross section of Nigerians have continued to comment on the new latest pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a 10-day working
In Lagos: Customs hands over seized helicopters to Nigerian Air Force
Two bell helicopters worth $19million have been handed over to Nigerian Air Force by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos. According to a report by Channels
These wrong sleeping positions by pregnant women cause brain damage on babies
A gynaecologist, Dr Nathaniel Adewole, has warned that sleeping on the back side of the body at advanced stage of pregnancy could predispose a baby
Most Watched Movies
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Tempted To Touch
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
God Of Elijah 2
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Post Your Comment below: >>