A brand new Samsung Galaxy S7 for ₦2,000 only on Craybid.com

CrayBid.com is the number 1 fun shopping website in Nigeria which currently has over 10,000 active daily bidders as at December, 2016 and more than 1,200 auction winners.
But, the good news is that those credits don’t just disappear if insured. That is, you can use them later to bid on other items instantly, this way you can still win another auction or use your earned discount to purchase the item you’ve always wanted. That is also a win-win situation, meaning no one looses on CrayBid.com. It can be risky, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a lot of fun.
CrayBid.com winners must be having a good laugh right now, because unlike MMM (and others) where you need to tell people about your platform so as to grow your account, fewer bidders are actually needed on CrayBid.com to increase odds of you winning an auction. That means, even winners would also discourage you from participating so as to win some more.
At CrayBid.com we pride ourselves with innovation and we are always looking for new ways in which we can add fun and value to shopping online by taking part in the live auctions that we host daily.
CrayBid.com is regulated and recognized by the Certified Institute of Auctioneers in Nigeria (CIAN).
Visit www.Craybid.com and start saving today.
Unique features of Craybid.com are:
1. A 100% promo code for every new winner that affords them the opportunity of getting two times the number of credits purchased when used.
2. An insurance button that when activated before participating in an auction, ensures that the user gets back 50% of credits used in a lost auction.
3. An earned discount system whereby every user gets an auto voucher which is worth 50% of the amount spent on credits. This voucher can be used to buy directly any product of choice from Craybid.com's online store.
4. An autobid system that can place random bids on behalf of the user based on the specifications given by the user themselves.
5. A buy now option that enables a user who does not want to participate in the auction to buy the product directly at Craybid.com's price.
6. A prompt delivery service that ensures that products get to the buyers between 1- 7 working days from the order date.
7. Promo codes that are made public at intervals that users can make use of while purchasing credits in order to get credit bonuses.
8. A referral system that ensures that users who refer other people to the site through their links get 10 free credits per referral.
9. A remind button that when set ensures that a notification is sent to you just before a particular auction of interest commences.
10. A live support service that ensures that all complaints, queries, and enquiries from users can be effectively handled.
11. We always advice Craybid.com users to have a bidding plan, not to exceed their planned budget and to ultimately bid responsibly always.
Craybid.com Video:
CrayBid.com on Social Media
Facebook page – www.facebook.com/Craybid.auctions
Twitter - @Craybid
Instagram – @Craybid
Meet of some past winners:
CrayBid.com is the number 1 fun shopping website in Nigeria which currently has over 10,000 active daily bidders as at December, 2016 and more
