Brexit court battle to commence over 'soft exit'

High Court judges today took just an hour to throw out a fresh legal action to force a 'soft Brexit' and thwart Theresa May.

The new group of campaigners - including some granted anonymity on safety grounds - want Parliament to vote on keeping Britain in the European single market.

They include Peter Wilding, chairman of the pro-Europe pressure group British Influence, who is credited with coining the word Brexit and Conservative lobbyist Adrian Yalland, who voted Leave and runs the Single Market Justice Group.

The case started at 10.30am this morning but by 11.30am the judges refused to give the green light for the new challenge - but the group could still appeal.

Their legal action comes just a week after Gina Miller and others defeated the Government in the Supreme Court and two days since MPs voted in favour of legislation to pave the way for Theresa May to trigger Article 50 - the formal process of leaving the EU.

Nigel Farage responded swiftly to the High Court decision to scupper the application, describing it on Twitter as 'Good News'.

Lord Justice Lloyd Jones, sitting with Mr Justice Lewis at a hearing in London, expressed concerns during the application hearing that the challenge might be premature.

And James Eadie QC, appearing for the Government, submitted: 'This application is premature and should be dismissed for that reason.'

The judges said they would give their reasons for blocking the application at 2pm.

It had been brought by campaigners including Peter Wilding, chairman of the pro-Europe pressure group British Influence, who is credited with coining the word Brexit.

He was joined by Conservative lobbyist Adrian Yalland, who voted Leave, and four anonymous applicants referred to as W, L, T and B.

George Peretz QC, appearing for Mr Yalland and Mr Wilding, said the case raised important legal questions regarding the UK's membership of the European Economic Area (EEA), which provides for the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital within the single market.

Mr Peretz applied for permission to seek a declaration that it would be unlawful for Prime Minister Theresa May to cause the UK to leave the EEA without prior parliamentary authorisation through a new Act of Parliament, and the serving of a withdrawal notice under Article 127 of the EEA Agreement.

The QC said it could not be done by the Government under the royal prerogative.

The Department for Exiting the European Union had maintained throughout that the case was unarguable and contended: 'Once the UK leaves the EU, the EEA Agreement will automatically cease to apply to the UK.'

A single judge who considered the case in private last December refused permission to apply for judicial review, but the applicants exercised their right to renew their application in open court.

Today Mr Yalland denied they were ignoring the will of the people and said: 'We do accept it (will of the people). I voted for Brexit but this is not about leaving the EU it is about leaving the EEA. If Parliament took us in then they should vote to get us out.

'We were asked about whether we wanted to leave. If it wants to go beyond that they need to vote in parliament.

'It's not about Brexit - it is a completely separate issue'.

In the same action are four people who granted anonymity because they feared for their safety.

The individuals, whose case could delay or even block the UK leaving the EU, have successfully argued their identities should be kept secret from the public.

They can only be called W, L, T and B.

Mr Yalland said today: 'I presume it is because Gina Miller suffered a lot of abuse. I have some sympathy for them but I don't think that applies in my case. I can handle it'.

The four anonymous applicants, who were either born in EU countries or married to someone who was, cannot be named after an anonymity order was granted by Mr Justice Cranston.

The group, who claim Brexit would leave them in 'limbo', asked for anonymity because of the abuse faced by millionaire businesswoman Gina Miller, who needed bodyguards as she took the Government to the Supreme Court over a Parliament vote to trigger Article 50.

But critics have said the public have a right to know who they are.

Ukip MP Douglas Carswell told MailOnline: 'In a civilised country, every individual has a right to take a case to court - and respected for it. But the rest of us should have the right to know who is trying to frustrate the referendum result. It's only fair.'

Their case has been descrived as 'Article 50's bigger and uglier brother'.

Lawyer David Golten, who is based at law firm Wedlake Bell, said: 'Potential litigation about Article 127 will make the Article 50 case look like a walk in the park'.

He added: 'The strength of feeling in Parliament and in the country about whether the UK should stay in the single market seems deeper than the feeling about membership of the EU.'

In a historic ruling, the Supreme Court declared that Parliament must give its approval to trigger Brexit under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

The new case centres on Article 127 of the 'separate treaty' relating to the UK's membership of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The EEA Agreement provides for the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital within the single market.

The applicants are asking the High Court in London for permission to seek a ruling that Parliament must separately give permission before the Government can pull out of the EEA.

They want a declaration that it would be unlawful for Prime Minister Theresa May to cause the UK to leave the EEA without prior Parliamentary authorisation through an Act of Parliament, and the serving of a withdrawal notice under Article 127.

The Department for Exiting the European Union says the case is unarguable and contends: 'Once the UK leaves the EU, the EEA Agreement will automatically cease to apply to the UK.'

A single judge who considered the case in private last December refused permission to apply for judicial review, but the applicants are exercising their right to renew their application in open court in a hearing before Lord Justice Lloyd Jones and Mr Justice Lewis.

Theresa May's allies have dubbed troublemaking MPs who back the case 'the new b******'

Mr Yalland, whose partner is Polish, said: 'I voted to leave the EU but Parliament did not intend the referendum to cover the issue of membership of the EEA.'

He warned: 'Hard Brexit risks Scotland leaving the Union. Brexit gives us our country back but a hard Brexit risks breaking it up.'

Mr Yalland said he had 'skimmed' the Government's white paper setting out its blueprint for leaving the EU, adding that 'it offers no hope of a Parliamentary vote on the decision to leave the EEA'.

He said: 'We fundamentally disagree with the Government's legal position in law, and as a negotiating tactic.

'In conceding membership of the single market, the Government is throwing away its 'ace card' in the negotiations, as well as a viable transition measure.

'If we decide when we leave the single market, and it is at our discretion whether we do so or not, then the advantage in the Brexit negotiations is with us.'

Peter Wilding is the man who coined the term 'Brexit',

He said last year: 'This is the solution to Brexit.

'We believe the Government has not understood the value of remaining in the EEA after Brexit, nor has it understood how we leave the EEA, or that we do not need to leave the EEA in order to respect the red lines the June 23rd referendum established.

'This is not about stopping, thwarting or delaying Brexit, but getting a smarter Brexit that delivers for the UK and doesn't destabilise the continent of Europe.'

Mr Wilding is a Remain supporter but the other backer of the legal challenge is the Tory lobbyist Adrian Yalland, who voted for Leave.