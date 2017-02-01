Student falls to her death from Clifton Suspension Bridge

- The body of Lara Nosiru, 23, was found after a two-hour search of Avon Gorge
- Three other students - Daniel Green, 18, Kim Long, 18 and Miranda Williams, 19 - have killed themselves since the start of the academic year in September
- Miss Nosiru, who was a member of dancing groups in Bristol, was originally from Essex and attended Ockendon School before moving away for university
A final year student fell to her death from Clifton Suspension Bridge in what is the fourth suspected suicide at the University of Bristol since September.
The body of Lara Nosiru, 23, was found after a two-hour search of the Avon Gorge following reports a woman had fallen from the bridge.
Three other students - Daniel Green, 18, Kim Long, 18 and Miranda Williams, 19 - have killed themselves since the start of the academic year in September.
Miss Nosiru, who was studying neuroscience and was a member of dancing groups in Bristol, was originally from Essex and attended Ockendon School before moving away for university.
The University of Bristol, which is ranked 24th in the country, said the deaths are not believed to be connected and a review into student mental health issues is underway.
Paying tribute on social media, a friend shared a black and white photograph of the spot where Lara is believed to have taken her own life.
She wrote: 'Goodbye Cruel World. A tribute to a dear friend who always tried her hardest to make her friends feel loved and cherished; who gave despite having nothing.
'I hope you find what you're looking for elsewhere. This world doesn't deserve you.'
Another wrote: 'Such a shame and a terrible loss to our world. She'll be missed.'
Miss Nosiru's auntie, Lola Nosiru, said formal identification of the student's body was due to take place today.
Avon Coroners Court said the inquest into her death is likely to open next week.
A University of Bristol spokeswoman said: 'Sadly, we can confirm that one of our final year students was found dead on Monday, January 30.
'The student's next-of-kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.
'The welfare of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority and it is distressing for all members of the university community that one of our students has died.
'We would urge any students affected by this tragic incident to seek support from University Services, friends or family.
'Information about where to seek help is available via our homepage for current students.'
Emergency services rushed to the Clifton Suspension Bridge, a notorious suicide hotspot, after reports a woman had 'jumped or fallen' at 4pm on Monday.
At least five fire engines, several ambulances and police cars were at the scene and a body was recovered just after 6pm.
The University of Bristol said counselling provision has increased since the three deaths in the Autumn and they are liaising with the Samaritans.
The spokeswoman said: 'One death is distressing and obviously this number is even more so.
'For those who were close to Lara this is an extremely difficult time.
'We take this extremely seriously. Clearly we haven't got all the answers yet.'
She added: 'We have already committed to invest an additional £1m per year in enhancing support for student wellbeing and mental health.
'The review will be completed in the spring and will recommend further enhancements to the ways that we support student wellbeing.'
The inquests of Kim Long (pictured), who died in November, and Miranda Williams, who died on October 13, are set to resume later this year
Prof David Gunnell, Professor of Epidemiology, said: 'Group suicide deaths do occur and more often in young people than older people.
'So often people bottle things up or feel embarrassed about going to seek help, so nothing is done.'
Last month an inquest heard how first year student Daniel Green was found hanging in his room at Goldney Hall on October 21 last year after he broke up with his girlfriend.
Assistant coroner Myfanwy Buckeridge recorded the cause of death as hanging but did not record a verdict of suicide, saying the question of intent was 'inconclusive'.
His father, Anthony Green, told the inquest: 'He was off to university and the relationship couldn't last.'
He added: 'I believe he just made the ultimate bad decision.'
The inquests of Kim Long, who died in November, and Miranda Williams, who died on October 13, are set to resume later this year.
For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or go to www.samaritans.org
