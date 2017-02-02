Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named only as Omanakuttan, was performing a traditional Indian alongside his teacher in brightly coloured dress. The pair were mirroring each other's moves, but as the teacher turns away from her student, he suddenly crouches down and slumps to the floor.
Footage shows the moment the 48-year-old falls to the ground, but Mirror Online has cut away before he dies on stage.
His guru, Sivan Malyankara, rushes to the side of the stage and gets someone to drop the curtain as she sees what has happened.
Right up to the moment of his collapse, Omanakuttan’s movements had been measured and controlled, and he had performed moves including standing on one leg without apparent difficulty.
He had been a professional dancer for more than 25 years.
The pair were taking part in a festival at the Vadakkekkara Kattathururth Nambiath Bhadrakali temple in the town of Paravur in Kerala State in southern India.
Omanakuttanwas taken to a private hospital in Paravur but declared dead on arrival.
