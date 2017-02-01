Justin Welby is confronted by a Brexit supporter on LBC

By Martin Robinson, Uk Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Published: 06:54 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 10:44 EST, 2 February 2017

This is the moment a Christian Brexiteer confronted the Archbishop of Canterbury on live radio and told him she won't go to church again because of his 'appalling' decision to intervene in the referendum campaign.

Justin Welby shook his head and looked upset as the caller to LBC Radio, Judith from Whitstable, said he should apologise for 'encouraging us to vote for Remain'.

The head of the Church of England was criticised last year when he admitted he would vote for Britain to stay in the EU.

Justin Welby also said leaving the Brussels club would harm the economy and warned against 'succumbing to our worst instincts' over immigration.

Today the Archbishop admitted 'maybe I got it wrong' after the ear-bashing from Judith, which even made fellow guest Cardinal Vincent Nicholls wince.

She asked him: 'I'd like to know why you interfered with the referendum vote encouraging us to vote for Remain. I'd like you to apologise'.

When asked why by LBC host Nick Ferrari she said: 'He was encouraging us to vote to remain and it was very strong. I now won't go the church because of it because I was so appalled. He had no right'.

Archbishop Welby responded by saying: 'I wrote a blog about the irresponsible nature of the dialogue. I didn't say everyone had to vote and was a purely personal opinion as I was going to vote Remain and I'm a voter like everyone else.

He added: 'I accept we voted leave and I will be supporting the Brexit bill in the House of Lords. But I would say it is about Jesus Christ not what an Archbishop says'.

But Judith hit back again saying: 'The thing is that you have a position of power and people listen to you. Whatever your views I think you should have kept them to yourself. Whatever you say you tried to influence it. You had no right to express that. You should have kept neutral and you didn't'.

Justin Welby then said: 'I weighed it up very carefully at the time. Maybe I got it wrong, you might well be right, and If I did, I apologise'.

He added: 'I felt that if I wrote something and I wasn't honest it was manipulative'.

After the referendum result the Archbishop became mired in a row with Nigel Farage after accusing him of 'legitimising racism' to win votes.

Mr Welby blasted the Ukip leader's claim that there could be Cologne-style mass sex attacks in Britain if we stayed in the EU.

Giving evidence to the Commons home affairs committee, he said: 'I think that is an inexcusable pandering to people's worries and prejudices. That is giving legitimisation to racism which I've seen in parishes ... and has led to attacks on people in those parishes.'

But Mr Farage accused the head of the Church of England of ill-informed 'confected outrage' and turning a blind eye to crimes committed by migrants. Explaining his support for Remain, Mr Welby said: 'To be a country for the world is part of the calling of being British. Economics are important, so is migration, but they are not everything, although they are the signs of the values we have.'

In an apparent swipe at efforts by both camps to draw on the inspiration of those who fought in the Second World War, he said 'no one can conscript them to one side or the other'. He said: 'How those who fought would vote in the referendum is unknowable, and likely to be as varied as how people today will vote.'

Libby Lane, the country's first female bishop, argued at the time that it was not appropriate for members of the clergy 'to try to steer people' over the referendum. But this was a general point, not about Archbishop Welby.

It came as the Church of England apologised and said it 'failed terribly' after reports that allegations of physical abuse by a former colleague of the Archbishop of Canterbury were mishandled.

A series of accusations have been levelled against John Smyth, a former leader at Iwerne holiday camp for teenage boys, which had close links with the church and where Justin Welby worked as a dormitory officer in the late 1970s.

The allegations have come to light following a Channel 4 News investigation into the prominent QC and part-time judge who is now thought to be based in South Africa.

The Iwerne Trust, which oversaw the Christian camps, was made aware of the allegations and compiled a report in 1982 but failed to tell police, Channel 4 News said.

Asked about the allegations, Mr Smyth told the broadcaster: 'I'm not talking about that.'

Speaking on LBC Radio, Mr Welby said he had been 'completely unaware' of any abuse when he worked at the camp.

He said: 'I was at that particular camp in the mid-70s. I was young then - 19 to 21 or 22 - and I was completely unaware of any abuse. I never heard anything at all, at any point. I didn't have the slightest suspicion at all.

'As I recall him, he was a charming, delightful, very clever, brilliant speaker. I wasn't a close friend of his, I wasn't in his inner circle or in the inner circle of the leadership of the camp, far from it.

'And then I went off to work in France in 1978, which is when I am told the abuse began. It may have been earlier or later, I don't know, and I was abroad during the time the report was done and had no contact with them at all.'

John Smyth (pictured), who was chairman of the Iwerne Trust, a charity closely linked to the church which ran Christian holiday camps for public school children, has been accused of severely beating boys and young men

A spokesman for Winchester College said that no report was made at the time because the parents of the victims felt they should be spared further trauma

The Archbishop said he was first informed of the alleged abuse in late 2013 or early 2014.

He said: 'I was told the Bishop of Ely - it fell within his diocese - had been informed by a survivor of what had happened and had written to the police so we checked that indeed the police had been contacted immediately as per the Church rules.

'They had been, we keep an eye on it obviously, we kept in touch and found out what was going on.

'As you know, John Smyth had moved to Zimbabwe in the early 1980s, I understand, and it was not in the police's jurisdiction.

'We were sure it was being rigorously handled by the Bishop of Ely according to the normal way the Church does it.'

Mr Welby added that he had only had fleeting contact with Mr Smyth since.

'I have a vague feeling I may have had a Christmas card in the 1990s and when I was living in Paris he passed through and I shook hands with him, that was the limit.'