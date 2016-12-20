Man's bomb gag at Tucuman International Airport causes major security alert

- Man, 62, went up to the Latam Airlines desk at Tucuman International Airport
- He allegedly joked with staff that he planted a bomb on board his relative's flight
- It sparked emergency response protocol and the flight was held on the runway
- The gag landed him in court but he has dismissed legal action as over the top
By Gerard Couzens for MailOnline
Published: 17:09 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 04:59 EST, 22 December 2016
A man sparked a major airport security alert after allegedly making a sick joke about his mother-in-law and a bomb.
The alarm was sounded when the unnamed 62-year-old reportedly went up to the Latam Airlines desk at Tucuman International Airport in north-west Argentina and said: 'I've come to wait for my mother-in-law.
'If the plane crashes, it's because I put a bomb on board.'
The man, pictured here with the red blanket over his head, had to appear in court after the joke was made at the Latam Airlines desk of Tucuman International Airport
An emergency response protocol was activated and Latam flight 4156 from Buenos Aires was stopped on the runway when it touched down instead of being allowed to taxi to its landing bay.
Passengers were taken off the plane while it was searched by police and led to a holding room.
Their hand luggage and the suitcases on board were scanned to make sure they didn't contain explosives.
One woman came close to suffering a panic attack after being told of the reason for the delay.
The airport was also closed temporarily to incoming planes, forcing the diversion of an Aerolineas Argentinas flight to the city of Cordoba 350 miles south.
The man is led away in a police van after his joke caused the diversion of an Aerolineas Argenitas flight and the airport to close
The bizarre incident occurred last night at Teniente Benjamin Matienzo International Airport in Tucuman, Argentina's fifth largest city.
Today the unnamed man at the centre of the scare was hauled before a judge to explain himself after being arrested, although the hearing was subsequently delayed by 24 hours.
Local media broadcast footage of him being led into a court in Tucuman surrounded by police with his head bowed.
His lawyer insisted ahead of the court hearing, which is now due to be held tomorrow morning behind closed doors, that the suspect's words had been misconstrued and he had told airline staff: 'My mother-in-law's arriving on that plane.
'All I need now is a bomb on board.'
The detainee told waiting media outside the court, 'Go and look for drug dealers and stop busting my balls,' as he was led away with a blanket over his head to spend a second night in a police detention centre after the hold-up.
The man, 62, pictured with a red blanket over his head, told reporters to 'look for drug dealers and stop busting his balls'
Speaking after he was taken away, his lawyer Silvia Furque added: 'My client regrets what happened and is devastated.
'He's an adult who came out with a childish joke. Someone who places a bomb on a plane is not going to hang around the airport.'
HIs mother-in-law's name and whereabouts has yet to be established.
It is understood she had flown from Buenos Aires to Tucuman to spend Christmas with her family, although her son-in-law's bizarre arrest is now set to disrupt their time together over the festive season.
