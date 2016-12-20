Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News | World |

Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue

  • Emily Fodness, 22, was alone in her South Dakota family's home when it caved in
  • She and her dogs were trapped underneath thousands of pounds of rubble
  • But she was able to communicate with rescue workers using her iPhone 
  • After three hours in freezing conditions, she was finally found and hauled out
  • A load-bearing wall had been knocked through by renovation workers 
  • One of those workers, Ethan McMahon, died - the only fatality in the incident

By James Wilkinson For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:43 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 05:01 EST, 22 December 2016

  • e-mail

View
comments

Survivor: Emily Fodness (pictured Monday), 22, was trapped for three hours when her parents' home collapsed on top of her. However, she managed to escape alive Survivor: Emily Fodness (pictured Monday), 22, was trapped for three hours when her parents' home collapsed on top of her. However, she managed to escape alive

Survivor: Emily Fodness (pictured Monday), 22, was trapped for three hours when her parents' home collapsed on top of her. However, she managed to escape alive

A South Dakota woman who was trapped for hours when the apartment building she was in collapsed on top of her has told of the fear and confusion she felt as she lay beneath the rubble.

Emily Fodness, 22, was at her parents' home in downtown Sioux Falls with her three dogs - husky Nova and beagles Molly and Mia - on the morning of December 2, when a construction accident caused the building to collapse. 

'I could hear things piling on top of me,' she told the Argus Leader. 'I just thought that my floor fell on me. I didn't know that the whole building came down.' 

Fodness's parents, Mike and Chris, and brother Kirby, were all out of the home that morning. 

The young woman, who had been out with friends the night before, was still in bed in the 100-year-old brick building.

At around 10:30am, she says, she was awoken by a rumbling sound. At first she assumed it was just the renovation work that was turning an adjacent bar into a drug store. But she quickly realized things were far more serious.

Scroll down for video  

Collapse: The 100-year-old building fell in around 10:30am on December 2 after renovation work on a neighboring bar knocked through a load-bearing wall. Fodness was trapped beneath Collapse: The 100-year-old building fell in around 10:30am on December 2 after renovation work on a neighboring bar knocked through a load-bearing wall. Fodness was trapped beneath

Collapse: The 100-year-old building fell in around 10:30am on December 2 after renovation work on a neighboring bar knocked through a load-bearing wall. Fodness was trapped beneath

Rubble: A 4,000lb chimney stack and AC units lay on top of Fodness, whose three dogs were also trapped. She was able to call her mom, and use her iPhone to guide construction workers Rubble: A 4,000lb chimney stack and AC units lay on top of Fodness, whose three dogs were also trapped. She was able to call her mom, and use her iPhone to guide construction workers

Rubble: A 4,000lb chimney stack and AC units lay on top of Fodness, whose three dogs were also trapped. She was able to call her mom, and use her iPhone to guide construction workers

'So while I was turning over in bed, just waking up, I looked and saw that my floor was collapsing,' she said. 'My bed is one corner, and the floor started caving in the opposite corner.

'I remember trying to hold onto anything while I was going down toward the center of the room. So my mattress tipped downward at its corner, and me and [Nova] fell before the mattress fell.'

Fodness lucked out - at five feet and four inches, she was able to squeeze into a small pocket of space that had opened up beneath her, as did Nova - and her iPhone was nearby.

Calming herself, Fodness located the phone and used it to call her mom, who had heard about the accident and was about to head home. 

'She said, "Honey, where are you?" And I said, "Mom, I'm underneath everything. I'm underneath the rubble."'

That rubble included a 4,000-pound chimney stack and two commercial AC units - hefty items that slowed down her release.

For Fodness, who was not only trapped under the rubble, but also having to endure freezing temperatures, that wasn't good news.  

'I asked, "Am I going to die?"' she recalled.

'I thought it would take maybe 15 or 20 minutes to come get me, so I didn't understand what was taking so long,' she said. 'I was crying to [my mom] and saying, "Are they coming in to get me? What's taking so long?"'

Rescued: Fodness (pictured being taken away in stretcher) was rescued after three hours in freezing conditions. At times she feared she would die in the ruins of her home Rescued: Fodness (pictured being taken away in stretcher) was rescued after three hours in freezing conditions. At times she feared she would die in the ruins of her home

Rescued: Fodness (pictured being taken away in stretcher) was rescued after three hours in freezing conditions. At times she feared she would die in the ruins of her home

Saved: Her three dogs, including Nova (left) and Molly (right) also survived. Her family were not home when the collapse happened. Fodness now walks with a cane and is skittish

Firefighters talked to her on the cell phone to figure out where she was in the building, eventually locating her room two hours after the collapse.

Nova was pulled out first - to the cheers of spectators. Then a fireman grabbed her hand.

'He told me, "We have you, and we're not going to let you go." That was an incredible relief. Then I asked them if they could get the pressure off my legs, and it turned out that one of them was standing on me.'

By 1:30pm, three hours on from the initial collapse, enough space had been created around Fodness to bring her our on a stretcher. 

She was taken to hospital and checked out. Nova and Mia escaped unscathed that day. Molly, the other beagle, was rescued the following morning.

Died: Construction worker Ethan McMahon (pictured with one of his two children) died in the collapse - the only fatality in the event Died: Construction worker Ethan McMahon (pictured with one of his two children) died in the collapse - the only fatality in the event

Died: Construction worker Ethan McMahon (pictured with one of his two children) died in the collapse - the only fatality in the event

But 24-year-old construction worker and father of two Ethan McMahon was not so lucky; his dead body was pulled from the wreckage later that evening.

'I'm grateful that I'm here, but I'm mourning the life that was lost,' Fodness said. 'We will be forever attached because of what happened. Then you sort of think, Why? I'm thankful that I got out, but I wish the story was different with Ethan.' 

Fodness walks on crutches and undergoes physical therapy for her injuries to her hips and legs. She has bad dreams and gets skittish at the sound of sirens.

'You try to wake up like it's any other day, but that's pretty hard right now,' she said.

But there are moments of light too.

'I had a moment the other day where I was just watching TV, because it was too cold to go anywhere, and I had all three dogs on my bed with me,' she said. 

'I appreciate those moments so much more since this happened. All of us were in there and we're all still here, and that felt pretty good.'

Read more:

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

3 hours 44 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

3 hours 46 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

3 hours 49 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

3 hours 54 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

4 hours ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

4 hours 39 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

4 hours 59 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

5 hours 3 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

5 hours 7 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

5 hours 19 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

5 hours 31 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

5 hours 37 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

5 hours 47 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

6 hours 13 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 22/12/2016 05:01:00 Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue

Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue

Emily Fodness, 22, was alone in her South Dakota family's home when it caved inShe and her dogs were trapped underneath thousands of pounds of

0 World 22/12/2016 05:02:00 Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120m for manipulating global benchmark

Goldman Sachs ordered to pay $120m for manipulating global benchmark

Firm settled federal regulators' charges it manipulated a benchmark for interest-rate swaps by using trades and false reportsTraders were on audio recordings and email 'stating

0 World 22/12/2016 05:08:00 Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner 'looking to sell The New York Observer'

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner 'looking to sell The New York Observer'

A Women's Wear Daily report has it that sources say Kushner is looking to sell the newspaper he bought for $10million in 2006 Speculation has it

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/12/2016 11:32:00 Panic as robbers write letter to Lagos residents, demand for 'Christmas bonus'

Panic as robbers write letter to Lagos residents, demand for 'Christmas bonus'

- Some suspected armed robbers have written some Lagos residents - The robbers urged the residents to prepare to pay the yuletide season’s dues to them -

0 Videos 14/12/2016 09:29:00 BREAKING: President Buhari presents N7.298trn 2017 budget

BREAKING: President Buhari presents N7.298trn 2017 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2017 appropriation bill to the National Assembly. The budget is a N7.298 trillion proposal and will become effective immediately the

0 Videos 15/12/2016 10:24:00 After deliberation, Nigerian Senate rejected nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

After deliberation, Nigerian Senate rejected nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman

After an hour of deliberation the Nigerian Senate has rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

0 Videos 30/11/2016 01:25:00 APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard

APC suspends own SENATOR as crisis goes overboard

– The ruling All Progressives Congress in entangled in different crises which have continued to threaten its future -One of such crises is the one between

0 Videos 08/12/2016 16:20:00 [Video] How Online Porn and No-Sex Marriages Destroys Lives

[Video] How Online Porn and No-Sex Marriages Destroys Lives

 Love? Marriage? Sex? Can a married couple have all three? Perhaps it’s unrealistic since so many marriages end in divorce today. Why is that? One

0 Videos 01/12/2016 05:31:00 7 stunning photos of Flavour’s ‘new wife’ Sandra Okagbue

7 stunning photos of Flavour’s ‘new wife’ Sandra Okagbue

Days after it emerged that she may be pregnant with baby number 2, ex-beauty queen and alleged wife of popular musician Flavour Sandra Okagbue has

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/12/2016 07:17:00 Why Nigerians invest in MMM - Naij.com reader confesses

Why Nigerians invest in MMM - Naij.com reader confesses

Editor's note: The founder of Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM), Sergey Mavrodi, about two days ago wrote an open letter to Nigerian journalists whom he claimed

0 News 15/12/2016 09:59:00 How to start a small businesses in a recession

How to start a small businesses in a recession

Editor's note: Oladapo Afolabi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, how to earn money and to start a small business in recession in Nigeria. Afolabi, popularly referred to

0 News 22/12/2016 04:41:00 When grandma goes zumba: Cool senior lady busts a move and makes everyone go 'Wow!'

When grandma goes zumba: Cool senior lady busts a move and makes everyone go 'Wow!'

Zumba classes have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple years, and lately, they’ve been gaining favor among an entirely new age group – seniors.

0 News 18/12/2016 17:39:00 My Wife Controls 4 Ministries in My Govt – Okorocha [LIST]

My Wife Controls 4 Ministries in My Govt – Okorocha [LIST]

The Imo State governor, Rochas Okoroca, has revealed that, in his administration, his wife, Nkechi Okorocha, controls over four ministries.The governor made the revelation when

0 News 18/12/2016 01:19:00 Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [18 December, 2016]

Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [18 December, 2016]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Sunday, December 18, 2016.PUNCH: Confirmation crisis: Magu blocked from seeing Buhari Ponzi palaver: Nigerians

0 News 16/12/2016 21:26:00 Would you reveal your past to your future spouse?

Would you reveal your past to your future spouse?

By Juliet Ebirim Have you ever wondered how much of your past romantic/sexual life you need to reveal as your relationship progresses with marriage in the

Most Watched Movies

cron