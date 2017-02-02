Paris' Louvre shut down over man with machete

- A man armed with a machete was shot five times in the stomach after attempting to storm the museum
- Police source said the attacker was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' before being gunned down
- Streets around the Louvre have been evacuated and France's interior ministry branded the incident 'serious'
- French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has described the attack as 'terrorist in nature'
- A second person has been arrested, but it is not known if they were linked to the attack
- The identity and nationality of the attacker are not yet known, the interior ministry has said
By Dave Burke For Mailonline and Peter Allen In Paris for MailOnline
Published: 04:24 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 09:19 EST, 3 February 2017
1.6k
View
comments
A terror probe has been launched in Paris after a machete-wielding man was shot after trying to attack four soldiers outside the Louvre.
The suspect was shot five times in the stomach and is in a critical condition.
He was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' - Arabic for 'God is the greatest' - according to the Paris prefect.
After being refused entry, he pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier, officials have confirmed. A soldier is believed to have suffered a head injury.
US President Donald Trump tweeted following the attack in the French capital: 'A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.'
A second man was arrested after 'acting suspiciously' close to the scene, but it is not known if he is linked to the attack.
French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has described the attack as 'terrorist in nature'.
Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the the identity and nationality of the suspect are not yet known. Interior minister Bruno Le Roux has cut short a trip to the Dordogne and is set to visit the injured soldier this afternoon.
An estimated 1,250 people were inside the famous art gallery, home to the Mona Lisa, when the shooting happened. Pictures from inside the museum shows schoolchildren cowering during the emergency lockdown.
French President Francoise Hollande has praised security forces for their quick response.
Scroll down for video
A grainy picture claims to show the immediate aftermath of this morning's shooting, after a machete-wielding man attacked four soldiers outside the Louvre in the centre of Paris
The suspect is in a serious condition after being shot five times in the stomach following an attack on four soldiers this morning
The area around the Louvre museum in Paris has been evacuated after a huge security operation was launched this morning
This morning's attack has been branded a 'serious security incident' by the French Interior ministry
After being refused entry, a man pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier, according to sources at the scene. A solider is believed to have suffered a head injury
Young children were among those inside the Louvre when the 'serious' security incident happened
US President Donald Trump described the attacker as a 'radical Islamic terrorist' and said France was 'on edge again'
ATTACK RAISES QUESTIONS OVER FRENCH OLYMPIC GAMES 2024 BID
The attack on soldiers outside the Louvre took place hours before leaders of Paris' bid for the 2024 Olympics unveil their final candidate files.
French officials have repeatedly dismissed security concerns over the bid despite the wave of attacks that have left more than 200 people dead in the country over the past two years.
The attack will raise more questions before Friday's ceremony near the Eiffel Tower, although bid officials claim the French capital has the experience needed to organize and protect major events if it gets the 2024 Games.
Speaking outside the Louvre, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who will attend the ceremony alongside athletes and other bid leaders, said all big cities in the world are under threat. She said that 'there is not a single one escaping that menace'.
Paris, which hasn't hosted the Olympics since 1924, is competing against Budapest and Los Angeles. The International Olympic Committee will choose the host city in September.
Soldiers patrolling as part of France’s ongoing State of Emergency stopped the man getting into the building shortly after 9am.
‘He was carrying a suitcase and was refused access,’ said a police source at the scene. ‘The man immediately withdrew a knife, and attacked.
‘It was at this moment that a soldier used his weapon to disable the men, who was wounded. The area has been evacuated.’
A spokesman for the military force that patrols key sites in Paris said the four-man patrol of soldiers tried to fight off the assailant before they opened fire.
Benoit Brulon said a soldier who was slightly injured by the attacker was not the solider who opened fire.
The alleged attacker is in a 'serious condition', officials have said.
Michel Cadot, the Paris prefect, said at the scene: 'Emergency workers are currently trying to revive him.
'He was shot five times in the stomach, but is still alive. A soldier was also injured.'
Mr Cadot said the attack happened at the top of an escalator that leads down into the shopping complex.
He said the knifeman 'appeared to be acting alone', and that the words used pointed to extremist terrorism.
Mr Cadot said the soldier had to 'neutralise the attacker' after the soldier was lightly injured by the assailant.
The suspect's rucksack was searched, but there was no sign of any explosives.
Armed officers stand guard in the courtyard outside the Louvre following this morning's attack, which has been described as 'terrorist in nature' by French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
Large teams of police officers descended on the iconic Louvre museum following this morning's shooting
Soldiers patrolling as part of France’s ongoing State of Emergency stopped the man getting into the building shortly after 9am
The drama unfolded next to the Carrousel du Louvre – a vast underground shopping centre built into the museum complex.
The huge former royal palace in the heart of the city is home to the Mona Lisa and other world-famous works of art but also a shopping complex and numerous exhibition spaces.
It is always packed with thousands of tourists from all over the world, all of whom have their bags inspected before entry. By 11am, the entire area was shut down, as hundreds of extra soldiers and police flooded into the area.
The Rue de Rivoli running alongside the museum was closed to traffic while trains were being pushed through the Palais Royal-Musee du Louvre metro station without stopping.
The emergency response was filmed on live video app Periscope this morning.
Police union official Yves Lefebvre said the man attacked soldiers when they told him he could not enter an underground shopping mall beneath the Louvre with his bags.
Mr Lefebvre says police found two machetes on the man.
The drama unfolded next to the Carrousel du Louvre – a vast underground shopping centre built into the museum complex
French police, soldiers and firefighters in front of the street entrance of the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris this morning after the attack
Among the visitors caught up in the terror were students and staff from Godalming College in Surrey.
A message sent by college chiefs to staff and parents, seen by Get Surrey, said while the drama was ongoing: 'We wanted to let you know that we have been in contact with the Trip Leaders and that all the students and staff are together, safe, and are following advice from security services.
'They are being kept all together in an area of the museum at the moment. From what we are able to glean at this early stage it appears to be an isolated incident.'
Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said travel advice for the French capital had been amended due to the incident.
He told a Westminster briefing: 'The travel advice to Paris has been updated, basically exercising caution in the area affected. Our threat level remains where it is.
'The Foreign Office has been liaising with their counterparts in France. Obviously, we are ready to assist if required.'
Visitors were kept in safe areas inside the former royal palace for more than two hours before being evacuated
More than 1,000 people were inside the Louvre when the attack happened, and they were taken to safe areas
A large security operation was launched following the attack, and roads around the Louvre were closed
‘We’ve been told to leave – it’s very frightening,’ said John O’Shea, a 52-year-old Canadian who was with his wife and young son.
‘Everybody is talking terrorism, but we really don’t know what’s going on. Apparently a number of shots were fired.’
Restaurant worker Sanae Hadraoui, 32, was waiting for breakfast at the Louvre's restaurant complex when she heard the first gunshot.
She said: 'I hear a shot. Then a second shot. Then maybe two more. I hear people screaming, "Evacuate! Evacuate!
'They told us to evacuate. I told my colleagues at the McDonalds. We went downstairs and then took the emergency exit.'
Hadraoui, who has worked at the Louvre for seven years, said the evacuation was orderly. She was smoking a cigarette when her managers told her people were going back inside.
Paris is on a high state of terrorist alert following murderous attacks by Islamic State operatives in 2015.
On November 13 2015, 130 people were murdered in a single night of violence which included attacks on the Stade de France, the Bataclan concert venue and cafés and restaurants.
French President Francois Hollande tweeted to praise the courage of the soldiers who responded to the attack
The French interior ministry has branded this morning's incident 'serious' in a post on Twitter
Hundreds of specially-trained officers descended on the streets around the Paris landmark following the attack this morning
A COUNTRY UNDER SIEGE: TERROR ATTACKS IN FRANCE OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS
A woman is taken to safety following the horrific shootings on November 13, 2015, in which 130 people were killed
July 14, 2016 - Amid Bastille Day celebrations in the Riviera city of Nice, a large truck is driven into a festive crowd. Some 86 people from a wide variety of countries are killed. The driver is shot dead. Islamic State extremists claim responsibility for the attack. The state of emergency in France is extended and extra protection, including robust barriers to prevent similar attacks, is put in place at major sites in France.
June 13, 2016 - Two French police officers are murdered in their home in front of their 3-year-old son. Islamic State claims responsibility for the slaying, which was carried out by a jihadist with a prior terrorist conviction. He is killed by police on the scene.
Nov. 13, 2015 - Islamic State militants kill 130 people in France's worst atrocity since World War II. A series of suicide bomb and shooting attacks are launched on crowded sites in central Paris, as well as the northern suburb of Saint-Denis. Most of those killed are in a crowded theater where hostages are taken. Islamic State extremists claim responsibility and say it was in retaliation for French participation in airstrikes on the militant group's positions in Syria and Iraq. It leads to the declaration of a state of emergency in France. Police powers are expanded.
Jan. 7, 2015 - Two brothers kill 11 people inside the Paris building where the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo is headquartered in what Islamic State extremists claim is retaliation for the publication of cartoons about the Prophet Muhammad. More are killed subsequently in attacks on a kosher market in eastern Paris and on police. There are 17 victims in all, including two police officers. The attackers are killed.
(Source: AP)
A shop worker who was in the shopping centre at the time of the attack said: ‘We heard gunfire and reacted immediately – shutting down the grills in front of the shop, and retreating into the back.’
The 19-year-old man, who asked not to be named added: ‘Once the all-clear was given by the police we got out as quickly as possible. I’m on my way home.
‘You always hear about the possibility of terrorism, especially in the area around the Louvre, but this was the real thing.’
Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist Mayor of Paris, soon arrived at the scene to praise the ‘extreme efficiency’ of the soldiers who foiled what could have been a very serious attack.
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (centre) praised the 'extreme efficiency' of soldiers who foiled this morning's attack
Paul Lecher, 68, who was inside the Louvre when the attack happened, said: '(The announcement) came over the loudspeakers that are dotted around.
'Everything happened calmly. It was just a case of listening ... People quickly understood, even those who didn't understand a word of French, that something unusual was happening.'
Visitors were kept inside for a time after the attempted attack.
'There were announcements, then the security guards started running all over the place and after a short period they started gathering everybody up and getting them to one side of the building,' said Lance Manus, 71, from Albany, New York.
Manus and his wife Wendy said security guards made people sit tightly together, away from the windows, and that some children were crying.
'We sat there for over an hour waiting and finally they said we are going to evacuate... as we exited the police were searching and checking everybody.'
THE LOUVRE: A FORMER FORTRESS WHICH BECAME A PUBLIC MUSEUM DURING THE FRENCH REVOLUTION
The distinctive pyramid was completed in 1989, and the inverted pyramid beneath it in 1993
The Louvre, now home to tens of thousands of artworks, including Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, was first built as a fortress in 1190.
It is the world's second most visited museum, behind the Palace Museum in China, and attracted 7.3 million visitors in 2016.
This was down from 8.6 million the previous year.
The building was reconstructed as a royal palace in the 16th century, and first used as a museum in 1793 during the French Revolution.
Monarch Louis XVI had been imprisoned the previous year, and the royal collection inside the building became public property.
The museum was renamed the Louvre Musée Napoléon during Napoléon's reign.
Large parts of the building were destroyed by socialist revolutionaries in 1871. Members of the Paris Commune started a fire which lasted for two days, but incredibly the museum survived.
The distinctive pyramid and its underground lobby was completed in 1989, and The Inverted Pyramid beneath it was finished in 1993.
Historic: The Musée du Louvre, pictured in 1949. became a public museum during the French Revolution after Louis XVI was imprisoned
Most watched News videos
MOST READ NEWS
Related Articles
How much time do you spend activities across lifetime?
The average life expectancy for a health person is 80, which is 29,000 daysPeople will spend a year in the pub and eight-and-a-half years shoppingBritons
Europe unites against Trump's pick for Brussels ambassador
European Parliament leaders have urged EU to reject likely US ambassadorTed Malloch is expected to be President Trump's pick for the positionBut parties have sent
Man sues stepmother for a share of £2.9m Lotto win
David Walsh sued stepmother Mary Walsh for a sixth of family's £2.9m Lotto winThe mother of two won jackpot in 2011 with ticket signed
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola
- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is
3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base
There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Most Read NewsView all posts
US Commandos Launch First Attack on Al-Qaeda Since Trump Inauguration, Dozens Killed
US commandos are reported to have carried out a major raid in central Yemen against al-Qaeda forces. Unnamed Yemeni security officials were quoted as saying troops
Guy Smarts: Why you should give your kid a dog instead of a sibling
Take this into account next time he pleads for a brother Your kid might say he really wants a little brother, but a different kind of addition to
[Updated] Adebayor signs for Istanbul Basakehir
Togo captain and former English Premier League star Emmanuel Adebayor on Tuesday joined Turkish top flight side Medipol Basaksehir of Istanbul, surprise contenders for this
AGAIN! Dangote drops, struggles to remain in TOP-100 richest in the world (SEE his new position)
Some of the wealthiest people in the world got a little less rich over the last year due to drop in oil prices, falling curencies
English Premier League: Guardiola makes his point as City crush West Ham
Manchester City gave the perfect response to Pep Guardiola's ruthless team selection as they demolished West Ham with a swaggering 4-0 victory on Wednesday. Guardiola underlined
Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land
Afeez Hanafi A hunter at Iwewe-Ichama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Jerome Adoko, has been arrested by the police for allegedly
Most Watched Movies
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Seductive Electrician 2
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
God Of Elijah 2
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Post Your Comment below: >>