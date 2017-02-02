Tesco tempts savers with 3% interest on current account

By Louise Eccles Personal Finance Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Savers have been offered a glimmer of hope after Tesco Bank said current account customers would receive three percent interest rates for the next two years.

Banks have brutally slashed rates in recent months leaving customers languishing on pitiful rates as low as 0.01 per cent, or 10p a year interest on £1,000 of savings.

But Tesco Bank bucked the trend with its surprise announcement yesterday.

The move was seen as a sign that some banks are starting to fight for customers’ business once again after a long period of rock-bottom interest rates.

New and existing current account holders can earn to three percent a year on up to £3,000 – a rate higher than most savings accounts and ISAs –meaning they will accrue a maximum of £180 interest over two years.

Experts say the bank is desperate to attract new customers after its reputation was badly damaged when 9,000 accounts were hacked in November.

Cyber criminals exploited weaknesses in Tesco’s security to steal £2.5million from customers, which the bank then had to refund.

The 3pc rate is substantially higher than most of its competitors, with even the hugely popular Santander 123 account plunging from 3 per cent to 1.5 per cent last year.

Nationwide Building Society is the only bank to beat this rate, offering 5 per cent on balances up to £2,500 – although this rate then drops to 1 per cent after a year.

And last month it emerged none of the country’s ten major banks offer savings rates above inflation for new accounts.

Susan Hannums at independent savings adviser Savingschampion.co.uk, said: ‘Even if this is a move by Tesco to persuade people to stay with them following the data breach in November last year, it is good news for savers.

‘It will give them peace of mind that at least a slice of their savings is earning a very competitive rate.

‘The problem is that their customers will need to feel reassured that their data is safe going forward.

‘For some, the lure of earning £90 more gross interest over a year, compared to a normal easy access account, will not be enough.’

Kevin Mountford, banking expert at Moneysupermarket.com, said: ‘The bank has come out fighting after adverse publicity last year and is bucking a trend when most rates are falling.

‘It is certainly a headline grabbing rate, but it may not be enough to spark a widespread rates war because it is not a big player.’

In recent months, banks have been accused of abandoning loyal savers by axing their interest rates, and instead focusing on offering cut-price mortgages.

Halifax cut its interest rate for Reward current account customers from £5 per to £3 from February.

Lloyds Bank has cut its Club Lloyds credit interest rate from 4 per cent to 2 per cent, while TSB reduced a 5 per cent rate on its Classic Plus account to 3 per cent.

Tesco Bank’s chief executive Benny Higgins (pictured) denied the move was an attempt to lure customers following its security breach

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at website Moneyfacts, said: ‘It’s positive to see a promise to retain a competitive rate of interest for the next few years at a time when many other current accounts have suffered interest rate cuts, including Santander and Lloyds Bank.’

Tesco first launched its 3pc current account in 2014, but this is the first time it has promised to freeze its rates.

Tesco Bank’s chief executive Benny Higgins denied the move was an attempt to lure customers following its security breach.

He said: ‘This is something we have been planning on doing for a long time.

‘When we spoke to customers, there was anxiety over the threat of repeated cuts to rates. We have removed the burden of uncertainty for customers by guaranteeing we will not change the rate for the next couple of years.’

He insisted customers had not been driven off by the hacking, adding: ‘We had 136,000 customers with this account at the time and we have seen pretty strong growth since then.

‘As you know, we had fraud on some accounts in November and we made sure we put it right as quickly as possible.

‘We have spent a lot of time focusing on making sure we have got the best preventative detection we can in place.'