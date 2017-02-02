Yellow Corsa that was ruining Bibury written off

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Yellow Corsa that was ruining Bibury written off

  • Peter Maddox parked his bright yellow vehicle outside his home in Bibury, Gloucestershire 
  • But last year an argument broke out because it was ruining the natural beauty 
  • The homes are among the oldest in UK and appear inside millions of passports
  • A vandal scratched 'MOVE' on the car and also dented it and smashed windows 

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 07:31 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 09:09 EST, 3 February 2017

A pensioner's controversial yellow car blamed for ruining one of Britain's most picturesque villages has been written off by a vandal who has scratched 'MOVE' on it.

Peter Maddox, 84, parks his banana-coloured Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in 14th century Arlington Row, which is owned by the National Trust.

The chocolate box houses are the oldest inhabited properties in the UK and appear on the inside cover of millions of passports.

Peter Maddox, 84, parks his banana-coloured Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in Bibury, Gloucestershire Peter Maddox, 84, parks his banana-coloured Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in Bibury, Gloucestershire

Peter Maddox, 84, parks his banana-coloured Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in Bibury, Gloucestershire

But the car has now been written off by a vandal who has scratched 'MOVE' on it But the car has now been written off by a vandal who has scratched 'MOVE' on it

But the car has now been written off by a vandal who has scratched 'MOVE' on it

But a row erupted in 2015 when visitors complained that Peter's 'ugly' car was wrecking the classic English scene in Bibury, Gloucestershire.

The retired dentist insisted he had nowhere else to park and continued leaving his car on the road - until it was vandalised last week.

A yob scratched the word 'MOVE FREDDIE' onto the bonnet, scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen.

Mechanics have told Peter it will cost £6,000 to repair with a full respray, making the car a probable write-off.

But defiant Peter has said if that was the case he would buy a replacement - with a lime green colour.

Daughter-in-law Marie Kraus said: 'Peter is understandably upset at the loss of his car and his independence, but he is also very fond of his lovely yellow car. 

The yob also scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen The yob also scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen

The yob also scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen

The chocolate box houses are the oldest inhabited properties in the UK and appear on the inside cover of millions of passports The chocolate box houses are the oldest inhabited properties in the UK and appear on the inside cover of millions of passports

The chocolate box houses are the oldest inhabited properties in the UK and appear on the inside cover of millions of passports

'Everyone in the village is very supportive. It is horrible to think whoever has done this has come out of their way down this little road to do something like this.

'It will be a struggle to get another car. It will leave Peter out of pocket.'

Peter moved to Bibury after his wife died 15 years ago and bought his car three years ago.

In 2015 he attracted attention when photographers took to Twitter to complain about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty being ruined by the 'ugly, yellow car'.

Villagers are supporting Peter and calling the crime 'disgusting'.

Some have suggested there is 'a financial aspect to the crime

'Postmaster Richard William, 48, said: 'We are all shocked and horrified that such mindless destruction should be visited upon a normally quiet and tranquil village.

In 2015 he attracted attention when photographers took to Twitter to complain about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty being ruined by the 'ugly, yellow car' In 2015 he attracted attention when photographers took to Twitter to complain about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty being ruined by the 'ugly, yellow car'

In 2015 he attracted attention when photographers took to Twitter to complain about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty being ruined by the 'ugly, yellow car'

Mr Maddox at the car body repair shop with his damaged car, which has been written off Mr Maddox at the car body repair shop with his damaged car, which has been written off

Mr Maddox at the car body repair shop with his damaged car, which has been written off

'A lot of people make money out of photographing Arlington Row. I should think there is a financial aspect to the crime.

'I think it is related to the exposure it received on the internet and the objection to it parking in front of Arlington Row.'

Ian Howard, owner of The William Morris Tea Room, said the culprits were 'nasty vandals' with 'small brains'.

He added: 'Peter has not done anyone any harm.'

Rose Francome-Robinson, 73, also of Arlington Row, described the crime as 'disgusting' and 'malicious'.

She said: 'I didn't hear anything, I saw the glass at the parking spot and the car had gone.'

Police have valued the damage at £6,000 and believe the crime happened between 4pm on Sunday 22 and 7.40am on Monday 23.

Sergeant Garrett Gloyne said: 'We have conducted house to house inquiries. We are aware that presence of the vehicle was the bone of contention to some people.

'Nevertheless the damage caused to vehicle is beyond the pale and we would appeal for anyone who knows anything to contact us.'

