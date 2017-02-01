Chris Eubank’s brother attacks photographer outside court

- Peter Eubanks allegedly confronted a photographer as he appeared at court
- He appeared after being charged with one count of theft from Sainsbury's store
- 54-year-old told a trial would not go ahead as prosecutors offered no evidence
By Amie Gordon For Mailonline
Published: 07:40 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 10:54 EST, 2 February 2017
The brother of former boxing champion Chris Eubank allegedly became embroiled in a heated confrontation as he arrived at court charged with theft.
Peter Eubanks arrived at Chichester Crown Court yesterday morning, charged with one count of theft from a Sainsbury's store.
However as the 54-year-old arrived at the court in West Sussex, he allegedly took exception to a photographer in the street.
Photographs show Mr Eubanks - a former boxer - running into the courtroom as he arrived for the brief hearing, where he was told a trial would not be going ahead.
He arrived at court charged with one count of theft from a Sainsbury's store - but the case was almost immediately dropped.
Offering no evidence during the brief hearing, Nicki Roberson, prosecuting, said: 'It seems that, for whatever reason, the electrical cable was never seized or retained.
'Neither was the box from which the Crown were saying that cable had been taken.'
CCTV footage the Crown Prosecution Service were due to rely on, from within the Sainsbury's store, was also inconclusive and would not have been reliable during a trial, the judge was told.
Mr Eubanks is the older brother of former boxing champion Chris Eubank - who removed the 's' from his surname early in his career.
Mr Eubanks was told by Judge Christine Henson that his trial would no longer be going ahead after prosecutors revealed they were offering no evidence
The 54-year-old will now be reimbursed by the court for his two trips to Lewes Crown Court and Chichester Crown Court
Mr Eubanks was told by Judge Christine Henson that his trial would no longer be going ahead after prosecutors revealed they were offering no evidence in light of the misplaced cable.
She said: 'Mr Eubanks has been awaiting his trial and has had a number of hearings.
'What an utter waste of court time and Mr Eubanks' time for this case to have come this far on that evidence.'
Mr Eubanks will also be reimbursed by the court for his two trips to Lewes Crown Court and Chichester Crown Court, including the hearing on Wednesday.
Solicitors representing Mr Eubanks in court declined to comment.
