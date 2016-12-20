Emily Fodness who survived being trapped under a collapsed building in South Dakota, recalls her rescue

One of those workers, Ethan McMahon, died - the only fatality in the incident

After three hours in freezing conditions, she was finally found and hauled out

But she was able to communicate with rescue workers using her iPhone

She and her dogs were trapped underneath thousands of pounds of rubble

Emily Fodness, 22, was alone in her South Dakota family's home when it caved in

Published: 15:43 EST, 21 December 2016 | Updated: 05:01 EST, 22 December 2016

Survivor: Emily Fodness (pictured Monday), 22, was trapped for three hours when her parents' home collapsed on top of her. However, she managed to escape alive

A South Dakota woman who was trapped for hours when the apartment building she was in collapsed on top of her has told of the fear and confusion she felt as she lay beneath the rubble.

Emily Fodness, 22, was at her parents' home in downtown Sioux Falls with her three dogs - husky Nova and beagles Molly and Mia - on the morning of December 2, when a construction accident caused the building to collapse.

'I could hear things piling on top of me,' she told the Argus Leader. 'I just thought that my floor fell on me. I didn't know that the whole building came down.'

Fodness's parents, Mike and Chris, and brother Kirby, were all out of the home that morning.

The young woman, who had been out with friends the night before, was still in bed in the 100-year-old brick building.

At around 10:30am, she says, she was awoken by a rumbling sound. At first she assumed it was just the renovation work that was turning an adjacent bar into a drug store. But she quickly realized things were far more serious.

Collapse: The 100-year-old building fell in around 10:30am on December 2 after renovation work on a neighboring bar knocked through a load-bearing wall. Fodness was trapped beneath

Rubble: A 4,000lb chimney stack and AC units lay on top of Fodness, whose three dogs were also trapped. She was able to call her mom, and use her iPhone to guide construction workers

'So while I was turning over in bed, just waking up, I looked and saw that my floor was collapsing,' she said. 'My bed is one corner, and the floor started caving in the opposite corner.

'I remember trying to hold onto anything while I was going down toward the center of the room. So my mattress tipped downward at its corner, and me and [Nova] fell before the mattress fell.'

Fodness lucked out - at five feet and four inches, she was able to squeeze into a small pocket of space that had opened up beneath her, as did Nova - and her iPhone was nearby.

Calming herself, Fodness located the phone and used it to call her mom, who had heard about the accident and was about to head home.

'She said, "Honey, where are you?" And I said, "Mom, I'm underneath everything. I'm underneath the rubble."'

That rubble included a 4,000-pound chimney stack and two commercial AC units - hefty items that slowed down her release.

For Fodness, who was not only trapped under the rubble, but also having to endure freezing temperatures, that wasn't good news.

'I asked, "Am I going to die?"' she recalled.

'I thought it would take maybe 15 or 20 minutes to come get me, so I didn't understand what was taking so long,' she said. 'I was crying to [my mom] and saying, "Are they coming in to get me? What's taking so long?"'

Rescued: Fodness (pictured being taken away in stretcher) was rescued after three hours in freezing conditions. At times she feared she would die in the ruins of her home

Saved: Her three dogs, including Nova (left) and Molly (right) also survived. Her family were not home when the collapse happened. Fodness now walks with a cane and is skittish

Firefighters talked to her on the cell phone to figure out where she was in the building, eventually locating her room two hours after the collapse.

Nova was pulled out first - to the cheers of spectators. Then a fireman grabbed her hand.

'He told me, "We have you, and we're not going to let you go." That was an incredible relief. Then I asked them if they could get the pressure off my legs, and it turned out that one of them was standing on me.'

By 1:30pm, three hours on from the initial collapse, enough space had been created around Fodness to bring her our on a stretcher.

She was taken to hospital and checked out. Nova and Mia escaped unscathed that day. Molly, the other beagle, was rescued the following morning.

Died: Construction worker Ethan McMahon (pictured with one of his two children) died in the collapse - the only fatality in the event

But 24-year-old construction worker and father of two Ethan McMahon was not so lucky; his dead body was pulled from the wreckage later that evening.

'I'm grateful that I'm here, but I'm mourning the life that was lost,' Fodness said. 'We will be forever attached because of what happened. Then you sort of think, Why? I'm thankful that I got out, but I wish the story was different with Ethan.'

Fodness walks on crutches and undergoes physical therapy for her injuries to her hips and legs. She has bad dreams and gets skittish at the sound of sirens.

'You try to wake up like it's any other day, but that's pretty hard right now,' she said.

But there are moments of light too.

'I had a moment the other day where I was just watching TV, because it was too cold to go anywhere, and I had all three dogs on my bed with me,' she said.

'I appreciate those moments so much more since this happened. All of us were in there and we're all still here, and that felt pretty good.'