Disability benefits fraudster caught on video dancing 

By Chris Summers For Mailonline

Published: 13:52 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 04:05 EST, 4 February 2017

A woman who claimed over £500,000 worth of benefits which she was not entitled to was caught dancing to Michael Jackson's song Bad despite claiming she could not move her arms.

Maribel Milligan, 53, from West Cornforth, County Durham, was jailed for three years after falsely claiming £539,907 over a period of 11 years.

Milligan, who was claiming seven different benefits, was captured on video sitting in her wheelchair dancing with the full use of both arms despite telling the Department of Work and Pensions she was paralysed down the left hand side of her body.

Sentencing her, Judge Howard Crowson told her: 'You were sitting clapping your hands and clicking your fingers in time with the music having told us your arms were essentially useless.'

Maribel Milligan has been jailed for three years for claiming more than £500,000 worth of benefits. Key evidence against her included a video in which she was seen dancing at a wedding (pictured)

Sue Hirst, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court Milligan was also spotted standing up dancing at a wedding with her partner and could be seen smiling and laughing without being in any visible discomfort.

Pictures also emerged of Milligan carrying out beauty therapy with both hands.

The court heard how Milligan claimed income support, disability living allowance, severe disablement allowance, housing benefit, council tax benefit, independent living fund and direct payments from Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

She also omitted to tell the council she owned five properties - two in Venezuela, two in County Durham and one in Luton.

Milligan (pictured, centre) arrived at court to be sentenced to three years in jail

Milligan, who claimed to be profoundly disabled, was also pictured carrying out beauty therapy with both hands (pictured)

Miss Hirst told the court Milligan was caught operating as a beautician and masseuse from one of the addresses.

She said: 'Officers searched her address and found that the top floor of the property had been converted and was set up as a beauty s treatment room with steep steps up to the loft.'

Miss Hirst also told the court Milligan was claiming direct payments from Hammersmith and Fulham Council despite no longer living there.

Milligan was caught on camera dancing with her partner, despite claiming to be paralysed

Milligan, who attended her trial in a wheelchair, denied five counts of dishonestly receiving a wrongful credit, one charge of obtaining services by deception and one charge of evasion of liability by deception.

She was found guilty of the seven charges in December.

Andrew Stranex, defending, said Milligan ended up in this 'sad situation' after being attacked in the street in London several years ago.

He said she had needed significant support in aftermath of the attack.

Judge Crowson reminded the court how Milligan had claimed during the trial that the beauty therapy images of her were mocked up photographs and claimed she had perfomed massages and facials with only her right hand.

Milligan (right) had claimed seven different benefits and owned five properties, none of which she had mentioned to the authorities