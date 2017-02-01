Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

Home | News | World |

Somerset pensioner left lying in a gutter for four hours

  • Dennis Welchman fell in Cheddar in Somerset and broke his hip on Tuesday
  • His family said 999 was called four times before an ambulance arrived 
  • South Western Ambulance Service said it was given conflicting information

By Giulia Crouch For Mailonline

Published: 09:51 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 02:55 EST, 3 February 2017

An elderly man was left lying in a gutter for four hours with a broken hip while waiting for an ambulance his family said.

They claim they were told not to move Dennis Welchman, 75, after he fell in Cheddar, Somerset on Tuesday night.

South Western Ambulance Service, SWAS, said it was given conflicting information about his injuries.

A spokesman added staff were called out to two life-threatening emergencies in Cheddar at the time.

Mr Welchman fell while getting out of his car at about 4pm and a passer-by called the emergency services.

The family said three more 999 calls were made before the ambulance crew arrived at 7.45pm.

SWAS said in the first call they were told a man had fallen but was uninjured and did not want an ambulance to attend.

Mr Welchman's daughter Carren Chew, said: 'Four hours, that's exceptional, it's out of order.'

His son, Neil Welchman, said: 'He has been lying in the middle of the road in the soaking wet and it's taken this long to get an ambulance there - it's disgusting.'

When I arrived at the scene, the patient was being treated in the ambulance.

The rain was easing off but it had been pretty heavy for some time.

I spoke to Neil Welchman, the son of the patient, who was clearly distressed.

He told me his father Dennis had been lying by the side of the road in a pool of water for hours.

This call would not have been considered life-threatening and therefore there is no target time for such callouts.

However, his family feel, given the circumstances it should have been much sooner.

A spokesman for SWAS said because Mr Welchman was conscious and breathing the call was categorised as 'priority three' which means it is 'not immediately life-threatening'.

'Owing to the volume of calls the ambulance service is dealing with - more than 500 additional calls every day than five years ago - it is necessary to prioritise our resources to patients who are unconscious and not breathing,' the spokesman added.

'Unfortunately there are occasions like this where we take longer to reach patients than we would like.'

