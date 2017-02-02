Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a with recovers

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a with recovers

  • Hope was left for dead by his family because they thought he was a witch
  • Toddler was found emaciated and riddled with worms by a charity worker
  • Woman who saved him has shared photos showing his incredible recovery
  • Hope, two, from Nigeria, is 'really enjoying life now', his rescuer said 

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Published: 05:46 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:03 EST, 3 February 2017

  • e-mail
13k shares

1.3k

View
comments

A starving child who was left for dead by his parents who thought he was a witch has been pictured full of joy as he sets off for for his first day at school. 

Photographs of the little boy known as Hope broke the world's hearts last year after a charity worker found him emaciated and riddled with worms after being abandoned. 

Having made a miraculous recovery, the now healthy-looking youngster set off to embark on his education in a strapping red outfit. 

Scroll down for video 

Hope today Hope today
Hope in 2016 Hope in 2016

A year on from being found abandoned (right), the boy known as Hope is off to school (left)

The healthy-looking boy has made a remarkable recovery after his traumatic ordeal  The healthy-looking boy has made a remarkable recovery after his traumatic ordeal 

The healthy-looking boy has made a remarkable recovery after his traumatic ordeal 

Hope was rescued by Danish charity worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who was working in Africa Hope was rescued by Danish charity worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who was working in Africa

Hope was rescued by Danish charity worker Anja Ringgren Loven, who was working in Africa

Hope, pictured with Anja, was abandoned by his parents because they though he was a witch Hope, pictured with Anja, was abandoned by his parents because they though he was a witch

Hope, pictured with Anja, was abandoned by his parents because they though he was a witch

Anja, who works with a number of children in Nigeria, sits with Hope and another child on her lap Anja, who works with a number of children in Nigeria, sits with Hope and another child on her lap

Anja, who works with a number of children in Nigeria, sits with Hope and another child on her lap

The then two-year-old Nigerian boy was found in a shocking state last year. 

Hope was abandoned by his family because they thought he was a witch and was found in the streets by Anja Ringgren Loven, a Danish woman living in Africa, in January 2016. 

Almost a year on to the day, she posted amazing before and after photographs of her holding a water bottle up to the boy's mouth. 

In an emotional Facebook post, she wrote: 'On the 30th of January 2016 I went on a rescue mission with David Emmanuel Umem, Nsidibe Orok and our Nigerian team. 

'A rescue mission that went viral, and today it's exactly one year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope

'This week Hope will start school.'

Hope (pictured), was emaciated and riddled with worms when he was discovered naked and wandering the streets on January 31, 2016 by Anja (pictured, right) Hope (pictured), was emaciated and riddled with worms when he was discovered naked and wandering the streets on January 31, 2016 by Anja (pictured, right)

Hope (pictured), was emaciated and riddled with worms when he was discovered naked and wandering the streets on January 31, 2016 by Anja (pictured, right)

Hope was abandoned by his family because they thought he was a witch and was found in the streets by Anja Ringgren Loven (pictured together) Hope was abandoned by his family because they thought he was a witch and was found in the streets by Anja Ringgren Loven (pictured together)

Hope was abandoned by his family because they thought he was a witch and was found in the streets by Anja Ringgren Loven (pictured together)

Back in January, Ms Loven found the boy after he spent eight months fending for himself and living off scraps.

She bent down and gently began feeding him and giving him water from a bottle. She then wrapped up the disorientated toddler in a blanket and took him to the nearest hospital for treatment.

When Hope reached the hospital, he was given medication to remove the worms from his stomach and daily blood transfusions to incorporate more red blood cells into his body, Ms Loven said.

And two days after the aid worker asked for the community's help with Hope's costly medical bills, she received  more than $1million in donations from around the world.

Ms Loven wrapped up the disorientated toddler in a blanket and took him to the nearest hospital Ms Loven wrapped up the disorientated toddler in a blanket and took him to the nearest hospital

Ms Loven wrapped up the disorientated toddler in a blanket and took him to the nearest hospital

When Hope reached the hospital, he was given medication to remove the worms from his belly and daily blood transfusions When Hope reached the hospital, he was given medication to remove the worms from his belly and daily blood transfusions

When Hope reached the hospital, he was given medication to remove the worms from his belly and daily blood transfusions

Bath time: Ms Loven is pictured helping give Hope a bath Bath time: Ms Loven is pictured helping give Hope a bath
He was found walking the streets starving, disorientated and riddled with worms He was found walking the streets starving, disorientated and riddled with worms

Ms Loven is pictured helping give Hope a bath after he was found walking the streets starving, disorientated and riddled with worms

Just eight weeks later, Hope was unrecognisable having gained weight and pictured smiling and playing with other children.  

Ms Loven is the founder of African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation, which she created three years ago to help children who have been labelled witches and therefore neglected or even killed by the members of their community. 

'Thousands of children are being accused of being witches and we've both seen torture of children, dead children and frightened children,' she wrote on Facebook, accompanying images of her feeding the young boy and appealing for donations to help pay for his medical bills in January.

'With all the money, we can, besides giving Hope the very best treatment, now also build a doctor clinic on the new land and save many more children out of torture.' she said two months after his rescue. 

Hope looked unrecognisable after gaining weight and he has been pictured smiling for the camera eight weeks after he was found Hope looked unrecognisable after gaining weight and he has been pictured smiling for the camera eight weeks after he was found

Hope looked unrecognisable after gaining weight and he has been pictured smiling for the camera eight weeks after he was found

'Enjoying life': Hope has gained weight and has been pictured smiling and playing with other children 'Enjoying life': Hope has gained weight and has been pictured smiling and playing with other children
Hope looking through a book Hope looking through a book

Hope gained weight and was pictured smiling and playing with other children (left)

This picture was published less than two months after Hope was found and shows just how much his health had improved This picture was published less than two months after Hope was found and shows just how much his health had improved

This picture was published less than two months after Hope was found and shows just how much his health had improved

Hope (right) is pictured sitting with African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation education officer, Don Udowan, and Felix, one Hope (right) is pictured sitting with African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation education officer, Don Udowan, and Felix, one

Hope (right) is pictured sitting with African Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation education officer, Don Udowan, and Felix, one

Hair cut: Hope is pictured having his hair cut at the centre in Nigeria Hair cut: Hope is pictured having his hair cut at the centre in Nigeria
Hope was rescued on January 31 Hope was rescued on January 31

Hope is pictured having his hair cut at the centre in Nigeria after he was rescued on January 31

Hope is pictured looking at a book with two other children. He looks nothing like the starving boy found by Anja Ringgren Loven, a Danish woman living in Africa, on January 31, 2016 Hope is pictured looking at a book with two other children. He looks nothing like the starving boy found by Anja Ringgren Loven, a Danish woman living in Africa, on January 31, 2016

Hope is pictured looking at a book with two other children. He looks nothing like the starving boy found by Anja Ringgren Loven, a Danish woman living in Africa, on January 31, 2016

Ms Loven runs a children's centre where the youngsters she saves live and receives medical care, food and schooling.

She and her husband, David Emmanuel Umem, began building their own orphanage in late January last year.

They regularly share posts of their progress on social media and have garnered a huge following.  

Read more:

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

1 hour ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

1 hour ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

1 hour ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

4 hours 50 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

4 hours 55 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

5 hours 50 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

5 hours 56 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

6 hours ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

6 hours 2 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

6 hours 5 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

7 hours 30 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

7 hours 34 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

7 hours 40 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

7 hours 44 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

8 hours 4 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 03/02/2017 11:54:00 Tesco tempts savers with 3% interest on current account

Tesco tempts savers with 3% interest on current account

 Banks have cut rates as low as 0.01%, or 10p a year interest on £1,000 of savings Tesco Bank boss said: 'We have been planning on

0 World 03/02/2017 12:44:00 Become Lord of the Manor for just £2!

Become Lord of the Manor for just £2!

Dunstan Low spent £150,000 renovating the Lancashire mansion after buying it in 2011 for £435,000But he's struggled to find a buyer, even knocking it down

0 World 03/02/2017 12:50:00 Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

Lyndsey Higgins, 30, was found hanged by fireman boyfriend in December 2015An inquest into her death heard she used self-harm to 'control' their relationshipMet on

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:16:00 'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:37:00 Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:42:00 NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:12:00 Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 19:07:00 Nigerian Navy: Navy seizes 810,725 tonnes of stolen crude in 2016

Nigerian Navy: Navy seizes 810,725 tonnes of stolen crude in 2016

The Nigerian Navy, on Wednesday, February 1 said that it seized 810,725 metric tonnes of stolen crude in 2016. It said is has also seized were 1,078,104

0 News 27/01/2017 17:01:00 Ambode vows to preserve Lagos historical, cultural heritage

Ambode vows to preserve Lagos historical, cultural heritage

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday expressed the resolve of his administration to continue to preserve cultural and historical sites across the State

0 News 28/01/2017 18:50:00 Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers

Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers

Olusola Fabiyi and Friday Olokor The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has formally been invited by the Department of State Services

0 News 02/02/2017 11:30:00 AGAIN! Dangote drops, struggles to remain in TOP-100 richest in the world (SEE his new position)

AGAIN! Dangote drops, struggles to remain in TOP-100 richest in the world (SEE his new position)

Some of the wealthiest people in the world got a little less rich over the last year due to drop in oil prices, falling curencies

0 News 28/01/2017 02:21:00 Ghana's President, Akufo-Addo Swears-In 12 Ministers [SEE LIST]

Ghana's President, Akufo-Addo Swears-In 12 Ministers [SEE LIST]

Ghana's new President, Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in 12 of the 36 persons he named as ministers for various portfolios after their approval by Parliament’s

0 News 28/01/2017 06:08:00 Transfer Market Live Update: Saturday, 28th January 2017

Transfer Market Live Update: Saturday, 28th January 2017

Wayne Rooney is ready to quit Manchester United this summer for a final huge payday in China, where some clubs are willing to pay the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:48:00 Wife Or Sex Mate

Wife Or Sex Mate

She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:57:00 Go Slow

Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:36:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 3

Jezebel In Holy Land 3

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,