When noisy eating can frazzle your brain

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

When noisy eating can frazzle your brain

  • Scientists have found noisy eating can cause 'extreme reaction' in some people
  • The condition is called misophonia with a 'trigger sound' setting them off
  • Newcastle University scientists found sufferers have genuine brain abnormality 

By Colin Fernandez, Science Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Published: 19:26 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 06:20 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail
2.6k shares

602

View
comments

The sound of noisy eating can trigger an extreme reaction, called misophonia (file picture) The sound of noisy eating can trigger an extreme reaction, called misophonia (file picture)

The sound of noisy eating can trigger an extreme reaction, called misophonia (file picture)

Many of us find the sounds of our loved ones eating annoying.

But for some people simple sounds like this trigger an extreme reaction.

One sufferer of the condition, called ‘misophonia’, said she feels like punching people in the face when she hears the ‘trigger sound’ of family members crunching on crisps.

But when she went to her doctor, she said he laughed in her face.

Now scientists have shown that the condition has a real biological basis and goes way beyond simply being irritable.

Brain scans show that people who find the sound of chewing, breathing, or numerous other conditions unbearable have a genuine brain abnormality.

People with misophonia – as the condition was named in 2001 - can respond with an intense ‘fight or flight’ reaction.

Researchers at Newcastle University found a difference in the frontal lobe in misophonia sufferers, suggesting it is a genuine condition where medical opinion in the past has been sceptical.

Writing in the journal Current Biology, they found changes in the brain activity when a trigger sound is experienced.

They also found people with misophonia experienced an increased heart rate and sweated when they were confronted by a trigger sound.

The difference lies in the ‘emotional control mechanism’ that causes their brains to go into overdrive on hearing trigger sounds, the authors write.

Dr Sukhbinder Kumar, from the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University, said: ‘For many people with misophonia, this will come as welcome news as for the first time we have demonstrated a difference in brain structure and function in sufferers.

‘This study demonstrates the critical brain changes as further evidence to convince a sceptical medical community that this is a genuine disorder.’

Tim Griffiths, Professor of Cognitive Neurology at Newcastle University and UCL, said: ‘I hope this will reassure sufferers.

‘I was part of the sceptical community myself until we saw patients in the clinic and understood how strikingly similar the features are.’

One misophonia sufferer said her GP laughed when she told him about her symptoms.

Olana Tansley-Hancock, 29, from Ashford in Kent, was eight years old when family meals became unbearable for her.

She said: ‘The noise of my family eating forced me to retreat to my own bedroom for meals.

‘I can only describe it as a feeling of wanting to punch people in the face when I heard the noise of them eating - and anyone who knows me will say that doesn’t sound like me.’

Brain scans show that people who find the sound of chewing, breathing, or numerous other conditions unbearable have a genuine brain abnormality (file picture) Brain scans show that people who find the sound of chewing, breathing, or numerous other conditions unbearable have a genuine brain abnormality (file picture)

Brain scans show that people who find the sound of chewing, breathing, or numerous other conditions unbearable have a genuine brain abnormality (file picture)

The issue came to a head when she went to university and had to move train carriages seven times because the noise of people eating and rustling papers was unbearable.

‘When I saw my GP at the time, he laughed at me,’ she said.

‘Then I tried a counsellor but in my case, that made it worse as it made me even more sensitive to sound.’

After researching misophonia, she has changed her lifestyle, reducing her caffeine and alcohol intake and uses headphones when visiting the cinema.

She said:’This research is a huge relief as it shows there is a physical basis for misophonia which should help others understand the condition.

‘It also opens up the opportunity for better management.’

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 54 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 58 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 13 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 16 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 24 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 28 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 33 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 38 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 42 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 45 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 49 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 03/02/2017 03:16:00 Flat where Dennis Nilsen killed escorts on sale for £500k

Flat where Dennis Nilsen killed escorts on sale for £500k

Flat 23C in Cranley Gardens, Muswell Hill, north London, is being soldIt is where killer Dennis Nilsen murdered and dissected victims' bodiesHe was arrested after

0 World 03/02/2017 03:18:00 This is what £20m worth of collectible motors looks like

This is what £20m worth of collectible motors looks like

Custom-ordered Porsches and the only existing prototype for the convertible 911 both featureA raft of Ferraris, including the iconic F40, 250GT, 275GTB and 365GTB grace

0 World 03/02/2017 03:26:00 Iran dismisses 'useless' threats from Donald Trump

Iran dismisses 'useless' threats from Donald Trump

Trump said today he was putting Iran 'on a notice' over its 'destabilising activity'A senior adviser to the Iranian supreme leader said the country would

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 11/01/2017 06:46:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer said IPOB is not an unlawful group

- Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer has said that the Indigenous People of Biafra is not an unlawful group - The lawyer said that the proof of evidence

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:27:00 Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign

- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:02:00 No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

No more power outages at airports as FG provides alternative electricity

- The challenge of power failure at airports across the country would be addressed with the 2017 budget - This is the submission of the minister

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:58:00 Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos

Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos

- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:36:00 Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech

The United States President Barack Obama has said goodbye after spending eight years in office. He delivered his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 02:05:00 It’s been 15 years of pains, anguish for us –Relatives of 2002 Ikeja cantonment bomb blast victims

It’s been 15 years of pains, anguish for us –Relatives of 2002 Ikeja cantonment bomb blast victims

Eric Dumo Looking pale and emaciated, Mrs. Moji Oyebanji, could barely contain her emotions as she collapsed into a blue plastic chair at a corner of

0 News 27/01/2017 13:50:00 In Tanzania: 14 trapped in gold mine collapse

In Tanzania: 14 trapped in gold mine collapse

Relatives of those trapped inside gathered outside the mine and expressed concern for their loved ones. Fourteen people have been trapped in a Tanzanian gold mine

0 News 01/02/2017 21:42:00 Fayose: Governor blasts FG over alleged plans to hold Dasuki’s trial in secret

Fayose: Governor blasts FG over alleged plans to hold Dasuki’s trial in secret

Governor Ayo Fayose has kicked against the alleged plan to hold the trial of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki in secret. Dasuki has

0 News 31/01/2017 11:23:00 Bolaji Odesanya: Rivers state Police commissioner is dead

Bolaji Odesanya: Rivers state Police commissioner is dead

The Rivers state Police commissioner, Bolaji Odesanya is dead. The Guardian reports that Odesanya died in Dubai. “He has been battling with sickness in recent times. He

0 News 30/01/2017 08:46:00 SAG Awards 2017 Red carpet (WATCH)

SAG Awards 2017 Red carpet (WATCH)

[embedded content] The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place on Sunday evening with some of Hollywood's biggest stars stunning on the red-carpet in blings

0 News 29/01/2017 06:51:00 Ibinabo Fiberesima shares the cutest photo with her daughter as she turns 9

Ibinabo Fiberesima shares the cutest photo with her daughter as she turns 9

Ibinabo Fiberesima shared this sweet photo with her daughter as she turned 9.Writing of her child she had with movie director, Fred Amata, she wrote My

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:28:00 Oppressed

Oppressed

When the foundation of a home is characterised by chaos, home is no more haven, commotion is inevitable - the children are 'oppressed.

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:00:00 The Checkmate Season 1

The Checkmate Season 1

Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien 

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:56:00 Widows War 3

Widows War 3

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:58:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:12:00 Dirty Mistakes 2

Dirty Mistakes 2

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:17:00 Dirty Mistakes

Dirty Mistakes

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But