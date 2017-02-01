Philip Davies is like a cannibal joining the Vegan Society

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Philip Davies is like a cannibal joining the Vegan Society

  • Right-winger Philip Davies has joined committee of eight women and two men
  • Chaired by Maria Miller, who joined after quitting Cabinet in expenses scandal
  • Davies MP suggested 'Women' should be removed from name of the committee
  • Argued name does not reflect department they scrutinize, like most others 

By Quentin Letts for the Daily Mail

Published: 16:59 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 02:27 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail

75

View
comments

Plain-speaking Philip Davies (Con, Shipley) is causing merry mayhem on the Women and Equalities Select Committee

Plain-speaking Philip Davies (Con, Shipley) is causing merry mayhem. Mr Davies has got himself elected on to the soppingly wet select committee for Women and Equalities. Given that he has spent years tilting against political correctness, this is like a cannibal becoming a trustee of the Vegan Society.

Other members of the committee (eight women, two men) are horrified to have a Right-wing brute in their midst.

This is the committee chaired by former Culture Secretary Maria Miller, she of the dodgy expenses claims. Since leaving the Cabinet in disgrace – twang went the catapult, to the cheers of a grateful nation – Mrs Miller has reinvented herself as an equalities bore. Some say David Cameron created the committee in 2015 simply to give his friend Maria a well-remunerated job.

Mr Davies yesterday asked the deputy Leader of the House, ‘Sir’ Michael Ellis, why the Women and Equalities committee had that name. (Ellis is not really a knight but he is such an inveterate suck-up, not least to royalty, colleagues suspect a K will be his ere long.)

Mr Davies pointed out that all other select committees take their names from the Whitehall bodies they scrutinise. The Treasury select committee scrutinises the Treasury. The Defra select committee scrutinises the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Yet the Equalities Office (which has a budget of £65million a year) is scrutinised by the Women and Equalities select committee.

‘Surely it should be called the Equalities committee,’ said Mr Davies yesterday.

Mr Ellis, normally so smooth, stalled. He finally coughed up the suggestion that Mr Davies write to Mrs Miller with his idea. Mrs Miller, who was in the House, wore the face of a diner who had just been presented with a rotten sardine.

The committee is chaired by Maria Miller The committee is chaired by Maria Miller
The deputy Leader of the House is Michael Ellis The deputy Leader of the House is Michael Ellis

The committee is chaired by Maria Miller (left) and the deputy Leader of the House is Michael Ellis (right)

But does Mr Davies not have a point? If a committee is to be about ‘equalities’ (that plural is very 21st century), how can its name single out women? What about men? Gasp, what about those who are neither male nor female? If you are tempted lightly to scorn their concerns I have to tell you, most seriously, in my best schoolmarm voice, that your attitude is ‘inappropriate’ and not of our times.

David Nuttall (Con, Bury N), a friend of Mr Davies, said ‘black and minority ethnic or the gay and lesbian communities might feel the title of the committee suggests it will be giving priority to the concerns of women over their own concerns’.

Justine Greening, who as Education Secretary is in charge of Equalities, has bought bigtime into the jargon Justine Greening, who as Education Secretary is in charge of Equalities, has bought bigtime into the jargon

Justine Greening, who as Education Secretary is in charge of Equalities, has bought bigtime into the jargon

Mr Nuttall is not often to be found speaking up for the gay and lesbian communities but we militant tokenists are glad to welcome him to the fold.

Again, Mr Ellis queasily nudged away the question but there you could sense the Lefties in the House thinking ‘oh, sugar – we’re been rumbled’.

The world of Equalities, you see, has a language all its own. It is one of those tongues spoken fluently by the administrative/political class, yet largely incomprehensible to the electorate.

During yesterday’s Equalities Questions, for instance, we heard of ‘the VAWG service transformation fund’. VAWG is ‘violence against woman and girls’ and it has its own ‘inter-ministerial group’.

Some £80million of tax money goes on VAWG services.

We heard of ‘white ribbon authorities’ and ‘gender recognition certificates’ and ‘safety toolkits’ and ‘safeguarding duties’ and ‘the National Foundation for Educational Teacher Voice survey’ – such phrases being bandied about by MPs with the assurance of cognoscenti. All these things cost money.

Justine Greening, who as Education Secretary is in charge of Equalities, has bought bigtime into the jargon and its big-state egalitarianism. She did not baulk when even further Left-wing MPs demanded more compulsory sex education in schools.

It is generally accepted that the Brexit and Trump upsets were the result of self-absorbed political elites having lost connection with the concerns of the electorate.

Would voters in, say, Stoke-on-Trent Central or Copeland shed a single tear if the millions spent by the Government on Equalities were put to different uses?

 

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

15 hours ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

15 hours 4 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

20 hours 19 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

20 hours 22 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

20 hours 30 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

20 hours 34 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

20 hours 39 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

20 hours 44 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

20 hours 48 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

20 hours 51 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

20 hours 55 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

20 hours 59 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

23 hours 16 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

23 hours 25 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

23 hours 31 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 03/02/2017 02:27:00 Philip Davies is like a cannibal joining the Vegan Society

Philip Davies is like a cannibal joining the Vegan Society

Right-winger Philip Davies has joined committee of eight women and two menChaired by Maria Miller, who joined after quitting Cabinet in expenses scandalDavies MP suggested

0 World 03/02/2017 02:45:00 British daredevil films himself scaling dizzying crane

British daredevil films himself scaling dizzying crane

James Kingston explores Californian construction site before ascending a craneHe turns around to face down to the ground and even holds on with one hand But

0 World 03/02/2017 02:55:00 Somerset pensioner left lying in a gutter for four hours

Somerset pensioner left lying in a gutter for four hours

Dennis Welchman fell in Cheddar in Somerset and broke his hip on TuesdayHis family said 999 was called four times before an ambulance arrived South Western

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:03:00 Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport

0 Videos 20/01/2017 06:18:00 Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:36:00 You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:30:00 A pastor caught in the act � pants down

A pastor caught in the act � pants down

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:49:00 ''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 07:31:00 Those wishing Buhari death should go and confront God – Ortom

Those wishing Buhari death should go and confront God – Ortom

By Levinus Nwabughiogu  ABUJA-Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Monday night paid a solidarity visit to the Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

0 News 01/02/2017 11:55:00 Muslim ban? I don’t care, you can call it whatever you like, Trump blasts protesters

Muslim ban? I don’t care, you can call it whatever you like, Trump blasts protesters

In an early morning tweet, President Donald Trump said he does not care what people call his recent order restricting people from seven Muslim countries

0 News 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Buhari Directs Embassies To Commence 48–Hour Visa Issuance To Investors

Buhari Directs Embassies To Commence 48–Hour Visa Issuance To Investors

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has directed all its foreign missions abroad to commence a 48- hour visa issuance programme to those willing to do

0 News 02/02/2017 12:28:00 TRUMP: 'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it'

TRUMP: 'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it'

"The world is in trouble, but we're gonna straighten it out," he said at the National Prayer Breakfast. "That's what I do. I fix things.

0 News 27/01/2017 11:44:00 Workers desert federal secretariat over electricity cut

Workers desert federal secretariat over electricity cut

Workers at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja have deserted their offices as the Electricity Distribution Company cut- off power supply. Most of the offices in the

0 News 28/01/2017 07:05:00 Dana Air Reduces Fares For Valentine Season

Dana Air Reduces Fares For Valentine Season

Dana Air has launched a valentine campaign which will afford customers the opportunity to fly for less when they book a return ticket on any

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:24:00 Agony Of My Wife

Agony Of My Wife

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:28:00 My Matrimonial Bed 2

My Matrimonial Bed 2

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 18/05/2016 10:59:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:14:00 Billionaires Children 2

Billionaires Children 2

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:08:00 LADY BIANCA 2

LADY BIANCA 2

Starring: Liz Benson