Probe into German rival taking over London Stock Exchange

- Gernan Deutsche Boerse is planning a takeover of the London Stock Exchange
- £3.8million in Deutsche shares were bought days before deal was announced
- Boss Carsten Kengster bought some shares, which have risen 11 per cent since
- He was due to be boss of London exchange but allegations could ruin chances
By James Burton Banking Correspondent
Published: 19:57 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 23:38 EST, 2 February 2017
1
View
comments
The planned takeover of the London Stock Exchange has been thrown into chaos after prosecutors launched an insider dealing probe into the chief executive of its German rival.
German officials raided the offices of Deutsche Boerse, which is hoping to seize control of the London exchange, over £3.8million of shares bought days before the £21billion deal was announced.
Deutsche Boerse’s boss Carsten Kengeter – the driving force behind the takeover bid – is being probed over his purchase of the shares in his company, it was confirmed. Frankfurt-based Deutsche Boerse’s price has risen by 11 per cent since he bought the stock, netting him hundreds of thousands of pounds in profit.
The planned takeover of the London Stock Exchange has been thrown into chaos after prosecutors launched an insider dealing probe into the chief executive of its German rival
Mr Kengeter, 49, is set to become the new chief executive of the London Stock Exchange if the takeover is successful. But the explosive allegations throw a shadow over his future involvement and raise questions about whether the controversial takeover will be completed.
Last night MPs demanded an offical probe in the UK into the deal. Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash said: ‘This is a very serious matter indeed and must be fully investigated by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Bank of England and other regulatory authorities.’
Mr Kengeter, who has a home in London, bought 60,000 shares worth £3.8million in three separate transactions on December 14, 2015. The two exchanges began official talks the following month.
It is claimed he purchased the shares under the instructions of his board as part of a new bonus scheme. Sources said this was signed off by the firm’s compliance department and disclosed in accordance with German law.
Deutsche Boerse said: ‘The public prosecutor’s office of Frankfurt investigated at Deutsche Boerse in respect of a share purchase by its chief executive officer which was carried out on December 14, 2015 in implementation of the executive board’s remuneration programme as approved by the supervisory board of Deutsche Boerse.’ The firm is co-operating with the authorities.
Deutsche Boerse’s boss Carsten Kengeter (right) – the driving force behind the takeover bid – is being probed over his purchase of the shares in his company
The merger has been mired in controversy since it was first mooted in January last year. Both sides insist it is a merger of equals. Mr Kengeter, who earned £2.8million in 2015, would be chief executive and the HQ would be in London.
Sources at Deutsche Boerse insisted the investigation would have no impact on the takeover. But it could lead to fears over whether it is a suitable custodian for the 216-year-old London exchange.
Regulators take a keen interest in stock exchanges as they are vital to the financial infrastructure and any failings could have a catastrophic effect on the global system.
EU competition chiefs considering if the tie-up would create a monopoly are due to deliver a verdict next month.
Most watched News videos
MOST READ NEWS
Related Articles
Britons in their 20s can expect to work until they're 74
Young professionals born after 1989 could face working until they are 74State pension age could rise due to predicted increases in life expectancyIt is thought
JAN MOIR: Apple Tree Yard brutal portrait of wife crisis
By Jan Moir for the Daily Mail Published: 20:45 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 21:00 EST, 2 February 2017
Barnsley jogger wins council payout over pothole injury
Lee Crawley was injured after stepping in a pothole while jogging in BarnsleyHe could not put weight on ankle for 10 days after incident in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF
- The UNICEF has made a pledge to spend $3.3 billion on malnourished children, especially arising from conflicts and crises - Among the countries targeted is
Mastermind of October 1 bombing allegedly in solitary confinement
- Charles Okah, the mastermind of the 2010 Independence Day Bombing is said to have been in solitary confinement - The suspect, SaharaReporters said has been
Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign
- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno
Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer breathes FIRE, says police has no right to stop Trump's rally
- A lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu Has said that his client's safety is paramount - The lawyer also
Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border
A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Is CBN right not to change current forex policy?
The Central Bank of Nigeria is right by not changing the current forex policy. The reason is that, in the past, some manufacturers who were
Donald Trump: EU leaders vow 'firm' response to US President
The EU's traditional power couple France and Germany expressed mounting alarm at key decisions by US President Donald Trump in his first week in office,
Pulse List: 10 adorable Beyonce and Blue Ivy 'Mommy and me' moments
Beyonce has announced that she is expecting a set of twins. The pop diva, shared a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 1, 2017,
Ekiti Beer Sellers Hail Fayose Over N10m Loan [PHOTOS]
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has approved a N10m revolving loan to Ekiti State Chapter of National Association of Beer, Food and Drinks Sellers.Governor
He Raped Me When I Was 17, Don't Vote For Him - Sugabelly Kicks Against Mustapha Audu, APC
A twitter user, Sugabelly who accused Late Governor Audu Abubakar's children of raping her, is crying out again.Sugabelly in a tweet today warned that one
Return our land, NDDC tells Wike’s Govt
Sen. Ndoma Egba, Chairman, Governing Board, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has appealed to the Rivers Government to reverse the revocation of the land the
Most Watched Movies
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Barakatu Unfaithful Wife
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>