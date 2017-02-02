Planned Tube strikes are suspended

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Planned Tube strikes are suspended

  • Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures 
  • They were due to walk out at various times from Sunday to Wednesday 
  • But today, the RMT union announced that the strikes have been suspended 

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Published: 09:50 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:34 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail
140 shares

53

View
comments

Planned strikes by London Underground workers from Sunday evening have been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

LU said if the strikes go ahead there will be a significant impact on Tube journeys from 6pm on Sunday until around 11am on Wednesday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures

Many Tube stations, including most of those in Zone 1, were not due open or, in some cases, open or close at short notice.

But today, the RMT union announced that the strikes have been suspended. 

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'Like all commuters in London I'm delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended - it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff.

'This is an excellent deal that will ensure commuters get the service they need at Underground stations, and it will fix the mess created by the previous mayor.'

The Mayor's office said an agreement had been made between Transport for London, the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) for an additional 325 members of staff, of whom 200 will be full time.

Acas deputy chief conciliator John Woods said: 'Acas would like to thank the teams of London Underground, RMT and TSSA for their patience and perseverance these past six weeks in helping resolve this very complex dispute.' 

Station staff jobs were cut by around 900 and Tube ticket offices closed under previous London mayor Boris Johnson.

The RMT said its campaign, including industrial action, had led to 533 jobs being reinstated, and control rooms being reopened.

General secretary Mick Cash said: 'The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our Tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60% of those savage cuts.

'That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.

'We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and, as always, RMT remains eternally vigilant.'

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures

Talks were held at the conciliation service Acas yesterday in a bid to avert the action. 

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: 'We are pleased to have reached an agreement with both unions and we welcome the RMT's decision to suspend the strike action planned for next week.

'We agree that we need more staff in our stations and we will be recruiting at least 650 new station staff this year, of which 325 will be additional new roles.

'The remainder will comprise supervisor and customer service assistant roles and are expected to be a mix of both full time and part time.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'Like all commuters in London I'm delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended - it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff' The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'Like all commuters in London I'm delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended - it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff'

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'Like all commuters in London I'm delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended - it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff'

'We will continue working with the unions as well as implementing the independent recommendations made by the London TravelWatch review to help meet the needs of our customers and to ensure they feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance at all times.'  

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) took part in the talks but its members were not planning to strike.

The unions have warned that the loss of more than 800 jobs is affecting safety and want LU to reinstate more than it is currently offering.

London Underground chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said yesterday: 'If the strike by the RMT goes ahead, we will be working hard to minimise disruption as much as possible and doing our best to help customers travel around the capital.

'Our plan is to use the services we are able to run to get as many people as close to central London as possible.

'We have made a proposal to both unions in order to end this dispute and will be recruiting at least 650 new station staff this year, of which 325 will be additional new roles.

'I urge the RMT to keep talking with us and not disrupt the lives of Londoners.'

RMT members were due to walk out from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, and again from 10am on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.  

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 51 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 56 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 51 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 57 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

6 hours 1 minute ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 3 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 6 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 31 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 35 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 41 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 45 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 5 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 03/02/2017 11:54:00 Tesco tempts savers with 3% interest on current account

Tesco tempts savers with 3% interest on current account

 Banks have cut rates as low as 0.01%, or 10p a year interest on £1,000 of savings Tesco Bank boss said: 'We have been planning on

0 World 03/02/2017 12:44:00 Become Lord of the Manor for just £2!

Become Lord of the Manor for just £2!

Dunstan Low spent £150,000 renovating the Lancashire mansion after buying it in 2011 for £435,000But he's struggled to find a buyer, even knocking it down

0 World 03/02/2017 12:50:00 Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

Lyndsey Higgins, 30, was found hanged by fireman boyfriend in December 2015An inquest into her death heard she used self-harm to 'control' their relationshipMet on

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:16:00 Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, from his daughter Shahida and her husband. Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:31:00 Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next

0 Videos 07/01/2017 08:28:00 Will RCCG ever remain the same? Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's retirement

Will RCCG ever remain the same? Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's retirement

Nigerians have reacted to reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired from his

0 Videos 28/01/2017 05:09:00 I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out

I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out

The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her

0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:13:00 Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border

A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in

0 Videos 17/01/2017 07:30:00 Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 08:56:00 Yemi Osinbajo: Vice President meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security

Yemi Osinbajo: Vice President meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met behind closed doors with members of the Presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food items in

0 News 02/02/2017 14:00:00 Relationships and Sex: The 4 women you should never hit on

Relationships and Sex: The 4 women you should never hit on

You're chatting up a beautiful woman at the bar. She's single! She's nursing a beer! Why shouldn't you make your move? Well, while your potential new fling

0 News 01/02/2017 15:27:00 U.S Senate confirms Trump’s nominee Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

U.S Senate confirms Trump’s nominee Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state, handing a major boost to President Donald Trump

0 News 30/01/2017 09:09:00 Nigeria Customs: Agency intercepts truck loaded with 661 pump action rifles

Nigeria Customs: Agency intercepts truck loaded with 661 pump action rifles

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it intercepted a Mack truck loaded with boxes of Pump Action Rifles. There

0 News 31/01/2017 07:53:00 Forbes' List: Aliko Dangote remains Africa's richest man for the sixth year

Forbes' List: Aliko Dangote remains Africa's richest man for the sixth year

As is its tradition every year, Forbes has released its list of African billionaires. Forbes tweaked is formula a bit this year featuring just African billionaires

0 News 30/01/2017 04:55:00 Arrest for El-Rufai for lying against Jesus - Reno Omokri

Arrest for El-Rufai for lying against Jesus - Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, the former special assistant on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the arrest of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:52:00 Crying Without Tears 2

Crying Without Tears 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:53:00 Seductive Electrician

Seductive Electrician

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:37:00 African Beauty

African Beauty

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa