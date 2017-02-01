Lawyer Phil Shiner struck off for fake Iraq claims

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, has been found guilty of various allegations

A controversial human rights lawyer has been struck off after being found to have acted dishonestly in bringing murder and torture claims against British Iraq War veterans.

Phil Shiner, a solicitor who worked for the now-defunct Public Interest Lawyers (PIL), had 12 charges of misconduct found proved against him by a panel of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.

In five charges he was found to have acted dishonestly, including agreeing to pay 'sweeteners' to a fixer, understood to be Mazin Younis, to persuade him to change his evidence in the £31 million Al-Sweady Inquiry.

Mr Shiner previously admitted nine allegations of acting without integrity, including that he made 'unsolicited direct approaches' to potential clients.

Mr Shiner was struck off the roll of solicitors after the string of misconduct and dishonesty charges against him were found proved.

The tribunal heard in December the lawyer accepted he would be struck off as a result of the case, thought to be one of the most expensive ever brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Nicola Lucking, chairwoman of the panel, said: 'We have come to the conclusion the appropriate sanction is a strike off.'

Shiner was paid £1.6million for drumming up claims against British troops as part of an unscrupulous deal with two law firms.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: 'Justice has finally been served after we took the unprecedented step of submitting evidence on his abuse of our legal system.

'Phil Shiner made soldiers' lives a misery by pursuing false claims of torture and murder - now he should apologise. We will study any implications for outstanding legal claims closely.'

Mr Shiner's firm, Public Interest Lawyers (PIL), took on clients for a public inquiry into alleged abuses, but then cut a 'lucrative' deal with Leigh Day, which pursued compensation claims.

Leigh Day then carved up the profits from suing British troops between PIL and Mr Younis.

Details of the deal, which broke a string of conduct rules, emerged on day two of Mr Shiner's disciplinary hearing, where he is facing 24 counts of misconduct brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Much to the anger of soldiers tormented for years over spurious claims, Mr Shiner has refused to attend, saying he is unwell and cannot afford a lawyer.

Andrew Tabachnik, counsel for the SRA, accused him of trying to avoid being cross-examined.

PIL brought the vast majority of 3,380 allegations of wrongdoing by British soldiers to the Iraq Historic Allegations Team.

Hundreds of soldiers were relentlessly pursued for more than a decade as a result.

Not a single case has resulted in a prosecution.

Mr Tabachnik said Mr Shiner had paid Mr Younis £500 in referral fees for each of four clients that he brought to him in September 2007.

He described how Leigh Day profited from £4.3million for taking on the case of 95 Iraqis who sued the British Government at taxpayers' expense.

This money was carved up, with £1.6million paid to Mr Shiner's PIL in fees and £1.6million to Mr Younis.

Mr Tabachnik acknowledged that Mr Shiner had told his employees that cold-calling potential clients was not acceptable, but added: 'The sorry reality of this case is that when the allegations crossed Professor Shiner's desk all of that was put to one side.

What became of paramount importance to him was to locate the clients. This was an opportunity he was not prepared to let slip.'

But after five years of investigations, the Al-Sweady public inquiry concluded that the allegations by Iraqis were based on 'deliberate lies, reckless speculation and ingrained hostility'.

The hearing finished earlier than expected as a result of Mr Shiner's absence and Mr Tabachnik, representing the SRA, accused him of being 'in a state of avoidance' to prevent proceedings from going ahead in full.

The tribunal heard the effects of his involvement on British military personnel in 'cold-calling' the family members of alleged Iraqi victims.

Army Colonel James Coote, who was a major stationed in Basra, said the false claims made against British troops at the Battle of Danny Boy in 2004 had been 'extremely stressful and demoralising'.

Mr Shiner had admitted acting recklessly by claiming at a press conference in February 2008 that the British Army had unlawfully killed, tortured and mistreated Iraqi civilians during the Iraq War battle.

Mr Shiner agreed to pay Younis, named only as 'Z' in SRA papers, thousands of pounds for referrals, which is prohibited.

As a team leader at PIL, Mr Shiner authorised and procured payments and fee-sharing agreements with the agent between 2007 and 2010.

One of those payments was for £25,000 on March 30 2009, which he admitted but had denied related to a publicly funded case as the SRA alleged.

The tribunal found that emails sent by Mr Shiner regarding his 'agent' in Basra were dishonest as they 'did not disclose the real reason' for his agreement with Jamal.

Mr Tabachnik said Mr Shiner denied it on the basis that he was under such stress he was 'not responsible' for his actions.

Mr Tabachnik said: 'The defence to the dishonesty aspect is effectively, 'I was not in full control of my mental faculties at this time and I didn't know right from wrong and what I am doing'.'

Two of the allegations Mr Shiner denied, that he misled the inquiry by failing to make full disclosures and also the Legal Services Commission over legal aid grants, were found proved on the basis of the majority of the particulars the SRA put.

The panel ordered him to pay interim costs of £250,000, with a full means test to determine further costs to follow.

The lawyer, who takes the title professor, came to public attention when he represented the Iraqi family of Baha Mousa, who was beaten to death by British soldiers.

He has launched many other high-profile legal actions against the Ministry of Defence relating to alleged human rights abuses involving UK armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His firm PIL brought forward the majority of allegations (2,470) considered by the Iraq Historic Allegations Team (Ihat).

PIL, of which Mr Shiner was sole director and 100% shareholder, closed down in August after being stripped of legal aid funding for breaching contractual requirements.

Mr Tabachnik said: 'That has not been put into liquidation or any other comparable form of administration.'

Mr Shiner's former colleague at PIL, John Dickinson, denied a single charge of misconduct but this was found proved and he was given a reprimand and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs.