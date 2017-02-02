Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


World

How much time do you spend activities across lifetime?

  • The average life expectancy for a health person is 80, which is 29,000 days
  • People will spend a year in the pub and eight-and-a-half years shopping
  • Britons also spend a total of 12 years at work during their lifetimes

By John Naish for the Daily Mail

Published: 19:53 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 07:42 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail

116

View
comments

With an average life expectancy of 80, does it make sense to fritter away four years of it on the phone at work, more than a year in traffic jams and, according to a new survey by the British Parking Association, 248 days searching for a parking place?

On the other hand, taking a year out to go to the pub doesn’t seem too bad. Nor, for retail fans, does eight-and-a-half years spent shopping, while 13 years listening to music sounds like bliss.

So spare a moment to consider the growing wealth of evidence on how exactly we occupy our lives. For inspiration, it could be the best time you ever spend . . .

We spend less than 0.5 per cent of our lifetime having sex. That is a mere 117 days out of the average 29,000 days We spend less than 0.5 per cent of our lifetime having sex. That is a mere 117 days out of the average 29,000 days

We spend less than 0.5 per cent of our lifetime having sex. That is a mere 117 days out of the average 29,000 days

Having Sex  

The ratio of thinking and talking about it, to actually doing it, is astounding when you consider we spend less than 0.5 per cent of our lifetime having sex.

That is a mere 117 days out of the average 29,000 days that make up an entire life, according to a 2016 global survey of more than 9,000 people.

Men seem to get the better part of the deal. They spend around nine hours and 18 seconds of their lives in a state of orgasm, if the data compiled by German sexologist Rolf Degen is to be believed. By contrast, a woman spends just one hour and 24 seconds in a similar state of bliss.

People who live to the age of 80 have been sound asleep for 26 years of their lifespan People who live to the age of 80 have been sound asleep for 26 years of their lifespan

People who live to the age of 80 have been sound asleep for 26 years of their lifespan

Sleeping  

The Organisation for Economic Co- operation and Development calculates that people who live to the age of 80 have been sound asleep for 26 years of their lifespan.

Laughing and Crying  

We will spend an average of eight months laughing, five weeks arguing and 30 hours crying during our lives, a survey of 3,000 British adults found. During their adult years, a typical Brit will cry 315 times.

We will spend an average of eight months laughing, five weeks arguing and 30 hours crying during our lives We will spend an average of eight months laughing, five weeks arguing and 30 hours crying during our lives

We will spend an average of eight months laughing, five weeks arguing and 30 hours crying during our lives

Exercise

Seven in ten people in the UK claim they exercise regularly. If we believe them, that means they spend 15 months as an adult working out.

Each week, fortysomething Brits typically allocate three hours and 25 minutes to keeping fit, while for the over-65s it is one hour and 27 minutes.

Seven in ten people in the UK claim they exercise regularly. If we believe them, that means they spend 15 months as an adult working out Seven in ten people in the UK claim they exercise regularly. If we believe them, that means they spend 15 months as an adult working out

Seven in ten people in the UK claim they exercise regularly. If we believe them, that means they spend 15 months as an adult working out

Working  

Britons spend a total of 12 years at work during their lifetimes, and 15 months of that will be over and above their contracted hours.

But for the equivalent of four years, they will be talking on the phone at the office, say researchers at London Metropolitan University.

Social Media  

Facebook-users dedicate more than three years of their life to posting social media updates about that life — instead of living it.

Online Porn  

Watching porn online takes up nearly ten months of the average UK teenager’s life.

That’s 87 hours a year — at least one hour and 40 minutes a week.

The survey by OnePoll.com, a market-research company, of more than 1,000 UK teens, aged between 13 and 15, found that the youngsters also spent a further one hour and 35 minutes surfing dieting websites and forums. A further 68 minutes goes on researching cosmetic surgery websites, reading about boob-jobs, bum-lifts and collagen implants.

Analysis of the shopping habits of around 2,000 women suggests they will spend around eight-and-a-half years of their lives in retail therapy Analysis of the shopping habits of around 2,000 women suggests they will spend around eight-and-a-half years of their lives in retail therapy

Analysis of the shopping habits of around 2,000 women suggests they will spend around eight-and-a-half years of their lives in retail therapy

Shopping  

Analysis of the shopping habits of around 2,000 women suggests they will spend around eight-and-a-half years of their lives in retail therapy, says OnePoll. 

But it’s not all store-surfing. Britons spend more than a week of their lives looking for partners they have lost while out shopping, warns an Online Opinions survey. On top of that, we while away 235 days of our lives dutifully waiting in queues.

Ogling  

Adult men spend on average more than 11 months of their lives eyeing up the ladies.

They gaze at up to ten women every day, spending an average of 43 minutes in total admiring them.

A poll of 3,000 people revealed that supermarkets are the most common venue for this activity.

Preening  

According to a Reader’s Digest survey, men spend 3,000 hours (around four months) of their lives shaving.

Once they’ve finished, they will still have to hang around waiting while women use up a year of their lives deciding what to wear, according to evidence compiled by the retailer Matalan. Not to mention 18 months on brushing, washing, blow-drying, straightening, curling and cutting their hair.

Smokers spend 45 minutes a shift nipping out for fag breaks, which adds up to a whole week every year or 11 months in a working life Smokers spend 45 minutes a shift nipping out for fag breaks, which adds up to a whole week every year or 11 months in a working life

Smokers spend 45 minutes a shift nipping out for fag breaks, which adds up to a whole week every year or 11 months in a working life

Smoking  

The same study found that smokers spend 45 minutes a shift nipping out for fag breaks.

That adds up to a whole week every year or 11 months in a working life.

Meetings

On average, people spend a total of two years of their life around a corporate table. A study of 500 workers found that more than a quarter of this time is wasted on pointless discussions and needless minutiae.

That adds up to just over a year’s worth of mind-numbing futility during a working life, reported Management Today in 2013.

British workers lose more than a year and a half of their lives struggling to and from work, a 2015 survey concluded British workers lose more than a year and a half of their lives struggling to and from work, a 2015 survey concluded

British workers lose more than a year and a half of their lives struggling to and from work, a 2015 survey concluded

Commuting 

British workers lose more than a year and a half of their lives struggling to and from work, a 2015 survey of 1,000 people by Toshiba concluded. 

Driving or sitting on a bus or a train takes up an average of 588 days.

Sitting in Traffic 

London drivers endure more than six months sat in gridlocks, while across the UK drivers spent 30 hours on average in jams last year — that’s more than two months in a working lifetime — according to analysis by the global road-traffic monitor, Inrix.

Thanks to the proliferation of traffic in our crowded cities, a fifth of British motorists will sacrifice a year of their lives to traffic jams, concluded a study of more than 20,000 drivers by AA Tyres.

In all, the British motorist now spends three years and four months of their lives behind the wheel and the equivalent of two days a year at a red light.

Doing Chores 

We give one year and three months over to domestic duties and cleaning our homes.

Of that time, cooking accounts for four hours and 13 minutes each week; washing up and kitchen cleaning takes up to a further hour and 38 minutes a week; while just over an hour is spent cleaning the bathroom.

There’s another two hours a week that involve ironing and vacuuming respectively.

On average, the English spend 368 days in a pub during their lives, the Welsh 279 days, the Northern Irish 299, and the Scottish 298 days On average, the English spend 368 days in a pub during their lives, the Welsh 279 days, the Northern Irish 299, and the Scottish 298 days

On average, the English spend 368 days in a pub during their lives, the Welsh 279 days, the Northern Irish 299, and the Scottish 298 days

Being Hung-Over 

On average, the English spend 368 days in a pub during their lives, the Welsh 279 days, the Northern Irish 299, and the Scottish 298 days.

This all comes at a price. Two whole years will be lost to hang-overs, according to a survey of 2,000 British adults.

Foot-Tapping  

We will spend about 13 years of our lives listening to music, according to a survey of 1,000 people.

Big Screens  

We spend roughly two years and three months in the cinema, including the time we spend queuing, buying popcorn, finding a seat and fidgeting through pointless adverts , say researchers at UK online AVForums.

Eight years and ten months of our lives are given over to watching television. Then we spend around eight months talking about it  Eight years and ten months of our lives are given over to watching television. Then we spend around eight months talking about it 

Eight years and ten months of our lives are given over to watching television. Then we spend around eight months talking about it 

Small Screens  

Eight years and ten months of our lives are given over to watching television. Then we spend around eight months talking about plot-lines and characters with friends and colleagues, a recent report by Freeview found.

But what to watch? The torture of choice costs us one year, four months in a lifetime, as we rifle through thousands of films and TV shows on the ever-growing number of channels.

