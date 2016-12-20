UK braces itself for Storm Barbara as 60mph winds hit Scotland

It comes as Britain braced itself for the arrival of Storm Barbara, which will batter the UK with strong winds

A Heathrow spokesman said some early-morning flights had been pushed back due to the heavy fog

Flights at three extremely busy airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and London City were hit by delays

Festive travel plans for millions were today thrown into chaos after flights from three London airports were hit by delays after fog shrouded the capital this morning.

Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport all experienced a raft of hold-ups due to the weather.

A spokesman for Heathrow said some early-morning flights had been pushed back and knock-on delays could take place throughout the day, adding that there have yet to be any cancellations.

British Airways said on its official Twitter feed that it was aware of fog affecting flights three airports and advised passengers to check their flight status online.

A man was photographed walking his dog through thick fog in Dean Gardens, Ealing, west London, this morning

Motorists made their way along Ealing Broadway in west London this morning as the thick fog covered parts of the city

A man crossed the road in thick fog on a cold winter morning as flights are set to be delayed at three busy UK airports

The thick fog is set to continue throughout Thursday and it might have affect a number of flights from three key airports

British Airways tweeted that fog was 'affecting flights at London Heathrow, Gatwick and London City Airport today (pictured)

The weather is set to deteriorate on Friday when Storm Barbara will move south, bringing with it heavy gales and winds

Local photographer Matthew Pinner captured this morning's sunrise at Wareham in Dorset. The Met Office said the worst of the weather was expected on Friday and Saturday

It comes as Britain braced itself for the arrival of Storm Barbara, which is set to batter the country with strong winds.

Scotland is predicted to be the worst hit by the weather, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast in places.

Pockets of Northern Ireland, North Wales and the North of England are also due to feel the force of Barbara, which is due to roll in to the UK by Friday.

The worst of any destruction is expected between Friday evening and Christmas Eve morning, but the potential for structural damage and disruption to some transport services means the storm's impact could be felt long after the winds have subsided.

And during the Christmas period, a staggering 4.5million Brits will be heading abroad for Christmas and New Year and airports are set to be their busiest on Friday.

The RAC is warning that roads will be jammed during rush hour tomorrow as there will be 3.5million extra drivers making their way across the country.

A huge wave hits the coast at Aberystwyth on Wednesday, as Britain braces itself for the forceful Storm Barbara due to hit Friday

The weather looked miserable on the M6 in Cumbria on Wednesday but it was mild compared to the gales of up to 90mph expected when Storm Barbara moves further into Britain on Friday

A group of friends stand on the top of a hill called Catnab to watch the sun begin to rise on the morning of the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, in Saltburn-by-the-Sea. After today, the days will start to get longer

Heathrow Airport will see around 1.2million passengers come through its departures lounge up until Boxing Day.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, said: 'We are expecting gusts of around 80mph widespread within the amber warning area, up to 90mph in places.

'We have had the good fortune to be able to issue the weather warnings ahead of Storm Barbara coming, with plenty of time hopefully for people to change their plans if they need to.

'But the nature of the storm means it still has the potential to have an impact on power supplies, structures, and disrupt bridge and ferry crossings.'

The UK Coastguard issued its own safety warnings ahead of the weekend.

Ross Greenhill, coastal operations area commander, said: 'We always advise people to check the weather and tidal conditions before they set out so that they can either prepare accordingly or consider whether they should even be going out at all.

Soaked cattle graze high up on the Military Range Walks at Tyneham in East Dorset Seasonal Weather, Dorset, on Wednesday

A red deer stag today looks up to the calm sky on winter solstice, Richmond Park, London

The Met Office warnings affect a small part of Scotland but they get more serious on Friday and will impact a much larger part of the UK

Some posted images of snow falling this evening in Scotland, which will face extreme weather tonight in some places

There was snow on the the tops of Scottish mountains on Wedesnday in this picture taken by a mountain climber

Motorists travel along the M6 in Cumbria this morning during a spell of heavy rain in the North West on Wednesday

'At sea, changes in tidal streams can make conditions worse, particularly if the wind and tide are against each other and tidal heights may hide underwater hazards.'

Storm Barbara has been named in line with the Met Office's alphabetical policy for the strongest weather systems and is only the second name designated this season, which began on October 1, after Storm Angus.

British Airways said in a statement on its website: 'Fog across parts of southern England is affecting some flights to and from London's airports today.

'For safety reasons, Air Traffic Control has to allow greater space between landing aircraft in fog or during periods of low visibility, and this will mean a reduced number of aircraft being allowed to land each hour.

'We are sorry for the difficulties caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations.'