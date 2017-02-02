Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Home | News | World |

Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

  • Lyndsey Higgins, 30, was found hanged by fireman boyfriend in December 2015
  • An inquest into her death heard she used self-harm to 'control' their relationship
  • Met on a dating website but later told him she would cut her arms if they split up
  • Martin Westwell, 44, found her dead after pair fell out in petty row over 'silliness'

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

Published: 08:50 EST, 2 February 2017 | Updated: 12:50 EST, 3 February 2017

Lyndsey Higgins was found hanged by her fireman boyfriend after she used self-harm to 'control' their relationship, an inquest heard

A fitness centre manager was found hanged by her fireman boyfriend after she used self-harm to 'control' their relationship, an inquest heard. 

Lyndsey Higgins, 30, met Martin Westwell on a dating website but later told him she would cut her arms or cause further harm to herself if they split up, it was said.

Two years later, after the couple fell out in a petty row over 'silliness,' Miss Higgins, a mother of one, texted businessman Mr Westwell saying: 'I've done it.'

When he texted back and failed to get any response, he went round to her apartment in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, on December 18, 2015 to find she had hanged herself.

The hearing in Burnley was told Miss Higgins, originally from Liverpool, had hoped to study midwifery and had won a place at Chester University.

She met Mr Westwell, 44, via a dating website in January 2014 after splitting up with the father of her young son following a 12-year relationship.

Miss Higgins initially moved in with Mr Westwell and managed his gym Westys whilst he ran a motor repairs company - but she ended up getting a flat nearby where she would stay following arguments.

In a statement, father of one Mr Westwell - who claimed he could not attend the inquest for fear he would 'suffer panic attacks' - said: 'She would manage my gym on a day to day basis and she was very good at it.

'But Lyndsey had confided in me that she had previously self-harmed, and she found it to be a release to her.

'She had cut herself on her arms before, and she told me that she did love me, but sometimes she felt like she wanted to do it. That made her feel bad about herself so she cut herself again.

'I felt that she used her self harm to control me and the relationship, saying that if we did split up she would cause harm to herself. Whenever she spoke to me and said to keep talking because she wanted to hear my voice I knew she had done something.'

Tragedy: Two years later, after the couple fell out in a petty row over 'silliness,' Miss Higgins, a mother of one, texted businessman Mr Westwell saying: 'I've done it'

The hearing in Burnley was told Miss Higgins, originally from Liverpool, had hoped to study midwifery and had won a place at Chester University

He added: 'We did begin to argue and the relationship was difficult, arguing about things like the TV was too loud. On the night before she died we decided to go out to the cinema and she had dropped off her son with her parents.

'I drove and we struggled to find somewhere to park except for a disabled space, and Lyndsey got annoyed about that.

'I said to her we won't have any of this silliness tonight and she got upset saying I was calling her silly. I said I wasn't, but I didn't want to eat anymore so we went back to my house.

'I dropped her off to her flat, and I went to my gym for about an hour, and I drove past her flat on my way back and her car wasn't there so I thought she had gone to visit her parents in Liverpool.

'At around 9.30pm I got a message saying that she didn't think we were a good match anymore, I ignored it because she had sent me this many times before. Later on I got a message apologising and I sent one back also apologising.

She met Mr Westwell, 44, via a dating website in January 2014 after splitting up with the father of her young son following a 12-year relationship

'I then got a text from her at about 10.10pm asking me to go and get her in the morning and that the door would be open.'

Mr Westwell then went to Miss Higgins' flat to find her in her underwear cuddling a picture of her son - having taken sleeping tablets. He went to the hospital with her and stayed with her until she came round, when she started shouting that she wanted to return home.

His statement said: 'She got her phone out and tried to call a taxi, and when the doctors asked how she would get home she pointed at me. I asked her in front of the doctors on purpose if when she got home would she try to kill herself again?

Mr Westwell went to Miss Higgins' flat again, expecting police and paramedics to already be in attendance but found her dead

'She said that she would, but she had run out of sleeping pills so could the doctors give her any more. She was allowed to discharge herself, and I had no choice but to take her home.

'In the car on the way back she became aggressive and threatening to myself and my daughter, so I stopped the car and she got out laughing at me and slammed the door. She tried to call me so I blocked her number on WhatsApp.

'I got a text from her saying: "I've done it." I replied with "done what?" but she didn't text me after that so I called 999.'

Mr Westwell went to Miss Higgins' flat again, expecting police and paramedics to already be in attendance but found her dead. 

In a second statement he added: 'Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Lyndsey was beautiful and I greatly regret not being able to get her the help she needed.

'She felt like she was a burden to everybody but that just wasn't true... My heart rate speeds up and I struggle to breathe following Lyndsey's death.'

Earlier Miss Higgins' mother Pam, 64, said: 'Lyndsey was a loving mother and a lively girl. She was the life and soul of the party. She came across very confident and was a very determined young lady.

'She had acne when she was a younger girl and was very conscious about it. She had been depressed but she had turned her life around and had decided that she wanted to study midwifery, and came out with a distinction in everything.

Miss Higgins initially moved in with Mr Westwell and managed his gym whilst he ran a motor repairs company - but she ended up getting a flat nearby where she would stay after rows

'She had a place at Chester University to complete the access course she had been studying. She was doing very very well. 

'She met Martin and she moved in with him but in August 2015 she had been away with Martin, and the relationship had started to show its cracks and we knew something wasn't quite right.

'They went to Florida together and Martin abandoned her - leaving her with no money or anything in a separate hotel. When they came back they made up. 

'When she visiting us, she was in her room, and Martin was on the phone to her, but he got hold of us and told us that she had taken a lot of slimming tablets. We took her to the hospital and I didn't let her out of my sight for the rest of the time she was with us.'

Mrs Higgins added: 'I would describe her and Martin's relationship as volatile. It went from one extreme to the other, we tried to get her to come back, and say look this isn't working out how you wanted. 

'She had a place to go, her bedroom was ready and waiting and we had a nursery place for her son sorted. Lyndsey had everything to live for. My main concern is why the hospital didn't try to contact us at all.

'She had written the contact details down so why didn't they contact us?'

The inquest continues.

  For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details. 
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

 Banks have cut rates as low as 0.01%, or 10p a year interest on £1,000 of savings Tesco Bank boss said: 'We have been planning on

Dunstan Low spent £150,000 renovating the Lancashire mansion after buying it in 2011 for £435,000But he's struggled to find a buyer, even knocking it down

Lyndsey Higgins, 30, was found hanged by fireman boyfriend in December 2015An inquest into her death heard she used self-harm to 'control' their relationshipMet on

- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the

- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next

- The federal government is set to review the current minimum wage for Nigeria civil servants - The committee will be set up after the submission

- A fuel subsidy suspect, Opeyemi Ajuyah, who was facing an eight-count amended charge before an Ikeja High Court over allegation of N1.1 billion fuel

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved

The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest

French police raided a building in central Paris on Friday as part of the probe into a thwarted attack by a machete-wielding man at the

[embedded content] Regina Askia Williams shared photos online today of herself wearing her wedding dress. She said she was doing laundry when she saw the

Footballer and former Falcons player ,Chichi Igbo called out a male follower who sent her a suggestive photo .She also warned ladies to hold their

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Tuesday solicited for support of the National Assembly in the passage of pending labour bills. Ngige

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban and 25,000 pounds fine after accepting a Football Association charge of misconduct for his

A Cry For Help 2

Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood