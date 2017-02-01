Lawyer Phil Shiner struck off for fake Iraq claims

- Phil Shiner had 12 charges of misconduct found proved against him
- In five charges he was found to have acted dishonestly, including around the £31million Al-Sweady Inquiry
- Shiner was paid £1.6million for drumming up claims against British troops
- He has been struck off the roll of solicitors following the verdict
- Defence Secretary Michael Fallon declared that 'justice has finally been served'
Published: 07:08 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 10:49 EST, 2 February 2017
Human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, has been found guilty of various allegations
A controversial human rights lawyer has been struck off after being found to have acted dishonestly in bringing murder and torture claims against British Iraq War veterans.
Phil Shiner, a solicitor who worked for the now-defunct Public Interest Lawyers (PIL), had 12 charges of misconduct found proved against him by a panel of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal.
In five charges he was found to have acted dishonestly, including agreeing to pay 'sweeteners' to a fixer, understood to be Mazin Younis, to persuade him to change his evidence in the £31 million Al-Sweady Inquiry.
Mr Shiner previously admitted nine allegations of acting without integrity, including that he made 'unsolicited direct approaches' to potential clients.
Mr Shiner was struck off the roll of solicitors after the string of misconduct and dishonesty charges against him were found proved.
The tribunal heard in December the lawyer accepted he would be struck off as a result of the case, thought to be one of the most expensive ever brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).
Nicola Lucking, chairwoman of the panel, said: 'We have come to the conclusion the appropriate sanction is a strike off.'
Shiner was paid £1.6million for drumming up claims against British troops as part of an unscrupulous deal with two law firms.
Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: 'Justice has finally been served after we took the unprecedented step of submitting evidence on his abuse of our legal system.
Mazin Younis (right) was also handed £500 by disgraced Shiner (centre) for each Iraqi he persuaded to accuse soldiers of committing murder or torture, it was said
Ihat has brought thousands of allegations of abuse against British troops - although many have many have since been found to be nothing more than baseless smears (Pictured, a British troop patrols the Iraqi city of Basra)
'Phil Shiner made soldiers' lives a misery by pursuing false claims of torture and murder - now he should apologise. We will study any implications for outstanding legal claims closely.'
Mr Shiner's firm, Public Interest Lawyers (PIL), took on clients for a public inquiry into alleged abuses, but then cut a 'lucrative' deal with Leigh Day, which pursued compensation claims.
Leigh Day then carved up the profits from suing British troops between PIL and Mr Younis.
Details of the deal, which broke a string of conduct rules, emerged on day two of Mr Shiner's disciplinary hearing, where he is facing 24 counts of misconduct brought by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).
WHO IS PHIL SHINER?
- Philip Joseph Shiner was born in a semi-detached home in Coventry on Christmas Day 1956. He was the second of four children of Peter Shiner, a draughtsman, and his wife, Patricia, a teacher.
- He started work for a firm dealing with insurance claims but found it dull. He joined a practice focusing on environmental law.
- For a time, he worked for the Birkenhead Labour MP Frank Field.
- In 1999, shortly before the Human Rights Act came into force, he set up PIL in Birmingham.
- He has fought many battles for the Left's celebrated causes, including acting for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.
- Shiner forged strong links with Matrix Chambers, the legal home of Cherie Booth QC, the wife of Tony Blair.
- In 2004, he was awarded Human Rights Lawyer of the Year by Liberty.
- Mr Shiner, who has been married twice and has five children, claims Catholicism remains an essential part of his life and most years he attends a religious retreat on Iona.
Much to the anger of soldiers tormented for years over spurious claims, Mr Shiner has refused to attend, saying he is unwell and cannot afford a lawyer.
Andrew Tabachnik, counsel for the SRA, accused him of trying to avoid being cross-examined.
PIL brought the vast majority of 3,380 allegations of wrongdoing by British soldiers to the Iraq Historic Allegations Team.
Hundreds of soldiers were relentlessly pursued for more than a decade as a result.
Not a single case has resulted in a prosecution.
Mr Tabachnik said Mr Shiner had paid Mr Younis £500 in referral fees for each of four clients that he brought to him in September 2007.
He described how Leigh Day profited from £4.3million for taking on the case of 95 Iraqis who sued the British Government at taxpayers' expense.
This money was carved up, with £1.6million paid to Mr Shiner's PIL in fees and £1.6million to Mr Younis.
Mr Tabachnik acknowledged that Mr Shiner had told his employees that cold-calling potential clients was not acceptable, but added: 'The sorry reality of this case is that when the allegations crossed Professor Shiner's desk all of that was put to one side.
What became of paramount importance to him was to locate the clients. This was an opportunity he was not prepared to let slip.'
But after five years of investigations, the Al-Sweady public inquiry concluded that the allegations by Iraqis were based on 'deliberate lies, reckless speculation and ingrained hostility'.
The hearing finished earlier than expected as a result of Mr Shiner's absence and Mr Tabachnik, representing the SRA, accused him of being 'in a state of avoidance' to prevent proceedings from going ahead in full.
The tribunal heard the effects of his involvement on British military personnel in 'cold-calling' the family members of alleged Iraqi victims.
Army Colonel James Coote, who was a major stationed in Basra, said the false claims made against British troops at the Battle of Danny Boy in 2004 had been 'extremely stressful and demoralising'.
Mr Shiner had admitted acting recklessly by claiming at a press conference in February 2008 that the British Army had unlawfully killed, tortured and mistreated Iraqi civilians during the Iraq War battle.
Mr Shiner agreed to pay Younis, named only as 'Z' in SRA papers, thousands of pounds for referrals, which is prohibited.
According to families who received some of the money, a cut of the compensation in some cases was handed to Iraqi agent Abu Jamal (pictured, left) – who Mr Shiner paid to tout for business
As a team leader at PIL, Mr Shiner authorised and procured payments and fee-sharing agreements with the agent between 2007 and 2010.
One of those payments was for £25,000 on March 30 2009, which he admitted but had denied related to a publicly funded case as the SRA alleged.
The tribunal found that emails sent by Mr Shiner regarding his 'agent' in Basra were dishonest as they 'did not disclose the real reason' for his agreement with Jamal.
Mr Tabachnik said Mr Shiner denied it on the basis that he was under such stress he was 'not responsible' for his actions.
Mr Tabachnik said: 'The defence to the dishonesty aspect is effectively, 'I was not in full control of my mental faculties at this time and I didn't know right from wrong and what I am doing'.'
Two of the allegations Mr Shiner denied, that he misled the inquiry by failing to make full disclosures and also the Legal Services Commission over legal aid grants, were found proved on the basis of the majority of the particulars the SRA put.
The panel ordered him to pay interim costs of £250,000, with a full means test to determine further costs to follow.
The lawyer, who takes the title professor, came to public attention when he represented the Iraqi family of Baha Mousa, who was beaten to death by British soldiers.
He has launched many other high-profile legal actions against the Ministry of Defence relating to alleged human rights abuses involving UK armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.
His firm PIL brought forward the majority of allegations (2,470) considered by the Iraq Historic Allegations Team (Ihat).
PIL, of which Mr Shiner was sole director and 100% shareholder, closed down in August after being stripped of legal aid funding for breaching contractual requirements.
Mr Tabachnik said: 'That has not been put into liquidation or any other comparable form of administration.'
Mr Shiner's former colleague at PIL, John Dickinson, denied a single charge of misconduct but this was found proved and he was given a reprimand and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs.
HEROES TORMENTED FOR PROFIT
JEREMY EDGAR
In early 2004, Jeremy Edgar was in the midst of fierce fighting around the city of Al Amarah in southern Iraq.
The tension culminated in a three-hour firefight on May 14 that became known as The Battle of Danny Boy, after a checkpoint of that name.
After fighting died down, the bodies of 20 Iraqis were taken back to Abu Naji. Senior officers wanted to see if a known insurgent involved in the killing of six Royal Military Policemen the previous year was among them.
Nine live detainees were also brought from the battlefield. Mr Edgar was one of the soldiers told to look after them, a duty he says was done according to the rule book.
'Everything we were taught and trained we adhered to,' he says. 'They came and were there all night and then the next day they were escorted off — it was a case of 'job done'.'
But, as it transpired, it was the start of a ten-year nightmare.
Because when the bodies of the Iraqi fighters were returned to relatives the following day, false rumours circulated that many had been alive at the time of capture and had subsequently been brutalised and killed by their British captors.
The claims were probed by the Royal Military Police in a ten-month investigation and found to be baseless.
But in 2008, PIL and Leigh Day, another firm of solicitors, produced five detainees who claimed they had evidence to support the claims of murder and torture. They said that while they were being tortured they heard fellow detainees being strangled or shot at close range.
The following year, the Government bowed to their demands and the Al-Sweady inquiry was launched, named after one of those claimed to have been killed in custody.
Married with two children, he had suffered from depression and been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
He started to fear for his safety. His name was out there, a soldier accused of torturing Muslim men. He felt at risk — and started changing his routine and checking his car for explosive devices.
Despite all of the claims gradually being debunked, it was too late. By then his life was spiralling out of control.
At the start of 2015 he twice attempted suicide, split up from his wife and ended up living in accommodation for the homeless.
RICHARD CATERALL
Like Mr Edgar, Richard Caterall has been diagnosed with PTSD and has attempted to take his own life many times.
And like Mr Edgar, any attempts to put the past behind him have been jeopardised by his continual hounding by PIL.
During a gruelling six-month tour of Iraq in 2003, he shot dead Iraqi Muhammad Salim while acting on information that 15 armed men were holed up in a property in Basra.
As he and other troops arrived there they heard five rounds of gunfire and were confronted by two armed men. Former sergeant Mr Catterall shot one of them, fearing he was about to open fire. The Iraqi died from his injuries the next day.
It later emerged that the information given to the Army had been wrong and Mr Salim was a civilian carrying an AK-47 for his own safety.
Richard Caterall (pictured with his daughters) saw his family life fall apart following his ordeal
A military investigation at the time and a separate eight-month investigation carried out by IHAT — which included statements from Mr Salim's widow and others obtained by PIL — cleared him of any wrongdoing.
But the case was then passed to the IFI in response to yet more PIL claims on behalf of the family, now seeking compensation.
Last September, Mr Catterall, who was medically discharged from the Army in 2014, faced more questioning.
Too ill to leave his home, he was interviewed three times via video link by the inquiry. When the report was published this year, he was once again found to have done no wrong.
Too unwell to comment on the latest developments himself, his daughter Demi, 22, who has helped care for him since his marriage collapsed last year, described the experience as 'horrendous'.
'It has torn the whole family apart. When I was growing up Dad was my rock, my whole life, a man who had the respect of everyone in the Army. Now he is a man who has taken more overdoses than I can count.
'His PTSD got a lot worse when the case was going on and he deteriorated massively. It was emotional torture for my dad. He would phone me five or six times a day and say 'Why are they doing this to me Demi? I have done this so many times already, why do I have to do it again?' '
She still recalls the fear she and her sister felt that their father could go to prison for murdering someone.
