UK braces itself for Storm Barbara as 60mph winds hit Scotland

- Flights at three extremely busy airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and London City were hit by delays
- A Heathrow spokesman said some early-morning flights had been pushed back due to the heavy fog
- On Friday it will move south into England with force expected to fell trees and halt the transport networks
- It comes as Britain braced itself for the arrival of Storm Barbara, which will batter the UK with strong winds
By James Dunn And Abe Hawken For Mailonline
Published: 18:09 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 04:37 EST, 22 December 2016
99
View
comments
Festive travel plans for millions were today thrown into chaos after flights from three London airports were hit by delays after fog shrouded the capital this morning.
Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport all experienced a raft of hold-ups due to the weather.
A spokesman for Heathrow said some early-morning flights had been pushed back and knock-on delays could take place throughout the day, adding that there have yet to be any cancellations.
British Airways said on its official Twitter feed that it was aware of fog affecting flights three airports and advised passengers to check their flight status online.
A man was photographed walking his dog through thick fog in Dean Gardens, Ealing, west London, this morning
Motorists made their way along Ealing Broadway in west London this morning as the thick fog covered parts of the city
A man crossed the road in thick fog on a cold winter morning as flights are set to be delayed at three busy UK airports
The thick fog is set to continue throughout Thursday and it might have affect a number of flights from three key airports
British Airways tweeted that fog was 'affecting flights at London Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport today (pictured)
The weather is set to deteriorate on Friday when Storm Barbara will move south, bringing with it heavy gales and winds
Local photographer Matthew Pinner captured this morning's sunrise at Wareham in Dorset. The Met Office said the worst of the weather was expected on Friday and Saturday
It comes as Britain braced itself for the arrival of Storm Barbara, which is set to batter the country with strong winds.
Scotland is predicted to be the worst hit by the weather, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast in places.
Pockets of Northern Ireland, North Wales and the North of England are also due to feel the force of Barbara, which is due to roll in to the UK by Friday.
The worst of any destruction is expected between Friday evening and Christmas Eve morning, but the potential for structural damage and disruption to some transport services means the storm's impact could be felt long after the winds have subsided.
And during the Christmas period, a staggering 4.5million Brits will be heading abroad for Christmas and New Year and airports are set to be their busiest on Friday.
The RAC is warning that roads will be jammed during rush hour tomorrow as there will be 3.5million extra drivers making their way across the country.
A huge wave hits the coast at Aberystwyth on Wednesday, as Britain braces itself for the forceful Storm Barbara due to hit Friday
The weather looked miserable on the M6 in Cumbria on Wednesday but it was mild compared to the gales of up to 90mph expected when Storm Barbara moves further into Britain on Friday
A group of friends stand on the top of a hill called Catnab to watch the sun begin to rise on the morning of the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, in Saltburn-by-the-Sea. After today, the days will start to get longer
Heathrow Airport will see around 1.2million passengers come through its departures lounge up until Boxing Day.
Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: 'We are expecting gusts of around 80mph widespread within the amber warning area, up to 90mph in places.
'We have had the good fortune to be able to issue the weather warnings ahead of Storm Barbara coming, with plenty of time hopefully for people to change their plans if they need to.
'But the nature of the storm means it still has the potential to have an impact on power supplies, structures, and disrupt bridge and ferry crossings.'
The UK Coastguard issued its own safety warnings ahead of the weekend.
Ross Greenhill, coastal operations area commander, said: 'We always advise people to check the weather and tidal conditions before they set out so that they can either prepare accordingly or consider whether they should even be going out at all.
Soaked cattle graze high up on the Military Range Walks at Tyneham in East Dorset Seasonal Weather, Dorset, on Wednesday
A red deer stag today looks up to the calm sky on winter solstice, Richmond Park, London
The Met Office warnings affect a small part of Scotland but they get more serious on Friday and will impact a much larger part of the UK
Some posted images of snow falling this evening in Scotland, which will face extreme weather tonight in some places
There was snow on the the tops of Scottish mountains on Wedesnday in this picture taken by a mountain climber
Motorists travel along the M6 in Cumbria this morning during a spell of heavy rain in the North West on Wednesday
'At sea, changes in tidal streams can make conditions worse, particularly if the wind and tide are against each other and tidal heights may hide underwater hazards.'
Storm Barbara has been named in line with the Met Office's alphabetical policy for the strongest weather systems and is only the second name designated this season, which began on October 1, after Storm Angus.
British Airways said in a statement on its website: 'Fog across parts of southern England is affecting some flights to and from London's airports today.
'For safety reasons, Air Traffic Control has to allow greater space between landing aircraft in fog or during periods of low visibility, and this will mean a reduced number of aircraft being allowed to land each hour.
'We are sorry for the difficulties caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.'
Most watched News videos
MOST READ NEWS
Related Articles
Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue
Emily Fodness, 22, was alone in her South Dakota family's home when it caved inShe and her dogs were trapped underneath thousands of pounds of
Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120m for manipulating global benchmark
Firm settled federal regulators' charges it manipulated a benchmark for interest-rate swaps by using trades and false reportsTraders were on audio recordings and email 'stating
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner 'looking to sell The New York Observer'
A Women's Wear Daily report has it that sources say Kushner is looking to sell the newspaper he bought for $10million in 2006 Speculation has it
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million
– The total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million – This is despite efforts by banks to retain old customers and
For Nigeria to be greater, here is what Governor Okowa says leaders must do
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that for Nigeria to be more united and to make appreciable progress, those in positions of authority
Biafra: Tension as IPOB dares Nigerian Army
- IPOB has called on its members to avoid confrontation with the army which it accuses of planning to murder more south easterners - The group
2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party
– Some political leaders in the North-central region have resolved to set up a new political party – The aim of the party is to be
Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts sexy curves on Instagram
Russian model Anastasia Kvitko flaunts her curves in a sexy bathing suit on Instagram
FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time
- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -
Most Read NewsView all posts
Samson Siasia: Coach says he does not have a job because of 2017 AFCON miss
Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia believes he remains unemployed because he did not qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Siasia was interim
Wow Checkout These 'sexy' new photos Nigeria's hairiest woman,Queen Okafor shared
No, not this..See them below.
Pastor, others docked over sale of property
By Jane Echewedo A group of people, who allegedly specialised in fraudulent sale of property without owners’ consent in Ekiti State, have been apprehended by the
FG halts further investment in refineries
By Michael EbohMinister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, Tuesday, stated that the Federal Government will no longer invest in the repairs of
Pastors who killed themselves, who are they?
The pastor who killed himself, who is he? Do you want to know the details of the suicide of the Nigerian preacher Letsego? The new high-profile sex
Post Your Comment below: >>