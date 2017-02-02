Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Odd News

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a young man and rammed into a supermarket.

It was gathered that the Truck first hit a Keke operator with 3 passengers and a Toyota jeep caring four(4) school children before descending on the young man standing.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertain.

18 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
17 hours 52 minutes ago
17 hours 56 minutes ago
23 hours 11 minutes ago
23 hours 14 minutes ago
23 hours 22 minutes ago
23 hours 26 minutes ago
23 hours 31 minutes ago
23 hours 36 minutes ago
23 hours 40 minutes ago
23 hours 43 minutes ago
23 hours 47 minutes ago
23 hours 51 minutes ago
02/02/2017 05:08:00
02/02/2017 04:59:00
02/02/2017 04:53:00
01/02/2017 11:46:00
01/02/2017 10:26:00
01/02/2017 10:24:00
01/02/2017 10:22:00

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in

- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active

By Sebasine Obasi with Agency report OIL prices went up yesterday amidst speculation that the move may be stunted by United States production outlook. On the

The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has urged state governors to sign death warrant of inmates on death sentence in order to decongest

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the health and wellbeing of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ajimobi described the

A cross section of Nigerians have continued to comment on the new latest pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a 10-day working

Two bell helicopters worth $19million have been handed over to Nigerian Air Force by the Nigerian Customs Service in Lagos. According to a report by Channels

A gynaecologist, Dr Nathaniel Adewole, has warned that sleeping on the back side of the body at advanced stage of pregnancy could predispose a baby

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

Hour of Grace 3

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs