The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal Camp within Enugu metropolis. The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.
Amaraizu said that the incident occurred at about 7.30 p.m. on Jan. 30, when a kerosene lantern exploded.
He said that several other family members, who sustained fire burns, have been hospitalised.
“It was gathered that on that fateful day, one Hillary Ugwuoke, also from Ngenevu axis of Coal Camp community had allegedly bought kerosene from a neighbour in the evening. “He later poured it into his lantern and in the attempt to lit the lantern, the kerosene exploded and went into flames.
“In the process, the said Hillary Ugwuoke, his pregnant wife and his children were burnt by the inferno and sympathisers assisted in their being taken to National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, for medical assistance.
“It was further gathered that at the hospital, Mrs Ugwuoke, who is said to be pregnant, was confirmed dead together with her four-year-old son.
“While others who sustained severe burns are receiving treatment,’’ he said.
Amaraizu said that investigation had begun into the incident. (NAN)
Related Articles
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....
The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos
A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos
A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen
- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
Will RCCG ever remain the same? Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's retirement
Nigerians have reacted to reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired from his
Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks
- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was
Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB
- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger
Most Read NewsView all posts
This year’s Valentine may not be so sweet —Stargazers
Stargazers have warned that this year’s Valentine Day may not be as sweet as many lovers would want it to be! A professional astrologer with an
Opposition arise against 2baba! I Stand With Buhari Group strikes
The "I stand with Buhari" group has launched a counter protest against the march proposed by 2baba Innocent Idibia. According to a Facebook post by the
Bandits kill Taraba’s Assistant Surveyor-General, four others
The Assistant Surveyor-General of Taraba State, Mr Zakari Bakari and four other officials, had been killed by bandits in Cameroon. The State Attorney General and Commissioner
Nigerian players born abroad: Rohr cries over frustration
Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has voiced out his frustrations in securing Nigeria passport for players born abroad, who are eligible to play for
Rascality does not know party boundaries
By Emmanuel Aziken When Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State cries of being a victim of alleged political contrivances weaved by agents and agencies of the
FG, states shares N426 billion in December (See some states allocations)
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has said the sum of N426.88bn was disbursed to the three tiers of government in December 2016. President Muhammadu Buhari The
Most Watched Movies
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Crazy Sex Passion
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>