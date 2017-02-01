National teams to show EU flag alongside state motif?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

National teams to show EU flag alongside state motif?

  • New plans could force teams to display European flags on shirts and in stadiums
  • Would mean Three Lions would share shirt space with the European Union stars
  • Emerged from culture committee paper looking at 'integrated approach to sport'
  • Critics called it a blatant attempt to impose European identity on member states 

By Mario Ledwith, Brussels Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Published: 16:59 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 01:22 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail
158 shares

1k

View
comments

Bureaucrats have proposed forcing national sides to display a prominent EU flag logo alongside their own motifs  Bureaucrats have proposed forcing national sides to display a prominent EU flag logo alongside their own motifs 

Bureaucrats have proposed forcing national sides to display a prominent EU flag logo alongside their own motifs 

The national emblem an athlete wears on their chest can trigger raw power and emotion - not to mention patriotism.

But now famous sporting insignia, such as England’s Three Lions, could take on a dramatically different appearance thanks to an audacious plan concocted by officials in Brussels.

In a highly controversial move, eurocrats have demanded that the EU’s gold and blue flag should be given equal billing alongside each country’s own famous motifs at major sporting occasions.

Under the plans, competing nations at events such as the Olympics or the World Cup would be required to prominently display the EU’s logos on their jerseys.

It would also mean that national flags displayed around a stadium or when teams take to the field would need to be accompanied by the European symbol.

So the Union Jack on the British Olympic team’s next kit would be joined by the EU emblem.

The England football team’s Three Lions could also be forced to share shirt space with the European logo, as will Scotland’s lion and thistle, and Wales’ dragon.

Critics yesterday described the plan as ‘daft’ and said it was a blatant attempt by officials in Brussels to impose a European identity on the individual countries who make up the EU.

The EU has repeatedly faced criticism for trying to introduce subtle measures that some believe will transform the bloc into a federal ‘superstate’ system.

As well as football and the Olympics, the proposals could also apply to teams playing cricket, hockey and rugby.

The hushed plan emerged in a document drawn up by a European Parliament’s committee on culture and education, titled ‘an integrated approach to sport policy’.

In a highly controversial move, eurocrats have demanded that the EU’s gold and blue flag should be given equal billing by member states at major sporting events In a highly controversial move, eurocrats have demanded that the EU’s gold and blue flag should be given equal billing by member states at major sporting events

In a highly controversial move, eurocrats have demanded that the EU’s gold and blue flag should be given equal billing by member states at major sporting events

Gareth Bale Gareth Bale

Olympians would be forced to wear it on their Team GB shirts and it could surround the dragon on the Welsh shirt. Pictured is Jessica Ennis-Hill, left, and Gareth Bale, right

The report encourages national sports bodies to ‘use the EU flag and symbol, together with individual flags and national symbols’ during sporting events in which member states are involved.

It adds that major sports events ‘provide a great opportunity for organised sports to promote positive values’ and as a ‘driver for tourism and local businesses’.

The report was overwhelmingly approved by the European Parliament yesterday and will be passed to the EU’s executive arm to consider drawing the requirement into legislation.

Under the proposals, the Union Jack on the British Olympic team’s next kit would be joined by the EU emblem Under the proposals, the Union Jack on the British Olympic team’s next kit would be joined by the EU emblem

Under the proposals, the Union Jack on the British Olympic team’s next kit would be joined by the EU emblem

Conservative MEP Emma McClarkin dismissed the plan as ‘another example of the EU wrapping bad ideas up in an attractive banner and expecting us to turn a blind eye’.

Miss McClarkin said that her party colleagues would vote against the measure, which was proposed by left-wing political groups in the chamber.

‘Once again the EU is trying to impose an artificial European identity on people by straying into an area in which it simply has no role,’ she said,

‘Sports teams are part of a country’s identity and it is not just the British who see no place for the EU emblem on their footballers and athletes.

‘This daft idea first raised its head six years ago. We opposed it then and we will oppose it now.’

The EU was granted powers to make rules and recommendations in the field of sport under the Lisbon Treaty in 2009.

A similar plan was floated by a European Parliament committee in 2011 and included a concession that member states should be allowed to make the final decision after an outcry.

It was eventually decided however not to implement the recommendation.

Official EU documents describe the flag as symbolising both the ‘European Union and, more broadly, the identity and unity of Europe’.

The flag, officially adopted by the EU in 1985, is made up of 12 gold stars on a blue background that are said to stand for ‘the ideals of unity, solidarity and harmony among the peoples of Europe’.

 

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

13 hours 34 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

13 hours 38 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

18 hours 53 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

18 hours 56 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

19 hours 4 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

19 hours 8 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

19 hours 13 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

19 hours 18 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

19 hours 22 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

19 hours 25 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

19 hours 29 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

19 hours 33 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

21 hours 50 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

21 hours 59 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

22 hours 5 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 02/02/2017 20:58:00 Britons in their 20s can expect to work until they're 74

Britons in their 20s can expect to work until they're 74

Young professionals born after 1989 could face working until they are 74State pension age could rise due to predicted increases in life expectancyIt is thought

0 World 02/02/2017 21:00:00 JAN MOIR: Apple Tree Yard brutal portrait of wife crisis 

JAN MOIR: Apple Tree Yard brutal portrait of wife crisis 

By Jan Moir for the Daily Mail Published: 20:45 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 21:00 EST, 2 February 2017

0 World 02/02/2017 21:04:00 Barnsley jogger wins council payout over pothole injury

Barnsley jogger wins council payout over pothole injury

Lee Crawley was injured after stepping in a pothole while jogging in BarnsleyHe could not put weight on ankle for 10 days after incident in

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 05:36:00 This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai

This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai

- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan

0 Videos 19/01/2017 10:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:39:00 A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

0 Videos 04/01/2017 03:32:00 Soldiers rampage: They fed us two Indomie per day - Nigerian soldiers

Soldiers rampage: They fed us two Indomie per day - Nigerian soldiers

- A leaked video has shown the Nigerian soldiers speaking on why they went on rampage in Sambisa - The soldiers complained of poor treatment and

0 Videos 13/01/2017 08:04:00 Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness

- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:44:00 Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 20:05:00 United States: Trump defiant, Obama weighs in as travel ban fury mounts

United States: Trump defiant, Obama weighs in as travel ban fury mounts

A defiant President Donald Trump lashed out at protesters, lawmakers and even Delta Airlines Monday as he struggled to defuse a mounting backlash over his

0 News 28/01/2017 10:28:00 See what Harrysong was caught doing after police arrest (video)

See what Harrysong was caught doing after police arrest (video)

Hours after his arrest and release by his former record label, Five Star Music, Harrysong seem to be having a swell time of his life. Harrysong The

0 News 01/02/2017 07:59:00 Breaking: Fire outbreak at popular Lagos market

Breaking: Fire outbreak at popular Lagos market

A building where ankara (traditional fabrics) are sold at the popular Balogun market in Lagos Island is engulfed in fire.Breaking: Fire guts building in popular

0 News 28/01/2017 09:32:00 Fulani Herdsmen : Afenifere condemns Northern Governors over plans to register immigrant group

Fulani Herdsmen : Afenifere condemns Northern Governors over plans to register immigrant group

The decision by the Northern Governors’ forum to register immigrant Fulani herdsmen has not gone down well with the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere Renewal Group

0 News 30/01/2017 09:16:00 Advertising: Study reveals '90%' of advertisers are reviewing their programmatic ad contracts

Advertising: Study reveals '90%' of advertisers are reviewing their programmatic ad contracts

A study from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) — a trade body that represents brands such as P&G, L'Oréal, and Emirates — found that

0 News 02/02/2017 06:14:00 Dremo: 'DMW album is coming', rapper confirms

Dremo: 'DMW album is coming', rapper confirms

Dremo sits with NotjustOK TV, discusses his art, speculations, beefs and upcoming projects. On being tagged a singer, the rapper says he gets offended by people

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 10:59:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:56:00 Widows War 3

Widows War 3

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 12/09/2016 09:00:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way