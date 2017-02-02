Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Home | News | World |

Birds Eye sell 10 Fish Fingers for the same price of 12

  • Retail expert Steve Dresser noticed the smaller packs of Birds Eye fish fingers
  • For £2.50 shoppers used to get 12 but now that money only buys 10
  • Seafood giant blamed Brexit referendum for impacting cost of raw materials 

By Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Published: 11:53 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 05:20 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail

165

View
comments

Lovers of a breaded cod sandwich may find something fishy next time they try to make their teatime treat.

Birds Eye has shrunk its usual packet size of 12 fish fingers to 10, but the price is exactly the same.

And the seafood giant has blamed Brexit, saying the cost of raw material has risen since the EU Referendum.  

Fish fingers are a tea time treat for many Brits, who use three or four per sandwich, making 12 in a box the perfect number Fish fingers are a tea time treat for many Brits, who use three or four per sandwich, making 12 in a box the perfect number

Fish fingers are a tea time treat for many Brits, who use three or four per sandwich, making 12 in a box the perfect number

Retail expert Steve Dresser spotted that the boxes of Birds Eye fish fingers now only have 10 in each, rather than 12 Retail expert Steve Dresser spotted that the boxes of Birds Eye fish fingers now only have 10 in each, rather than 12

Retail expert Steve Dresser spotted that the boxes of Birds Eye fish fingers now only have 10 in each, rather than 12

The Birds Eye website has updated the description to '10 cod fish fingers' but has kept the picture of the old box of 12 The Birds Eye website has updated the description to '10 cod fish fingers' but has kept the picture of the old box of 12

The Birds Eye website has updated the description to '10 cod fish fingers' but has kept the picture of the old box of 12

The change was spotted by retail expert Steve Dresser who said he doesn't trust 'new' as it allows sneaky changes like a pack size reduction to go through.

The price remains £2.50 for the pack, meaning fingers are now 25p each.   

A Birds Eyes spokesman said: 'The cost of many of our raw materials have risen since the EU Referendum. Whilst we are absorbing a significant proportion of the inflation ourselves, the level of increases mean that some pack sizes will see a reduction.

The only pack size included 12 fish fingers, but there will now only be 10 for the same price of £2.50 The only pack size included 12 fish fingers, but there will now only be 10 for the same price of £2.50

The only pack size included 12 fish fingers, but there will now only be 10 for the same price of £2.50

One supermarket website had the new pack size of 10 for sale on Thursday, after the change One supermarket website had the new pack size of 10 for sale on Thursday, after the change

One supermarket website had the new pack size of 10 for sale on Thursday, after the change

He said the price was the same, and the change means the fingers are 25p each, putting the cost of a sandwich up He said the price was the same, and the change means the fingers are 25p each, putting the cost of a sandwich up

He said the price was the same, and the change means the fingers are 25p each, putting the cost of a sandwich up

'Reducing the size of some of our products is not a decision we take lightly. Our first priority is always to the people who buy our brands and we are committed to ensuring they get the best quality products that provide value for money.'

The fish fingers now come in pack sizes of 10, 18, and 28, but those buying wholegrain varieties can still get 12 in a box according to the Birds Eye website.

The gluten free boxes still show 12 in a pack too. 

It could present a problem for those who like to put three fish fingers in a sandwich, as the new pack size will leave one left over instead of neatly making four sarnies. 

Mr Dresser also noticed that Birds Eye sells different weights of its petits pois in Tesco as in Sainsburys. 

Steve also spotted a difference between the pack sizes sold in different supermarkets, saying consumers at one get a bigger size than others Steve also spotted a difference between the pack sizes sold in different supermarkets, saying consumers at one get a bigger size than others

Steve also spotted a difference between the pack sizes sold in different supermarkets, saying consumers at one get a bigger size than others

Since the Brexit vote, lots of manufacturers have changed the pack size of their products, or reduced the weight of items but kept the price point.

Most famously, Toblerone spread the gap between each triangle to reduce the overall weight, leading some to joke about using the chocolate as a toast rack.

The controversial UK-only change to the Swiss chocolate bar was made because of the 'higher costs for ingredients' - such as cocoa - in the wake of Brexit.

The gap between triangles in Toblerone also increased, meaning the chocolate weighs less The gap between triangles in Toblerone also increased, meaning the chocolate weighs less

The gap between triangles in Toblerone also increased, meaning the chocolate weighs less

US-based Mondelez International, which owns Toblerone and Cadbury, denied the change was made 'as a direct result of Brexit', but it pointed out the exchange rate was 'not favourable'.

The move by the company, formerly known as Kraft, has resulted in the weight of the 400g bars being reduced to 360g and the 170g bars to 150g, while the price remains the same.  

Mr Kipling has reduced the box size of its cake slices range after blaming Brexit on rising prices.

Boxes which contain nine cakes are being shrunk to include only eight.

Premier Foods, which owns Mr Kipling, has also announced its intention to raise prices across its range of brands which include Oxo stock cubes. They are expected to rise by a 'single digit mark'. 

Freddo bars are expected to go up to 30p each in the Spring and even Asda put the price of its smoothies up when it swapped from cartons to plastic bottles. 

