Europe unites against Trump's pick for Brussels ambassador

By Joseph Curtis For Mailonline

Published: 20:14 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 08:38 EST, 3 February 2017

European Parliament leaders have urged the EU to reject Ted Malloch if he is named as US President Donald Trump's ambassador to Brussels.

The leaders of the main parliamentary groups said Malloch, whom they called Trump's likely choice, is 'hostile to the bloc'.

They claimed he has openly backed the dissolution of the 28-nation European Union, much like the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ted Malloch, pictured right with Nigel Farage, is expected to be Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU

The leaders of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the parliament, the Socialists and Democrats and the liberal ALDE group wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk urging him not to accept Malloch's credentials if he is appointed ambassador.

EPP chairman Manfred Weber and ALDE President Guy Verhofstadt said in their letter: 'The prospective nominee... eloquently supported dissolution of the European Union and explicitly bet on the demise of the common currency within months,'

'These statements reveal outrageous malevolence regarding the values that define this European Union.'

They warned that if such remarks come from an official US representative, they could harm the transatlantic relationship that has preserved peace and prosperity for seven decades.

'We are strongly convinced that persons seeing as their mission to disrupt or dissolve the European Union, should not be accredited as official representatives to the EU.'

Socialists and Democrats leader Gianni Pittella warned that Malloch's appointment could 'potentially contribute to the spread of populism and euroscepticism across Europe.'

European Parliament parties have sent a joint letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, pictured, asking him to reject Mr Malloch's credentials because he is 'hostile to the bloc'

He added: 'Malloch should not be accepted as an official representative to the EU and should be declared 'persona non grata'.'

Malloch is a professor at the Henley Business School in Reading.

The Henley website said he held an ambassadorial level position at the United Nations in Geneva from 1988-1991 and has served on the executive board of the World Economic Forum.

Earlier this month, the departing US ambassador to the EU, Anthony Gardner, warned that the Trump administration would be committing 'sheer folly' if it supports the bloc's breakup.