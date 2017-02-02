Disability benefits fraudster caught on video dancing 

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

The naira on Friday depreciated further to N500 to a dollar at the parallel market after it had remained stable for nearly three weeks. According to

read more 04/02/2017 04:15:00
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

The Police at Force Headquarters yesterday paraded five suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC) Aliyu Dayyab, on the 22nd

read more 04/02/2017 03:50:00
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

THE recent arrest of a container carrying high calibre arms by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in Lagos, has raised questions about the role of

read more 04/02/2017 03:43:00
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News | World |

Disability benefits fraudster caught on video dancing 

  •  Maribel Milligan, 53, had fleeced the state of £539,907 over period of 11 years
  •  She claimed she was paralysed down the entire left hand side of her body
  •  But the court was shown videos of her dancing and using her arms 
  •  Jailing her for three years, Judge Howard Crowson said: 'You were clicking your  fingers in time with the music having told us your arms were useless' 

By Chris Summers For Mailonline

Published: 13:52 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 04:05 EST, 4 February 2017

  • e-mail
335 shares

1.1k

View
comments

A woman who claimed over £500,000 worth of benefits which she was not entitled to was caught dancing to Michael Jackson's song Bad despite claiming she could not move her arms.

Maribel Milligan, 53, from West Cornforth, County Durham, was jailed for three years after falsely claiming £539,907 over a period of 11 years.

Milligan, who was claiming seven different benefits, was captured on video sitting in her wheelchair dancing with the full use of both arms despite telling the Department of Work and Pensions she was paralysed down the left hand side of her body.

Sentencing her, Judge Howard Crowson told her: 'You were sitting clapping your hands and clicking your fingers in time with the music having told us your arms were essentially useless.' 

Maribel Milligan has been jailed for three years for claiming more than £500,000 worth of benefits. Key evidence against her included a video in which she was seen dancing at a wedding (pictured) Maribel Milligan has been jailed for three years for claiming more than £500,000 worth of benefits. Key evidence against her included a video in which she was seen dancing at a wedding (pictured)

Maribel Milligan has been jailed for three years for claiming more than £500,000 worth of benefits. Key evidence against her included a video in which she was seen dancing at a wedding (pictured)

Sue Hirst, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court Milligan was also spotted standing up dancing at a wedding with her partner and could be seen smiling and laughing without being in any visible discomfort.

Pictures also emerged of Milligan carrying out beauty therapy with both hands.

The court heard how Milligan claimed income support, disability living allowance, severe disablement allowance, housing benefit, council tax benefit, independent living fund and direct payments from Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

She also omitted to tell the council she owned five properties - two in Venezuela, two in County Durham and one in Luton. 

Milligan (pictured, centre) arrived at court to be sentenced to three years in jail Milligan (pictured, centre) arrived at court to be sentenced to three years in jail

Milligan (pictured, centre) arrived at court to be sentenced to three years in jail

Milligan, who claimed to be profoundly disabled, was also pictured carrying out beauty therapy with both hands (pictured) Milligan, who claimed to be profoundly disabled, was also pictured carrying out beauty therapy with both hands (pictured)

Milligan, who claimed to be profoundly disabled, was also pictured carrying out beauty therapy with both hands (pictured)

Miss Hirst told the court Milligan was caught operating as a beautician and masseuse from one of the addresses.

She said: 'Officers searched her address and found that the top floor of the property had been converted and was set up as a beauty s treatment room with steep steps up to the loft.'

Miss Hirst also told the court Milligan was claiming direct payments from Hammersmith and Fulham Council despite no longer living there.

Milligan was caught on camera dancing with her partner, despite claiming to be paralysed Milligan was caught on camera dancing with her partner, despite claiming to be paralysed

Milligan was caught on camera dancing with her partner, despite claiming to be paralysed

Milligan, who attended her trial in a wheelchair, denied five counts of dishonestly receiving a wrongful credit, one charge of obtaining services by deception and one charge of evasion of liability by deception.

She was found guilty of the seven charges in December.

Andrew Stranex, defending, said Milligan ended up in this 'sad situation' after being attacked in the street in London several years ago.

He said she had needed significant support in aftermath of the attack.

Judge Crowson reminded the court how Milligan had claimed during the trial that the beauty therapy images of her were mocked up photographs and claimed she had perfomed massages and facials with only her right hand. 

Milligan (right) had claimed seven different benefits and owned five properties, none of which she had mentioned to the authorities Milligan (right) had claimed seven different benefits and owned five properties, none of which she had mentioned to the authorities

Milligan (right) had claimed seven different benefits and owned five properties, none of which she had mentioned to the authorities

Milligan (right) claimed to be paralysed down the right hand side, but photographic evidence of swanning around in Paris and carrying out beauty therapy gave a different story

 

Most watched News videos

MOST READ NEWS

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

Naira defies rising forex reserves, slips to 500/$1

2 hours 2 minutes ago
We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

We were told he was carrying N4m, dollars – killers of Ass. Superintendent of Customs

2 hours 27 minutes ago
Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

Arms seizure: Why security agents have questions to answer

2 hours 34 minutes ago
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

17 hours 22 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

17 hours 27 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

17 hours 31 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

20 hours 39 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

20 hours 44 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

21 hours 39 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

21 hours 45 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

21 hours 49 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

21 hours 51 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

21 hours 54 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

23 hours 19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 hours 23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

23 hours 29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

23 hours 33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 World 04/02/2017 04:05:00 Disability benefits fraudster caught on video dancing 

Disability benefits fraudster caught on video dancing 

 Maribel Milligan, 53, had fleeced the state of £539,907 over period of 11 years She claimed she was paralysed down the entire left hand side of

0 World 03/02/2017 15:16:00 Can YOU pronounce these posh surnames?

Can YOU pronounce these posh surnames?

Society bible has compiled quiz based on upper class surnamesAsks how to pronounce actors Ralph Fiennes and Toby Menzies' namesNeighbours star Bella Heathcote's surname looks

0 World 03/02/2017 16:36:00 Criminals steal Land Rover engines worth £3million

Criminals steal Land Rover engines worth £3million

A suspected stolen HGV lorry was used to steal the car parts in just minutes Understood the audacious heist took place in full view of security

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl

0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

0 Videos 27/01/2017 09:45:00 Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

Meet the 80-year-old Spiritual Healer Who Cures Blindness by Licking Patients’ Eyeballs (Photos+Video)

A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’

0 Videos 24/01/2017 06:05:00 Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting

0 Videos 18/01/2017 03:30:00 International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

International aid bodies condemn Nigeria Air Force mistaken attack, evacuate workers

- The international community has condemned the mistaken Air Force attack on an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state - Some of them have started evacuating

0 Videos 26/01/2017 05:17:00 Presidency threatens prosecute those behind President Buhari’s death rumour

Presidency threatens prosecute those behind President Buhari’s death rumour

- Presidency has warned that those peddling ‘fake news’ about the president’s health will be prosecuted - Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed accused oppositions and those

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 14:00:00 Relationships and Sex: The 4 women you should never hit on

Relationships and Sex: The 4 women you should never hit on

You're chatting up a beautiful woman at the bar. She's single! She's nursing a beer! Why shouldn't you make your move? Well, while your potential new fling

0 News 03/02/2017 13:21:00 Unbelievable: Virgin Mary's Lips 'Move' On Painting (Video)

Unbelievable: Virgin Mary's Lips 'Move' On Painting (Video)

Scores of Christians are flocking to church to witness a 'miracle' painting of the Virgin Mary who appears to join in with the Lord's prayer. Some

0 News 30/01/2017 19:42:00 Vampire: Police raid prison, recover 264 mobile phones

Vampire: Police raid prison, recover 264 mobile phones

Built for 540 inmates, 112 year Old Owerri Prisons now houses 2, 260 inmates ‘ .Police raid Owerri Prisons, recover 264 mobile phones . Arrest robbery

0 News 28/01/2017 09:15:00 Ambode pegs death benefits payment to next-of-kins at 30 days

Ambode pegs death benefits payment to next-of-kins at 30 days

By Monsuru Olowoopejo Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has said that next-of-kins could now access death benefits as well as benefits accruable to workers with permanent

0 News 01/02/2017 11:12:00 Ex-Minister's Son 'Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Houses'

Ex-Minister's Son 'Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Houses'

Shamsudeen Bala, the son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), paid about N1billion cash for plots of land and houses, according

0 News 01/02/2017 07:46:00 Breaking: Lagos popular Balogun market on fire

Breaking: Lagos popular Balogun market on fire

Popular Lagos traditional fabric market, Balogun Market, has, Wednesday, gone in flames. The market in Lagos Island which is popular with trading in Ankara cloths caught

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:49:00 Holy Drunkard

Holy Drunkard

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:54:00 Victim Of Life

Victim Of Life

A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:42:00 Doro Queens 3

Doro Queens 3

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:35:00 Virtue Of A Good Woman

Virtue Of A Good Woman