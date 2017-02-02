Yellow Corsa that was ruining Bibury written off

- Peter Maddox parked his bright yellow vehicle outside his home in Bibury, Gloucestershire
- But last year an argument broke out because it was ruining the natural beauty
- The homes are among the oldest in UK and appear inside millions of passports
- A vandal scratched 'MOVE' on the car and also dented it and smashed windows
Published: 07:31 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 09:09 EST, 3 February 2017
A pensioner's controversial yellow car blamed for ruining one of Britain's most picturesque villages has been written off by a vandal who has scratched 'MOVE' on it.
Peter Maddox, 84, parks his banana-coloured Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in 14th century Arlington Row, which is owned by the National Trust.
The chocolate box houses are the oldest inhabited properties in the UK and appear on the inside cover of millions of passports.
Peter Maddox, 84, parks his banana-coloured Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in Bibury, Gloucestershire
But the car has now been written off by a vandal who has scratched 'MOVE' on it
But a row erupted in 2015 when visitors complained that Peter's 'ugly' car was wrecking the classic English scene in Bibury, Gloucestershire.
The retired dentist insisted he had nowhere else to park and continued leaving his car on the road - until it was vandalised last week.
A yob scratched the word 'MOVE FREDDIE' onto the bonnet, scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen.
Mechanics have told Peter it will cost £6,000 to repair with a full respray, making the car a probable write-off.
But defiant Peter has said if that was the case he would buy a replacement - with a lime green colour.
Daughter-in-law Marie Kraus said: 'Peter is understandably upset at the loss of his car and his independence, but he is also very fond of his lovely yellow car.
The yob also scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen
The chocolate box houses are the oldest inhabited properties in the UK and appear on the inside cover of millions of passports
'Everyone in the village is very supportive. It is horrible to think whoever has done this has come out of their way down this little road to do something like this.
'It will be a struggle to get another car. It will leave Peter out of pocket.'
Peter moved to Bibury after his wife died 15 years ago and bought his car three years ago.
In 2015 he attracted attention when photographers took to Twitter to complain about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty being ruined by the 'ugly, yellow car'.
Villagers are supporting Peter and calling the crime 'disgusting'.
Some have suggested there is 'a financial aspect to the crime
'Postmaster Richard William, 48, said: 'We are all shocked and horrified that such mindless destruction should be visited upon a normally quiet and tranquil village.
In 2015 he attracted attention when photographers took to Twitter to complain about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty being ruined by the 'ugly, yellow car'
Mr Maddox at the car body repair shop with his damaged car, which has been written off
'A lot of people make money out of photographing Arlington Row. I should think there is a financial aspect to the crime.
'I think it is related to the exposure it received on the internet and the objection to it parking in front of Arlington Row.'
Ian Howard, owner of The William Morris Tea Room, said the culprits were 'nasty vandals' with 'small brains'.
He added: 'Peter has not done anyone any harm.'
Rose Francome-Robinson, 73, also of Arlington Row, described the crime as 'disgusting' and 'malicious'.
She said: 'I didn't hear anything, I saw the glass at the parking spot and the car had gone.'
Police have valued the damage at £6,000 and believe the crime happened between 4pm on Sunday 22 and 7.40am on Monday 23.
Sergeant Garrett Gloyne said: 'We have conducted house to house inquiries. We are aware that presence of the vehicle was the bone of contention to some people.
'Nevertheless the damage caused to vehicle is beyond the pale and we would appeal for anyone who knows anything to contact us.'
