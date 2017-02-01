Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Supermarkets ration vegetables due to Mediterranean storms

  • Supermarkets started rationing vegetables following a shortage due to floods
  • Morrisons has imposed a limit of three iceberg lettuces for every customer
  • The shortage began with aubergines and has now spread to other vegetables

By Sean Poulter, Consumer Affairs Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Published: 14:53 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 02:58 EST, 3 February 2017

Supermarkets have started rationing vegetables amid a shortage caused by floods, snow and storms across the Mediterranean farming belt.

Morrisons has imposed a limit of three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces per customer throughout its 492 stores.

Some Tesco stores are also carrying a notice capping the number of lettuces customers can buy to just three per person.

Shoppers have also taken to social media to share pictures of empty fresh produce aisles from other supermarkets.

Vegetable rationing in supermarkets such as Sainsbury's (pictured) has begun and stores have been limiting purchases of vegetables across the UK Vegetable rationing in supermarkets such as Sainsbury's (pictured) has begun and stores have been limiting purchases of vegetables across the UK

Vegetable rationing in supermarkets such as Sainsbury's (pictured) has begun and stores have been limiting purchases of vegetables across the UK

A notice in a Tesco store stated that they have started limiting bulk purchases of iceberg lettuces to three per person   A notice in a Tesco store stated that they have started limiting bulk purchases of iceberg lettuces to three per person  

A notice in a Tesco store stated that they have started limiting bulk purchases of iceberg lettuces to three per person  

Shelves were empty at a Morrisons store after the supermarket imposed a limit of three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces per customer throughout its 492 stores Shelves were empty at a Morrisons store after the supermarket imposed a limit of three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces per customer throughout its 492 stores

Shelves were empty at a Morrisons store after the supermarket imposed a limit of three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces per customer throughout its 492 stores

And the online stores of the big grocers are restricting supply by listing many popular vegetables as unavailable.

The garden centre chain Wyevale has seized on the crisis by buying in more 'grow your own' vegetable seeds and plants so families can become more self-sufficient.

The shortage began with aubergines and courgettes and has now spread to other vegetables, salad and, potentially, citrus fruit.

Consumers can now expect shortages of iceberg lettuce, baby spinach, mixed leaves, rocket, lollo rossa, cauliflower, broccoli, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, lemons, and oranges.

And industry leaders say these shortages and resulting high prices could last until April for some produce.

Morrisons has responded by introducing a cap of three heads of broccoli and three iceberg lettuces to ensure there are enough to go around. 

'As a result of the fact that the Spanish harvest has been very difficult this year, we have just about enough coming in to supply our customers,' said a spokesman.

Vegetable rationing in a UK wholesaler in Bristol (pictured) saw supermarkets limit purchases across the country Vegetable rationing in a UK wholesaler in Bristol (pictured) saw supermarkets limit purchases across the country

Vegetable rationing in a UK wholesaler in Bristol (pictured) saw supermarkets limit purchases across the country

Iceberg lettuces were available to buy from Aldi stores but for an increased price of £1.19  Iceberg lettuces were available to buy from Aldi stores but for an increased price of £1.19 

Iceberg lettuces were available to buy from Aldi stores but for an increased price of £1.19 

'We want to stop local tradespeople, restaurateurs, coming in and buying lots of stock. It is important that there is good availability for our customers.'

A notice in some Tesco stores reads: 'Due to continued weather problems in Spain there is a shortage of iceberg lettuce.

'To protect the availability to all our customers, we are limiting bulk purchases to 3 per person. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.'

Tesco said: 'Due to bad weather conditions in Spain, we are experiencing a few availability issues, but are working with our suppliers to resolve them as quickly as possible.'

And Sainsbury's said: 'Severe weather has affected crops, but we are working with our suppliers to maintain supply for our customers.'

The problem has become so serious that British wholesalers have taken the unusual step of importing produce from California, despite the high cost of air freight.

Where stores have vegetables, prices are considerably higher than a year ago. For example, the cost of an aubergine is up from 60p to 70p – 17per cent.

A pack of six standard salad tomatoes typically cost £1 a year ago, however they are now £1.37 at Morrisons or £1.40 at Asda.

The 60p iceberg lettuce which was sold on Ocado's website has now sold out following the shortage The 60p iceberg lettuce which was sold on Ocado's website has now sold out following the shortage

The 60p iceberg lettuce which was sold on Ocado's website has now sold out following the shortage

Lettuces had sold out on Tesco's website and it is believed the shortage is down to floods, snow and storms across the Mediterranean farming belt Lettuces had sold out on Tesco's website and it is believed the shortage is down to floods, snow and storms across the Mediterranean farming belt

Lettuces had sold out on Tesco's website and it is believed the shortage is down to floods, snow and storms across the Mediterranean farming belt

Morrisons has imposed a limit of three heads of broccoli (pictured) and three iceberg lettuces per customer throughout its 492 stores

A standard cauliflower is up 5per cent to £1, a cucumber by 10per cent to 50p, and a round lettuce is up 14per cent to 40p.

Spanish exporter federation Fepex has warned that the European vegetables will be in short supply until at least early April.

Bad weather has reduced harvests by an estimated 60 per cent, with production wiped out across the Mediterranean, including large swathes of Italy, Greece and Spain.

Fepex said that open-air crops including lettuce, endives spinach had been particularly affected, and that the supply situation in the coming weeks will depend on the weather during February and March.

'In the south east of Spain, the actual situation is due to a combination of the drought in October and November, heavy rainfall and floods in December and January and snow and freezing conditions earlier this month,' Fepex said.

'Together with the ensuing delay in the new planting cycle, these factors, which have been declared a force majeure, will lead to a 30 per cent reduction in overall vegetable volumes, although this varies from product to product.'

In a normal year, Spain supplies more than 50 per cent of Europe's vegetables during the winter, shipping more than 100,000 tonnes a month of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and between 50,000 and 100,000 tonnes of other vegetables including cauliflower and broccoli.

The shortage began with aubergines (pictured) but it has now spread to other vegetables The shortage began with aubergines (pictured) but it has now spread to other vegetables

The shortage began with aubergines (pictured) but it has now spread to other vegetables

The shortage has caused by floods, snow and storms across Spain (pictured here, a couple walk through the snow in Murcia, eastern Spain) The shortage has caused by floods, snow and storms across Spain (pictured here, a couple walk through the snow in Murcia, eastern Spain)

The shortage has caused by floods, snow and storms across Spain (pictured here, a couple walk through the snow in Murcia, eastern Spain)

In December, a man carried an umbrella as he walks through flooded streets in Malaga, Spain. The rain in the country has had an impact on the food which can be grown there  In December, a man carried an umbrella as he walks through flooded streets in Malaga, Spain. The rain in the country has had an impact on the food which can be grown there 

In December, a man carried an umbrella as he walks through flooded streets in Malaga, Spain. The rain in the country has had an impact on the food which can be grown there 

The British Leafy Salads Association (BLSA) said British supermarkets are fighting rivals on the Continent for supplies.

Spokesman Dieter Lloyd said: 'If the German or French markets are prepared to pay more for the product, we could end up with nothing.

'These difficult trading conditions are set to continue into February and March. We expect to see further contingency supply coming in from the US, which is an expensive solution.'

The organisation expects shortages of lettuces to kick in by the end of February and the beginning of March.

Other countries which might have stepped up exports to cover the problems in Spain have also had weather difficulties.

A resident carried a woman on his back through a street in Malaga, Spain, after heavy rain fell  A resident carried a woman on his back through a street in Malaga, Spain, after heavy rain fell 

A resident carried a woman on his back through a street in Malaga, Spain, after heavy rain fell 

In January, a boy was pictured playing with a snowman on a beach in the Alicante region of Spain In January, a boy was pictured playing with a snowman on a beach in the Alicante region of Spain

In January, a boy was pictured playing with a snowman on a beach in the Alicante region of Spain

The managing director of suppliers QPI Spain, Julian Isaacson, said: 'There are also big problems in Turkey, Greece, Morocco and southern Italy, which are all countries that normally supply at the same time as Spain.

'Some Turkish crops have been completely decimated after they had heavy snow recently.'

However, the ill winds have brought some positive news for firms selling frozen vegetables.

John Hyman, chief executive of the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF) said: 'Many shoppers are seeing empty shelves and 'product unavailable' warnings on fresh courgettes and spinach in particular with wholesalers seeing price per kilo rocketing amid what is being dubbed on social media as a #courgettecrisis.

'However, savvy shoppers will notice that the frozen stocks of both of these products remain plentiful and at a consistent price point.'

