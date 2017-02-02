Burnley woman found hanged by her fireman boyfriend

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline

A fitness centre manager was found hanged by her fireman boyfriend after she used self-harm to 'control' their relationship, an inquest heard.

Lyndsey Higgins, 30, met Martin Westwell on a dating website but later told him she would cut her arms or cause further harm to herself if they split up, it was said.

Two years later, after the couple fell out in a petty row over 'silliness,' Miss Higgins, a mother of one, texted businessman Mr Westwell saying: 'I've done it.'

When he texted back and failed to get any response, he went round to her apartment in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, on December 18, 2015 to find she had hanged herself.

The hearing in Burnley was told Miss Higgins, originally from Liverpool, had hoped to study midwifery and had won a place at Chester University.

She met Mr Westwell, 44, via a dating website in January 2014 after splitting up with the father of her young son following a 12-year relationship.

Miss Higgins initially moved in with Mr Westwell and managed his gym Westys whilst he ran a motor repairs company - but she ended up getting a flat nearby where she would stay following arguments.

In a statement, father of one Mr Westwell - who claimed he could not attend the inquest for fear he would 'suffer panic attacks' - said: 'She would manage my gym on a day to day basis and she was very good at it.

'But Lyndsey had confided in me that she had previously self-harmed, and she found it to be a release to her.

'She had cut herself on her arms before, and she told me that she did love me, but sometimes she felt like she wanted to do it. That made her feel bad about herself so she cut herself again.

'I felt that she used her self harm to control me and the relationship, saying that if we did split up she would cause harm to herself. Whenever she spoke to me and said to keep talking because she wanted to hear my voice I knew she had done something.'

He added: 'We did begin to argue and the relationship was difficult, arguing about things like the TV was too loud. On the night before she died we decided to go out to the cinema and she had dropped off her son with her parents.

'I drove and we struggled to find somewhere to park except for a disabled space, and Lyndsey got annoyed about that.

'I said to her we won't have any of this silliness tonight and she got upset saying I was calling her silly. I said I wasn't, but I didn't want to eat anymore so we went back to my house.

'I dropped her off to her flat, and I went to my gym for about an hour, and I drove past her flat on my way back and her car wasn't there so I thought she had gone to visit her parents in Liverpool.

'At around 9.30pm I got a message saying that she didn't think we were a good match anymore, I ignored it because she had sent me this many times before. Later on I got a message apologising and I sent one back also apologising.

'I then got a text from her at about 10.10pm asking me to go and get her in the morning and that the door would be open.'

Mr Westwell then went to Miss Higgins' flat to find her in her underwear cuddling a picture of her son - having taken sleeping tablets. He went to the hospital with her and stayed with her until she came round, when she started shouting that she wanted to return home.

His statement said: 'She got her phone out and tried to call a taxi, and when the doctors asked how she would get home she pointed at me. I asked her in front of the doctors on purpose if when she got home would she try to kill herself again?

'She said that she would, but she had run out of sleeping pills so could the doctors give her any more. She was allowed to discharge herself, and I had no choice but to take her home.

'In the car on the way back she became aggressive and threatening to myself and my daughter, so I stopped the car and she got out laughing at me and slammed the door. She tried to call me so I blocked her number on WhatsApp.

'I got a text from her saying: "I've done it." I replied with "done what?" but she didn't text me after that so I called 999.'

Mr Westwell went to Miss Higgins' flat again, expecting police and paramedics to already be in attendance but found her dead.

In a second statement he added: 'Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Lyndsey was beautiful and I greatly regret not being able to get her the help she needed.

'She felt like she was a burden to everybody but that just wasn't true... My heart rate speeds up and I struggle to breathe following Lyndsey's death.'

Earlier Miss Higgins' mother Pam, 64, said: 'Lyndsey was a loving mother and a lively girl. She was the life and soul of the party. She came across very confident and was a very determined young lady.

'She had acne when she was a younger girl and was very conscious about it. She had been depressed but she had turned her life around and had decided that she wanted to study midwifery, and came out with a distinction in everything.

'She had a place at Chester University to complete the access course she had been studying. She was doing very very well.

'She met Martin and she moved in with him but in August 2015 she had been away with Martin, and the relationship had started to show its cracks and we knew something wasn't quite right.

'They went to Florida together and Martin abandoned her - leaving her with no money or anything in a separate hotel. When they came back they made up.

'When she visiting us, she was in her room, and Martin was on the phone to her, but he got hold of us and told us that she had taken a lot of slimming tablets. We took her to the hospital and I didn't let her out of my sight for the rest of the time she was with us.'

Mrs Higgins added: 'I would describe her and Martin's relationship as volatile. It went from one extreme to the other, we tried to get her to come back, and say look this isn't working out how you wanted.

'She had a place to go, her bedroom was ready and waiting and we had a nursery place for her son sorted. Lyndsey had everything to live for. My main concern is why the hospital didn't try to contact us at all.

'She had written the contact details down so why didn't they contact us?'

The inquest continues.