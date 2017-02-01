British daredevil films himself scaling dizzying crane

- James Kingston explores Californian construction site before ascending a crane
A daredevil has filmed himself climbing a terrifying tall crane before he is stopped by a police officer.
The dizzying footage shows James Kingston, from Southampton, exploring a Californian construction site before ascending a blue crane.
He shows no fear as he climbs up and up, sometimes whistling and singing to himself as though to prove his nonchalance.
The dizzying footage shows James Kingston, from Southampton, exploring a Californian construction site before ascending a blue crane
He shows no fear as he climbs up and up, sometimes whistling and singing to himself as though to prove his nonchalance
While many people would be scared to death to be up so high without any safety equipment, Kingston is happy to turn around to face down to the ground, hold on with one hand and even, when at the top, hold on with no hands.
However, he is just beginning his descent when he spots a police officer talking to a woman - believed to be his friend - down on the ground.
The policeman shouts at him to come down, an order which the surprisingly calm Kingston obeys.
Once back on the ground, he puts the GoPro he's using to film with in his pocket, but it continues to record sound.
The angry officer says: 'What part of this do you think is OK? Do you realise you can be arrested... this is criminal trespass. You put yourself at risk like that.'
He then goes to find a site manager to see how he wants to proceed at this point.
While many people would be scared to death to be up so high without any safety equipment, Kingston is happy to turn around to face down to the ground and hold on with one hand
At the very top he stands up straight without holding on and looks down at the terrifying distance to the ground
His girlfriend filming from the car on the ground snapped this of Kingston at the top of the crane
Meanwhile the friend waiting in the car is traumatised by the run-in: 'Oh my God I was so scared,' she tells Kingston, 'I thought I was going to cry. He really shouted at me.'
Fortunately for the pair, they managed to avoid any trouble.
Kingston told MailOnline: '[The policeman] did all he needed to do and then let us go as the site manager couldn't be bothered to deal with it.
However, he is just beginning his descent when he spots a police officer talking to a woman - believed to be his girlfriend - down on the ground. The policeman shouts at him to come down, an order which the surprisingly calm Kingston obeys
The angry officer says to Kingston (pictured): 'What part of this do you think is OK? Do you realise you can be arrested... this is criminal trespass. You put yourself at risk like that'
Meanwhile the friend waiting in the car is traumatised by the run-in: 'Oh my God I was so scared,' she tells Kingston, 'I thought I was going to cry. He really shouted at me'
The risk-taker is currently in Dubai but is always travelling. 'I love exploring new places, jumping around and climbing structures,' he said, 'I also love making videos that I post on my YouTube channel.'
And is he being too reckless? 'People just need to be sensible with [climbing] as you can't just jump straight into these things,' he explains. 'I've been climbing things for many years so it's all pretty safe now.'
His video of the climb has been viewed over 122,000 times while his YouTube channel has nearly 402,000 subscribers.
