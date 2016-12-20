Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News | World |

Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120m for manipulating global benchmark

  • Firm settled federal regulators' charges it manipulated a benchmark for interest-rate swaps by using trades and false reports
  • Traders were on audio recordings and email 'stating their manipulative goals in plain language'
  • Goldman Sachs joins Barclays and Citibank, who both settled for doing the same thing 

By Associated Press

Published: 15:13 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 05:02 EST, 22 December 2016

  • e-mail

13

View
comments

Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay $120million to settle federal regulators' charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday that several Goldman traders, including the head of the bank's Interest Rate Products Trading Group in the US, used trades and false reports to manipulate the benchmark between 2007 and 2012.

The CFTC cited emails and audio recordings in which Goldman traders 'stated their manipulative goals in plain language.'

The traders 'even objected when their attempts to manipulate were not performed as inexpensively as possible,' the CFTC said.

Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay $120 million to settle federal regulators' charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay $120 million to settle federal regulators' charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday

Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay $120 million to settle federal regulators' charges that it deliberately manipulated a global benchmark for interest-rate swaps to its advantage, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday

Aitan Goelman, director of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) division of enforcement, right, said it's the third time the agency has penalized banks for manipulating the Isadfix - Barclays and Citibank were also fined Aitan Goelman, director of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) division of enforcement, right, said it's the third time the agency has penalized banks for manipulating the Isadfix - Barclays and Citibank were also fined

Aitan Goelman, director of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) division of enforcement, right, said it's the third time the agency has penalized banks for manipulating the Isadfix - Barclays and Citibank were also fined

The alleged manipulation centered on the US Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, or Isdafix, which is used to set prices for interest-rate swaps. The swaps are derivatives that can be traded and used to protect against swings in interest rates.

Aitan Goelman, the CFTC's director of enforcement, said it's the third time the agency has penalized banks for dealings related to the Isdafix. The CFTC fined Barclays $115million in May of 2015 and Citibank $250million in May of this year.

It 'demonstrates the breadth of this kind of misconduct across the industry,' Goelman said.

In addition to the fine, the CFTC ordered Goldman to cease and desist from further manipulation and false reporting and take steps to deter the practice. 

Goldman must also implement internal controls and report to the agency as to whether those controls have been effective.

'We are pleased to have resolved these matters and have already taken steps to enhance our policies and procedures,' Goldman said in a statement.

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 52 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 54 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 57 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

4 hours 2 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

4 hours 8 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 47 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

5 hours 7 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

5 hours 11 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours 15 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 27 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 39 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 45 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 55 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 21 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 22/12/2016 05:01:00 Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue

Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue

Emily Fodness, 22, was alone in her South Dakota family's home when it caved inShe and her dogs were trapped underneath thousands of pounds of

0 World 22/12/2016 05:02:00 Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120m for manipulating global benchmark

Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120m for manipulating global benchmark

Firm settled federal regulators' charges it manipulated a benchmark for interest-rate swaps by using trades and false reportsTraders were on audio recordings and email 'stating

0 World 22/12/2016 05:08:00 Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner 'looking to sell The New York Observer'

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner 'looking to sell The New York Observer'

A Women's Wear Daily report has it that sources say Kushner is looking to sell the newspaper he bought for $10million in 2006 Speculation has it

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 14/12/2016 10:35:00 Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor

- A court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has awarded a newspaper vendor N100,000 as damages for assault - The vendor was said to have been

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:35:00 10 powerful quotes by Fidel Castro that will reset your orientation

10 powerful quotes by Fidel Castro that will reset your orientation

Fidel Castro might have been a dictator, his quotes will continue to be relevant in our daily lives. Born as a dictator in 1926, Castro was

0 Videos 28/11/2016 04:17:00 Dyeing my son’s hair was deliberate – Olamide

Dyeing my son’s hair was deliberate – Olamide

– When pictures hit the internet showing Olamide and his son rocking matching hair styles, most were shocked that he could dye the hair of

0 Videos 07/12/2016 06:39:00 South-east senators move to 'save' Biafra agitators

South-east senators move to 'save' Biafra agitators

- Senators from the south-east plan to raise a motion over the Amnesty International reports which indicted the Nigerian Army for the extra-judicial killings of

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:49:00 This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?

This lioness is really hurt. What will happen next?

The lions are mammals which are supposed to be one of the lagrest cats all over the world. The only one type of cats is

0 Videos 28/11/2016 11:15:00 OMG! See What These Woman Was Caught Doing To Herself In A Public Train.. (Photos+Video)

OMG! See What These Woman Was Caught Doing To Herself In A Public Train.. (Photos+Video)

Some commuters were left shocked after a woman was filmed on a train moving jerkily and making loud noises. The woman, who is wearing a

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2016 00:46:00 Donald Trump Wins US Electoral College Vote

Donald Trump Wins US Electoral College Vote

Donald Trump on Monday secured the required number of US electoral college votes needed to seal his Presidential bid.BBC reports that six weeks after winning

0 News 16/12/2016 13:42:00 After DSS report cost him EFCC job, secret police reveals DIRTY details about Magu

After DSS report cost him EFCC job, secret police reveals DIRTY details about Magu

- The DSS says its investigations showed that Magu lived way above his pay as EFCC boss and public official - The security report also said

0 News 21/12/2016 06:15:00 N-power: Shortlisted candidates still under verification in Bayelsa — Official

N-power: Shortlisted candidates still under verification in Bayelsa — Official

The verification for those willing to participate in N-Power, a Federal Government social security programme, is ongoing in Bayelsa, Mr Christian Okorie, a staff of

0 News 20/12/2016 06:02:00 Woman Slashes Husband's Penis For Being Too Tired for Sex

Woman Slashes Husband's Penis For Being Too Tired for Sex

Frustrated sexually, a 54 year old Chinese wife has hacked her husbands penis with a sugar cane cleaver because he complained that he was too

0 News 19/12/2016 06:40:00 Police declare Chinese wanted over alleged attempted murder in Kano

Police declare Chinese wanted over alleged attempted murder in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has declared a Chinese national, Mr Yang Zhong, wanted over alleged attempted murder of another Chinese. The command’s Public Relations Officer,

0 News 17/12/2016 03:33:00 Photo Of Tough Looking Bouncers Spotted At Zahra Buhari's Wedding In Abuja

Photo Of Tough Looking Bouncers Spotted At Zahra Buhari's Wedding In Abuja

Here is a photo of stern looking security men who were spotted on duty today at the wedding reception of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi

Most Watched Movies

cron