Defence Secretary says enemies will have a 'price to pay'

By Larisa Brown, Defence Correspondent For The Daily Mail
Published: 19:52 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 00:00 EST, 3 February 2017
The British military could carry out cyber-attacks against Russia, the defence secretary suggested last night.
Sir Michael Fallon said the UK's enemies should know there is a 'price to pay' if they use hi-tech subversion against Nato members.
He said Nato members were being 'tested' by Vladimir Putin and must compete on the cyber battlefield to counter an increase in Russian hacking attacks.
In a hard-hitting speech on Russia, he also accused Moscow of 'weaponising misinformation' and said they were guilty of Soviet-style 'fake news'.
He revealed Britain would double its investment on both defensive and offensive cyber capability following a string of Russian cyber-attacks across Europe.
In a speech entitled 'Coping with Russia' at St Andrews University in Scotland, Sir Michael Fallon said Nato members were being 'tested' by Vladimir Putin.
The money could be used to launch 'offensive' attacks against the Kremlin, such as jamming networks, it is understood.
It follows an announcement late last year that the UK military started carrying out cyber-attacks against Islamic State for the first time.
In a speech entitled 'Coping with Russia' at St Andrews University in Scotland, he said: 'Today we see a country that in weaponising misinformation has created what we might now see as the post-truth age.
'Part of that is the use of cyber weaponry to disrupt critical infrastructure and disable democratic machinery.
'Nato must defend itself as effectively in the cyber sphere as it does in the air, on land, and at sea.
'So adversaries know there is a price to pay if they use cyber weapons.'
He said Nato and the West needed to do more to 'tackle the false reality promoted through Soviet-style misinformation'.
He added: 'Whatever else we do on deterrence and dialogue we must counter Putin's Pravda with a faster truth.'
Fallon revealed Britain would double its investment on both defensive and offensive cyber capability following a string of Russian cyber-attacks across Europe. He said money could be used to launch 'offensive' attacks against the Kremlin. Pictured above, Russian president Putin
Sir Michael said Russia was trying to weaken the alliance and 'undermining national security for many allies'.
He added that President Donald Trump was 'right to challenge Nato to raise its game' as he urged other member states to increase their defence spending to hit the Nato target.
His comments come after Theresa May revealed the President was now '100 per cent' committed to Nato following their talks at the White House.
There are fears that President Trump could cosy up to Russia and lift sanctions against Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine without him withdrawing any troops.
In pointed remarks, Sir Michael said it was the sanctions, in part, that had given the Kremlin 'pause for thought' and stopped a wider conventional war.
He added: 'Russia is clearly testing Nato and the West.
'It is seeking to expand its sphere of influence, destabilise countries, and weaken the Alliance.
'It is undermining national security for many allies and the international rules-based system.
'Therefore it is in our interest and Europe's to keep Nato strong and to deter and dissuade Russia from this course.'
Fallon's comments come after Theresa May revealed the President was now '100 per cent' committed to Nato following their talks at the White House
Following comments by Trump that Nato had become 'obsolete', Sir Michael said Nato must become 'more agile, resilient, and better configured to operate in the contemporary environment including against hybrid and cyber-attacks'.
In December last year, Alex Younger, the head of MI6, warned that cyber-attacks and attempts to subvert democracy by states such as Russia posed a fundamental threat to British sovereignty.
Sir Michael's speech also came as the Public Accounts Committee warned the Government's ability to protect Britain from high-level cyber-attacks is being undermined by skills shortages and 'chaotic' handling of personal data breaches.
Ministers have also taken too long to consolidate the 'alphabet soup' of agencies tasked with safeguarding the UK from cyber-attacks and there appears to be no coordination across the public sector, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said.
The MPs' warning comes amid increasing concern about Russian cyber-attacks after Moscow allegedly interfered with the United States presidential election in Donald Trump's favour.
The PAC said that despite cyber-attacks being ranked as a top four risk to UK national security since 2010, the role of the Cabinet Office, which is responsible for coordinating information protection across Government, remains unclear.
