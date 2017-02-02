Europe unites against Trump's pick for Brussels ambassador

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Europe unites against Trump's pick for Brussels ambassador

  • European Parliament leaders have urged EU to reject likely US ambassador
  • Ted Malloch is expected to be President Trump's pick for the position
  • But parties have sent joint letter to European Council asking not to accept him
  • Mr Malloch worked for UN and is a professor at Henley Business School, Reading

By Joseph Curtis For Mailonline

Published: 20:14 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 08:38 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail
724 shares

326

View
comments

European Parliament leaders have urged the EU to reject Ted Malloch if he is named as US President Donald Trump's ambassador to Brussels.

The leaders of the main parliamentary groups said Malloch, whom they called Trump's likely choice, is 'hostile to the bloc'.

They claimed he has openly backed the dissolution of the 28-nation European Union, much like the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ted Malloch, pictured right with Nigel Farage, is expected to be Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU Ted Malloch, pictured right with Nigel Farage, is expected to be Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU

Ted Malloch, pictured right with Nigel Farage, is expected to be Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU

The leaders of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the parliament, the Socialists and Democrats and the liberal ALDE group wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk urging him not to accept Malloch's credentials if he is appointed ambassador.

EPP chairman Manfred Weber and ALDE President Guy Verhofstadt said in their letter: 'The prospective nominee... eloquently supported dissolution of the European Union and explicitly bet on the demise of the common currency within months,'

'These statements reveal outrageous malevolence regarding the values that define this European Union.'

They warned that if such remarks come from an official US representative, they could harm the transatlantic relationship that has preserved peace and prosperity for seven decades.

'We are strongly convinced that persons seeing as their mission to disrupt or dissolve the European Union, should not be accredited as official representatives to the EU.'

Socialists and Democrats leader Gianni Pittella warned that Malloch's appointment could 'potentially contribute to the spread of populism and euroscepticism across Europe.'

European Parliament parties have sent a joint letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, pictured, asking him to reject Mr Malloch's credentials because he is 'hostile to the bloc' European Parliament parties have sent a joint letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, pictured, asking him to reject Mr Malloch's credentials because he is 'hostile to the bloc'

European Parliament parties have sent a joint letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, pictured, asking him to reject Mr Malloch's credentials because he is 'hostile to the bloc'

He added: 'Malloch should not be accepted as an official representative to the EU and should be declared 'persona non grata'.'

Malloch is a professor at the Henley Business School in Reading.

The Henley website said he held an ambassadorial level position at the United Nations in Geneva from 1988-1991 and has served on the executive board of the World Economic Forum.

Earlier this month, the departing US ambassador to the EU, Anthony Gardner, warned that the Trump administration would be committing 'sheer folly' if it supports the bloc's breakup.

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 11 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 15 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 21 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 25 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 45 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 03/02/2017 07:42:00 How much time do you spend activities across lifetime?

How much time do you spend activities across lifetime?

The average life expectancy for a health person is 80, which is 29,000 daysPeople will spend a year in the pub and eight-and-a-half years shoppingBritons

0 World 03/02/2017 08:38:00 Europe unites against Trump's pick for Brussels ambassador

Europe unites against Trump's pick for Brussels ambassador

European Parliament leaders have urged EU to reject likely US ambassadorTed Malloch is expected to be President Trump's pick for the positionBut parties have sent

0 World 03/02/2017 08:56:00 Man sues stepmother for a share of £2.9m Lotto win

Man sues stepmother for a share of £2.9m Lotto win

David Walsh sued stepmother Mary Walsh for a sixth of family's £2.9m Lotto winThe mother of two won jackpot in 2011 with ticket signed

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:13:00 Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in

0 Videos 05/01/2017 05:50:00 Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:44:00 Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health

Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health

- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it

0 Videos 26/01/2017 11:27:00 China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 16:39:00 Graham Taylor: Elton John leads tributes at funeral of former England football manager

Graham Taylor: Elton John leads tributes at funeral of former England football manager

Music star Elton John said Graham Taylor was the "most honest and open man I'd ever met" as tributes were paid to the former England

0 News 27/01/2017 18:31:00 Paul Singer: '8 years of growth-repressive, distorted fiscal, monetary policies' coming to an end

Paul Singer: '8 years of growth-repressive, distorted fiscal, monetary policies' coming to an end

Elliott Management, the $31.6 billion New York hedge fund run by Paul Singer, sees a major change coming to the financial markets as a result

0 News 01/02/2017 11:55:00 Questions as Boko Haram attacks increase

Questions as Boko Haram attacks increase

Nigeria’s government and military have maintained the narrative for more than a year: Boko Haram, whose bloody insurgency has devastated the country’s northeast, is a

0 News 29/01/2017 14:22:00 TUC urges security agencies to prosecute more subsidy thieves

TUC urges security agencies to prosecute more subsidy thieves

FIdelis Soriwei, Abuja The Trade Union Congress has called on the security agencies to prosecute more people indicted in the diversion of the subsidy funds. The President

0 News 01/02/2017 13:00:00 FG to re-constitutes governing councils of tertiary institutions

FG to re-constitutes governing councils of tertiary institutions

The Federal Government says it will soon reconstitute governing councils of all its universities and polytechnics across the country. Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National University

0 News 01/02/2017 19:09:00 Nnamani can’t be S’East APC leader —Muoghalu

Nnamani can’t be S’East APC leader —Muoghalu

John Alechenu The National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress, Chief George Muoghalu, on Wednesday faulted claims by the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, that Senator

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:37:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:50:00 Blind Lovers 2

Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:46:00 Queen Of The Niger 2

Queen Of The Niger 2

Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:17:00 Dirty Mistakes

Dirty Mistakes

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:14:00 Crazy Sex Passion

Crazy Sex Passion

This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story.  Starring; Kanayo