Man sues stepmother for a share of £2.9m Lotto win

By Paul Caffrey For Irish Daily Mail and Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Published: 05:54 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 08:56 EST, 3 February 2017

A stepmother who tried to stop her stepson getting a chunk of her £2.9million Lottery win has been ordered by a judge to immediately pay him £484,000.

Mary Walsh, 65, was also landed with the £258,000 costs of the seven-day High Court case taken against her by her stepson David Walsh, 52, for his rightful share in the huge family win that she claimed he didn’t deserve.

The businesswoman’s assets have also been frozen by a judge on the basis that she ‘lied on oath [to the Revenue Commissioners] to conceal her assets’ from her stepson following the January 2011 Lotto win.

Outside after winning his case, Mr Walsh smiled broadly and said: ‘It’s brilliant.’ He told reporters: ‘I’m just happy it’s over. I’m delighted with the outcome. I’m a winner. Justice has prevailed. The truth always wins. Simple as that.’

David Walsh (left) is seen celebrating outside court after a judge ordered his stepmother Mary Walsh (right) to pay him £484,000 out of a £2.9million Lotto win

The verdict raises the possibility that other signatories of the winning ticket, who were paid varying amounts by Mrs Walsh, could demand a full one-sixth share like Mr Walsh.

Asked about his late father Peter Walsh, he said: ‘He’s sitting up now in heaven looking down, cap in his hands, he took care of me.’

Sitting on the opposite side of the courtroom to her painter and decorator stepson, Mrs Walsh, wearing a black evening dress with a pearl necklace and grey cardigan, went pale and shook her head as the ruling was given.

Outside the Four Courts, she told the Irish Daily Mail she was disappointed with the outcome and vowed to appeal.

An ecstatic Mr Walsh told reporters he just wanted to ‘get on with my life’, adding: ‘I’m out of here’, before making a quick departure.

The mother-of-two won the jackpot six years ago with a ticket that was signed by six family members including herself – yet she believed that she could do as she pleased with the money.

She gave gifts of as little as £86,000 to one signatory – a nephew of her husband.

The court heard the biggest gift she gave was £392,000 to one of her sons – even though an equal one-sixth share of the £2.9million prize money came to £485,738.

Last night, at the highly charged conclusion of a seven-day hearing, Judge Richard Humphreys rejected Mrs Walsh’s version of events and awarded Mr Walsh £484,000.

HOW THE £2.9M WIN WAS UNFAIRLY SPLIT BETWEEN RELATIVES Last night's ruling could lead to other family members claiming a larger share of Mary Walsh's winnings. The court heard how Mrs Walsh, along with her late husband and four relatives, signed the back of the ticket in a bit to avoid paying any gift tax. After winning a £2.9million prize, Mrs Walsh gave her sons Tony and Jason pay-offs of £380,000 and £257,000 respectively. Meanwhile, her late husband's nephew Kevin Black received just £86,000. Legal experts said the judgment ‘would certainly increase their chances’ of them seeking a larger share, having all been handed much less the a sixth of the winnings, which works out at about £480,000. The ruling also sets a guideline for future Lottery winners – indicating that winnings should be distributed equally in cases where more than one person has signed the ticket.

The judge said Mrs Walsh was a woman ‘capable of very significant calculation and design.’

The judge gave the ruling despite pleas from Mrs Walsh’s counsel, Michael Delaney, that Mr Walsh cannot 'receive an entirely undeserved windfall in excess of £430,000’.

The judge said Mrs Walsh gave unreliable testimony from the witness box this week and that she ‘ducked and weaved’ in her attempts to defend herself.

The ruling raises the prospect that other family members could now come forward to claim their own shares. Last night, legal experts said the judgment ‘would certainly increase their chances’ of them seeking a larger share.

The ruling also sets a guideline for future Lottery winners – indicating that winnings should be distributed equally in cases where more than one person has signed the ticket.

Under National Lottery rules, anyone who signs the back of a winning ticket is entitled to benefit.

However, former Lotto claims manager Eamonn Hughes told the court this week that exactly how winnings are distributed ‘was none of our concern’.

In court, Mrs Walsh, of Perssepark, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, insisted that she had given her stepson the choice of a £171,953 cash gift or her £116,068 house – and that Mr Walsh opted for the house.

Mr Walsh, of Knocknagreena, Ballinasloe, always insisted that his late father – who died in December 2011 – had intended him to have the house, regardless of the Lotto win.

But Mrs Walsh had counter-sued her stepson, claiming that if he won the case for a share of the jackpot, then she should get her old house back because it would amount to ‘unjust enrichment’ otherwise.

Giving his ruling after deliberating for about 30 minutes, Judge Humphreys said it was ‘not inherently plausible’ that Mr Walsh accepted a house worth £116,068 instead of £171,953 cash.

The judge observed that there was ‘no reason the plaintiff [Mr Walsh] would do himself out of £55,884’.

Last night, at the highly charged conclusion of a seven-day hearing at Ireland's Four Courts, Judge Richard Humphreys awarded Mr Walsh £484,000

The ruling means that Mr Walsh will keep the house and get his £484,000 share of the jackpot.

Earlier, during legal arguments, lawyers for Mrs Walsh said she never intended anyone who signed the ticket or the Lotto declaration form to receive ‘a portion of the prize as of right’.

Instead, she intended ‘that such persons would receive payment of such amount of money as she in her discretion saw fit to make to them,’ the court heard.

Dervla Browne SC, for Mr Walsh, told the court that all six people who signed the ticket, including David Walsh, were entitled to benefit equally from the £2.9million.

Later, Judge Humphreys ruled that Mrs Walsh had ‘made a conscious and deliberate decision to swear an affidavit she knew was false’ and had done so in order to ‘conceal her assets from persons including the plaintiff [Mr Walsh]’.

The temporary freezing injunction on Mrs Walsh’s assets – designed to protect the award of £484,000 in her stepson’s favour – will last until Monday, when the case will come before the court again.

She has 28 days to lodge an appeal. Outside the court, she agreed she was disappointed by the ruling. Asked if she will appeal, she said: ‘Yes.’