Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner 'looking to sell The New York Observer'

Published: 16:27 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 05:08 EST, 22 December 2016
President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is looking to sell his newspaper, The New York Observer, according to a report.
Sources told trade publication Women's Wear Daily that Ivanka's businessman husband is quietly shopping the newspaper around so he can concentrate on his political career and a potential move to Washington.
It was unclear how much Kushner hopes to get in a sale. Kushner bought the newspaper for $10million in 2006, according to reports at the time.
The Observer, however, has denied the report.
Jared Kushner, who owns The New York Observer, is rumored to be shopping the paper around so he and wife Ivanka can concentrate on the Trump administration. He is picture with his wife and the president-elect's eldest daughter, Ivanka
Sources tell Women's Wear Daily that Kushner is quietly looking to unload the paper, which recently stopped using its famous pink paper
'As one of the fastest-growing businesses in all of digital media, we are constantly being approached by potential investors and partners,' chief executive Joseph Meyer, who also happens to be Kushner's brother-in-law, told the magazine.
Kushner may be selling the Observer to focus on his political career, according to the report.
His wife, Ivanka Trump, is the president-elect's eldest daughter. Both he and his wife advised Trump during his successful presidential campaign.
One possible suitor could be American Media Inc, owner of the National Enquirer, according to Women's Wear Daily.
Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is said to be moving to the White House instead of Melania, and both she and her husband will act as advisers
The National Enquirer published several articles during the election that seemed to buoy Trump - one of them being that alleged that Ted Cruz’s father was connected to the assassination of President Kennedy, according to The New York Post.
Another article focused on an alleged extra martial affair by Cruz. Neither story was true, said Women's Wear Daily, but Trump tweeted about both and mentioned them during his campaign stumps.
Both the Enquirer and the Observer endorsed Trump.
In November before the election, the Wall Street Journal published an article saying that it had seen documents showing that the National Enquirer had paid a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, $150,000 for her story of having an affair with Trump in 2006, while he was married to Melania.
The tabloid then purportedly quashed the story - as a way of taking it out of circulation.
AMI denied it was protecting Trump by buying McDougal's story of an affair with a married man it didn't name and said it does not pay 'people to kill damaging stories about Mr. Trump.'
The Trump camp said the story of an affair was 'totally untrue.'
